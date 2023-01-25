Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
Nele NarendraTejasBIrvine, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'Roger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Small airplane out of Long Beach crashes in Riverside County
A single-engine airplane crashed into a gully just southwest of French Valley Airport Friday as the pilot was maneuvering to make a forced landing at the field, leaving him and his passenger injured. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. along Sky Canyon Drive, near Borel Road, according to the Federal...
North County skydiver plummets to ground after parachute fails
A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground on Friday after his parachute failed to completely open, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
Tree removal companies busy after destructive Santa Ana winds
Because of Thursday’s Santa Ana winds and saturated soil from recent rain, local tree removal companies are swamped.
San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
NBC Los Angeles
Orange County Pursuit Comes to End After Officers Ram Car Twice
A driver leading a chase from Long Beach to Orange County, at one point cruising a scenic Pacific Coast Highway, was ultimately stopped in Santa Ana. The chase started in the Long Beach area. By 4:45 p.m., the driver was traveling south on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach heading...
Skydiver recovering after parachute fails to deploy in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A skydiver is recovering in the hospital after crashing on top of a two-story home in Oceanside, then falling to the ground after his parachute failed to completely open. According to officials, the skydiver, an adult man in his 30s to 40s, jumped from a GoJump...
Irvine police pursuit ends in San Diego County
A cross-county police pursuit that started in Irvine ended Thursday afternoon near Solana Beach.
Woman fatally struck by car near Palomar Trolley Station in Chula Vista
An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck by a car near the Palomar Trolley Station in San Diego's Chula Vista neighborhood Thursday evening.
Tree falls onto woman in Balboa Park
An 80-foot eucalyptus tree fell onto a woman Thursday morning in Balboa Park, sending her to the hospital.
KTLA.com
Another closure of the 91 Freeway scheduled for this weekend
A section of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed yet again this weekend as part of a $12.6 million project to repave lanes and repair sound walls and concrete barriers, Riverside County transit officials announced. Westbound 91 is scheduled to be closed from I-15 to Lincoln Avenue from...
spectrumnews1.com
Turning trash to electricity in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. — Landfills in the state are required to burn gases produced by decomposing trash. Some landfills flare or destroy the gas, but Orange County Waste and Recycling is taking landfill gases from trash and turning it into electricity. In 2021, the agency said the landfill in Irvine...
kusi.com
Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass
Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.
Intense Santa Ana winds topple 80-foot tree onto woman in California
Powerful Santa Ana winds are causing chaos in Southern California neighborhoods known for their towering trees on Thursday after gusts toppled huge trees, prompting officials to close roads.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Tustin, CA
Enjoy a fantastic and unforgettable vacation in Tustin, California, without breaking the bank. Locals refer to Tustin as "the city of trees" due to its location in central Orange County, between Irvine and Santa Ana. It sits amidst verdant hills with breathtaking vistas of the Saddleback Mountains and the Pacific...
Southern California housing market cools
Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.
Long Beach Post
Motorcyclist dies after high-speed crash launches him from bike in North Long Beach
A motorcyclist died Friday evening after crashing into a vehicle at a high speed in North Long Beach, authorities said. The wreck happened on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street around 6:57 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police say the motorcyclist was riding a 2014 Kawasaki northbound...
spectrumnews1.com
John Wayne Airport has big plans for Orange County travelers
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A few months ago, John Wayne Airport director Charlene Reynolds's sister-in-law asked her to bring a souvenir — a shirt that says Orange County. Reynolds scoured the shops inside the airport. She couldn't find one. "I only found [a shirt that says] LA," said...
onscene.tv
Driver Dead After Fiery Crash | San Diego
Firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle fire in the center diver of Santo Rd and found a Mercedes that had crashed into a pine tree and was fully involved. After putting out the fire, a body was discovered still inside and the person was deceased. The car was...
Comments / 0