Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'Roger MarshCalifornia State
3 Creative Ways to Sell Your House in EscondidoAlexCapEscondido, CA
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
kusi.com
Santee Mayor comments on YMCA’s transgender policy controversy
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted that staff...
Coast News
Supervisors OK upgrades to popular North County hiking area
REGION — County supervisors this week unanimously approved upgrades to a popular North County hiking spot near the community of Ramona and the city of Poway. Located west of state Route 67, the Mount Woodson Gateway County Preserve has several trails, including one leading to Potato Chip Rock, a noted tourist spot.
Coast News
SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans
REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Vista Puts SANDAG Appointment Power in New Hands
Vista’s City Council has decided that a council majority, not just the mayor, will be able to recommend and appoint SANDAG representatives moving forward. Previously, the city’s mayor could recommend a representative to send to the San Diego Association of Governments, and the council would have to support or reject his nomination.
KPBS
Point in Time homeless count crucial for North County resources
"Where did you sleep last night? Is this the first time you’ve been homeless? How long have you been homeless?" These are some of the questions volunteers set out to ask people experiencing homelessness in Thursday's county wide Point in Time homeless count. But for North County, that data...
KPBS
Homeless outreach workers continue point in time count in Escondido
While the point in time count took place on Thursday, outreach workers get additional time to count more people experiencing homelessness. “This morning we’re focusing on counting RVs,” Sergio Cardona said Friday. Cardona is a homeless outreach worker and case manager for Interfaith Community Services in Escondido. Cardona...
Tensions high as transgender locker room debate hits Santee City Council
Over 100 people filled the Santee city council room just before 6 p.m. Wednesday quickly turning the council chamber into standing room only.
multihousingnews.com
San Diego Affordable Community Breaks Ground
Completion of the 147-unit project is slated for the last quarter of next year. USA Properties Fund has broken ground on 8181 Allison, a 147-unit affordable community in La Mesa, Calif. Completion is slated for the last quarter of 2024. The City of La Mesa, KeyBank, California Housing Finance Agency...
Coast News
Meet North County Stewards: Cameron Curry, Classical Academies
Transforming Neighborhoods with Student Flexibility, Parent Partnership. “What are we doing for kids today?” That is the question that Cameron Curry, CEO of Classical Academies, asks himself and his team all the time. “Our mission is very clear. The only reason we all have jobs here is to make great things happen for students.”
kusi.com
City Council shoots down Gloria’s City Core Revitalization Proposal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council voted against Mayor Todd Gloria’s City Core Revitalization proposal. The proposal sought to fix up City Hall, the Civil Center Plaza, and the Infamous Ash Street Property. President and CEO Bill Roper of the Roper Capital Company says the...
San Diego residents voice frustrations about condition of Guy Street
San Diego city officials say that this section of Guy Street is what's known as an "unimproved" road.
San Diego Settles with Surfer in Lawsuit that Changed State Law
The settlement comes nearly nine years after the incident
chulavistatoday.com
Wyyerd Fiber launched service in National City and Chula Vista
A new fiber-to-the-premise Internet Service Provider is available to Chula Vista and National City Residents. Wyyerd Fiber recently launched in Chula Vista and National City to provide a full suite of fast and reliable wire-based internet service to residences, businesses, enterprises, carriers, and non-profit partners including government and education entities.
Teen Girl Blasts YMCA Trans Policy After Seeing a Transgender Woman Shower
A teen in San Diego is speaking out against a YMCA’s transgender inclusion policy after she encountered a naked transgender woman while showering in the women’s locker room at a San Diego location. Earlier this month, 17-year-old Rebecca Phillips was showering at the Santee facility after her swim...
Balboa Park reopens as cleanup of downed trees continues
City of San Diego officials announced Friday morning that Balboa Park is fully open to visitors and park employees, but the public is being reminded that cleanup will continue.
Large sinkhole forms on downtown street
A large sinkhole has formed on a street in downtown San Diego, prompting crews to close off the area Friday.
La Jolla's La Casa de los Amigos gets historic designation from San Diego board
A local preservationist hails the decision as 'glorious,' and the applicants for a planned development of the property hope for clear guidance on what they will be allowed to do.
Alohana Acai Bowls To Add New Spot in Oceanside
Healthy Acai Shop Planning Further Expansion in North County
North County Report: Encinitas Already Bars Gas Stoves in New Homes
Cable news recently ignited with talk of a nationwide ban on gas stoves, but Encinitas has been playing with the idea since 2021. Encinitas was the first city in the county, and one of only a few in Southern California, to implement a ban on gas-powered stoves, heaters, clothes dryers and other appliances in new residential and commercial construction.
KPBS
Legal battle over San Diego housing vouchers continues, with a new twist
Last year, in the midst of a long-running lawsuit, the city’s housing commission raised the maximum amount its voucher will cover significantly — increasing them by 37% for the most expensive neighborhoods. There was a $1 million legal fight over who gets credit for the higher amounts. Each...
