Oceanside, CA

kusi.com

Santee Mayor comments on YMCA’s transgender policy controversy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted that staff...
SANTEE, CA
Coast News

Supervisors OK upgrades to popular North County hiking area

REGION — County supervisors this week unanimously approved upgrades to a popular North County hiking spot near the community of Ramona and the city of Poway. Located west of state Route 67, the Mount Woodson Gateway County Preserve has several trails, including one leading to Potato Chip Rock, a noted tourist spot.
POWAY, CA
Coast News

SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans

REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Vista Puts SANDAG Appointment Power in New Hands

Vista’s City Council has decided that a council majority, not just the mayor, will be able to recommend and appoint SANDAG representatives moving forward. Previously, the city’s mayor could recommend a representative to send to the San Diego Association of Governments, and the council would have to support or reject his nomination.
VISTA, CA
KPBS

Point in Time homeless count crucial for North County resources

"Where did you sleep last night? Is this the first time you’ve been homeless? How long have you been homeless?" These are some of the questions volunteers set out to ask people experiencing homelessness in Thursday's county wide Point in Time homeless count. But for North County, that data...
ESCONDIDO, CA
KPBS

Homeless outreach workers continue point in time count in Escondido

While the point in time count took place on Thursday, outreach workers get additional time to count more people experiencing homelessness. “This morning we’re focusing on counting RVs,” Sergio Cardona said Friday. Cardona is a homeless outreach worker and case manager for Interfaith Community Services in Escondido. Cardona...
ESCONDIDO, CA
multihousingnews.com

San Diego Affordable Community Breaks Ground

Completion of the 147-unit project is slated for the last quarter of next year. USA Properties Fund has broken ground on 8181 Allison, a 147-unit affordable community in La Mesa, Calif. Completion is slated for the last quarter of 2024. The City of La Mesa, KeyBank, California Housing Finance Agency...
LA MESA, CA
Coast News

Meet North County Stewards: Cameron Curry, Classical Academies

Transforming Neighborhoods with Student Flexibility, Parent Partnership. “What are we doing for kids today?” That is the question that Cameron Curry, CEO of Classical Academies, asks himself and his team all the time. “Our mission is very clear. The only reason we all have jobs here is to make great things happen for students.”
ESCONDIDO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Wyyerd Fiber launched service in National City and Chula Vista

A new fiber-to-the-premise Internet Service Provider is available to Chula Vista and National City Residents. Wyyerd Fiber recently launched in Chula Vista and National City to provide a full suite of fast and reliable wire-based internet service to residences, businesses, enterprises, carriers, and non-profit partners including government and education entities.
CHULA VISTA, CA

