ladailypost.com
AFT New Mexico Legislative Re-Cap: Extended School Year & Healthcare Lobby Day
Members of AFT NM’s newest (and only) healthcare unit, the United Health Professionals of New Mexico, held their first lobby day Friday in conjunction with fellow healthcare workers from AFSCME District 1199NM and unveiled their effort to pass the NM Patient Safety Act, which would institute safe staffing rations in New Mexico hospitals. Courtesy/AFT NM.
New Mexico governor pushing for new round of rebate checks
(The Center Square) - New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to send rebate checks to 875,000 New Mexico taxpayers. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Senator Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, would provide $1 billion in relief to New Mexicans; individuals will receive $750 payments, while joint filers will receive $1,500 payments. The Taxation and Revenue Department would send out the checks this summer if the measure becomes law. “As...
newsfromthestates.com
The New Mexico Voting Rights Act: What’s in and what’s out
New Mexico House Speaker Javier Martínez (center) will carry the New Mexico Voting Rights Act in the House of Representatives. To his right is Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and to his left, House Minority Leader Ryan Lane. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) A sprawling proposal to expand...
ValueWalk
Gov. Lujan Proposes New One-Time Tax Rebate From New Mexico of Up to $1,500
New Mexicans may soon get some extra money if a new proposal from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is approved. Gov. Lujan Grisham plans to give up to $1,500 in a new one-time tax rebate from New Mexico to about 875,000 taxpayers . New One-Time Tax Rebate From New Mexico: Who...
Hobbs News-Sun
NM AG challenges city and county abortion ordinances
On Monday, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez filed a motion with the N.M. Supreme Court asking recent ordinances passed in Southeast New Mexico be nullified by the court. The ordinances Torrez named in the Writ of Mandamus request, were passed by Hobbs, Clovis, Lea and Roosevelt Counties — and,...
errorsofenchantment.com
“Mainstream” tax Bill would raise income tax amidst massive budget surplus
Despite New Mexico having an unprecedented budget surplus the “progressive” Legislature seems hell-bent on raising YOUR taxes. HB 119 which is being sponsored by the Chairs of the House and Senate Tax Committees AND the Senate Majority leader is one of the most concerning bills of the 2023 session. It also highlights the rapid leftward shift of New Mexico’s Democrats.
New Mexico Governor proposes $750, $1500 tax rebates for 2023
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A month after suggesting a new round of economic relief or “tax rebate” payments could go out to New Mexicans in 2023, Governor Michelle Lujan has finalized her support for a specific proposal. The Governor is endorsing Senate Bill 10, legislation that would send one-time rebates of $750 to single tax […]
krwg.org
Political Violence and Democracy in New Mexico
Political violence in New Mexico reached a new level in recent weeks after the homes of four democratic officials were attacked in a series of drive-by shootings. Threats of political violence are nothing new to election workers across the state including Doña Ana County Clerk Dr. Amanda López Askin. She is here to discuss this disturbing trend and ongoing efforts to protect democracy in the state.
krwg.org
Local lawmakers claim greater power
Three years ago, none of the committees in the New Mexico House of Representatives were chaired by a member from Las Cruces. This year, our representatives lead three committees, including the one that writes the budget. Nathan Small was elevated from vice-chair to chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance...
KOAT 7
The argument for and against New Mexico Senate Bill 123
SANTA FE, N.M. — At a news conference in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman voiced his support of New Mexico Senate Bill 123. The bi-partisan bill deals with pre-trial detention and asks that people who commit crimes like first-degree murder or other violent felonies aren't released before trial.
NM Tax and Revenue Department takes steps to fight fraud
DID YOU KNOW: If you can't access a computer to do your taxes, you can use a computer kiosk at a district office location.
kunm.org
THURS: US sweetens pot to study spent nuclear fuel storage as opposition flares in NM, + More
US sweetens pot to study siting for spent nuke fuel storage - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel from commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition to such a site is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debate banning a facility without state consent.
Roundhouse Roundup: Electric vehicles, energy in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, January 26, legislators are digging into a handful of bills that could have big economic and environmental implications for the state. On the table are bills that open the door for expanded renewable energy projects, push the adoption of electric vehicles, and limit the state’s Public Regulation Commission to pursue new […]
krwg.org
Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase announces retirement from state government
The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced the retirement of Dr. David Scrase from state government. Scrase has served as secretary of the Human Services Department since the governor took office in 2019 and served as Acting Secretary of the Department of Health between 2021 and 2022.
Rio Grande Sun
Job Seekers Wanted for Fire Recovery
The federal government is hiring for a number of well-paid jobs to help Northern New Mexico recover from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The jobs are with the government’s Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, opened by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to handle damage claims from the devastating blaze. Available positions include Chief Ombudsman, Claims Representative, Navigator, Inventory Management Specialist, Supply Management Specialist and Public Affairs Specialist.
KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
Former New Mexico tax official sentenced to 7 years for stealing tax funds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former top New Mexico tax official, George Martinez, will serve the next seven years in federal prison after being sentenced in court Thursday. Top federal officials announced the sentencing at a news conference Thursday afternoon, saying Martinez will also be forced to pay $1.2 million in restitution. In early 2022, Martinez […]
What’s next for Calf Canyon FEMA compensation claims?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is still in the process of distributing $2.5 billion worth of funds to compensate New Mexicans and Tribal Nations following the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire. They’ve just completed a public comment period, so what’s next? Disaster relief Following the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire, President […]
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
KOAT 7
Former state employee plead guilty to dozens of fraud charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A former supervisor of the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department plead guilty to 42 counts of wire fraud and identity theft charges. George Martinez, 45, worked as a unit supervisor and bureau chief for the department's questionable refund unit. Martinez will also face six counts of money laundering charges.
