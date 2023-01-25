ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 0

ladailypost.com

AFT New Mexico Legislative Re-Cap: Extended School Year & Healthcare Lobby Day

Members of AFT NM’s newest (and only) healthcare unit, the United Health Professionals of New Mexico, held their first lobby day Friday in conjunction with fellow healthcare workers from AFSCME District 1199NM and unveiled their effort to pass the NM Patient Safety Act, which would institute safe staffing rations in New Mexico hospitals. Courtesy/AFT NM.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico governor pushing for new round of rebate checks

(The Center Square) - New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to send rebate checks to 875,000 New Mexico taxpayers. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Senator Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, would provide $1 billion in relief to New Mexicans; individuals will receive $750 payments, while joint filers will receive $1,500 payments. The Taxation and Revenue Department would send out the checks this summer if the measure becomes law. “As...
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

The New Mexico Voting Rights Act: What’s in and what’s out

New Mexico House Speaker Javier Martínez (center) will carry the New Mexico Voting Rights Act in the House of Representatives. To his right is Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and to his left, House Minority Leader Ryan Lane. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) A sprawling proposal to expand...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Hobbs News-Sun

NM AG challenges city and county abortion ordinances

On Monday, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez filed a motion with the N.M. Supreme Court asking recent ordinances passed in Southeast New Mexico be nullified by the court. The ordinances Torrez named in the Writ of Mandamus request, were passed by Hobbs, Clovis, Lea and Roosevelt Counties — and,...
HOBBS, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

“Mainstream” tax Bill would raise income tax amidst massive budget surplus

Despite New Mexico having an unprecedented budget surplus the “progressive” Legislature seems hell-bent on raising YOUR taxes. HB 119 which is being sponsored by the Chairs of the House and Senate Tax Committees AND the Senate Majority leader is one of the most concerning bills of the 2023 session. It also highlights the rapid leftward shift of New Mexico’s Democrats.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Governor proposes $750, $1500 tax rebates for 2023

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A month after suggesting a new round of economic relief or “tax rebate” payments could go out to New Mexicans in 2023, Governor Michelle Lujan has finalized her support for a specific proposal. The Governor is endorsing Senate Bill 10, legislation that would send one-time rebates of $750 to single tax […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

Political Violence and Democracy in New Mexico

Political violence in New Mexico reached a new level in recent weeks after the homes of four democratic officials were attacked in a series of drive-by shootings. Threats of political violence are nothing new to election workers across the state including Doña Ana County Clerk Dr. Amanda López Askin. She is here to discuss this disturbing trend and ongoing efforts to protect democracy in the state.
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

Local lawmakers claim greater power

Three years ago, none of the committees in the New Mexico House of Representatives were chaired by a member from Las Cruces. This year, our representatives lead three committees, including the one that writes the budget. Nathan Small was elevated from vice-chair to chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

The argument for and against New Mexico Senate Bill 123

SANTA FE, N.M. — At a news conference in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman voiced his support of New Mexico Senate Bill 123. The bi-partisan bill deals with pre-trial detention and asks that people who commit crimes like first-degree murder or other violent felonies aren't released before trial.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
kunm.org

THURS: US sweetens pot to study spent nuclear fuel storage as opposition flares in NM, + More

US sweetens pot to study siting for spent nuke fuel storage - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel from commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition to such a site is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debate banning a facility without state consent.
KANSAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: Electric vehicles, energy in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, January 26, legislators are digging into a handful of bills that could have big economic and environmental implications for the state. On the table are bills that open the door for expanded renewable energy projects, push the adoption of electric vehicles, and limit the state’s Public Regulation Commission to pursue new […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
Rio Grande Sun

Job Seekers Wanted for Fire Recovery

The federal government is hiring for a number of well-paid jobs to help Northern New Mexico recover from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The jobs are with the government’s Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, opened by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to handle damage claims from the devastating blaze. Available positions include Chief Ombudsman, Claims Representative, Navigator, Inventory Management Specialist, Supply Management Specialist and Public Affairs Specialist.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s next for Calf Canyon FEMA compensation claims?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is still in the process of distributing $2.5 billion worth of funds to compensate New Mexicans and Tribal Nations following the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire. They’ve just completed a public comment period, so what’s next? Disaster relief Following the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire, President […]
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Former state employee plead guilty to dozens of fraud charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A former supervisor of the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department plead guilty to 42 counts of wire fraud and identity theft charges. George Martinez, 45, worked as a unit supervisor and bureau chief for the department's questionable refund unit. Martinez will also face six counts of money laundering charges.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

