Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
In Florida, Manatee County School District censors books in classrooms, challenging First Amendment RightsEdy ZooBradenton, FL
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airportRoger MarshFlorida State
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
Longboat Observer
St. Armands' Foxy Lady is still fabulous at 50
Fifty years is a long time for an independently owned clothing store to not only survive but thrive. Ask Foxy Lady founder Lorry Eible how she’s managed to dress Sarasota’s fashionistas for the past half-century, and she’ll respond with a smile. “My secret is my secret.” But the success of Foxy Lady’s two stores on St. Armands Circle and Siesta Key is plain to see. Eible has kept Foxy Lady in the retail forefront by offering a creative, ever-changing mix of hand-selected clothing brands, shoes and artsy accessories. Here you’ll find the perfect little black cocktail dress, a swanky glamour gown, classic business attire or a comfortable outfit for exploring the town. The store also engages customers with its celebrated one-on-one personalized services and lively trunk shows. But, more than anything, Eible credits her hard-working team for Foxy Lady’s success, including her late husband, John Walter, her son, Bryan Eible, and her business partner for the past 14 years, Lori Ann Steiner. Key Life sat down with Eible recently to talk fashion and recap Foxy Lady’s road to success.
941area.com
Discover Awe-Inspiring Vintage Goodness At These Sarasota Shops
Are you a true admirer of vintage fashion? If yes, Sarasota is the place to be!. No matter if you're looking for timeless, unique pieces or charming old-school-vibe clothing, you won't be disappointed in Sarasota. The city features several stores with racks displaying beautiful, nostalgic-feel items from the past. Let...
stpetecatalyst.com
On the Menu: Restaurants rise at museum, Central Avenue
New restaurant concepts from a dog bar to higher-end dining experiences are popping out of the ground along St. Pete’s streets. Here’s the most recent foodie news to digest:. Dog park and bar coming to Central Avenue. Dog lovers will be able to sip on cocktails while watching...
Longboat Observer
Fire destroys Sarasota Polo Club's clubhouse
A fire destroyed the Sarasota Polo Club's clubhouse early Saturday morning in Lakewood Ranch. Twenty units responded to the fire, including seven engines, a ladder truck and two tankers. Sarasota County Fire Department Battalion 2 Chief Michael Huff said the fire was reported at 12:57 a.m. and firefighters from Station 7 (4754 17th St., Sarasota) were the first to respond.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Sailing Regatta, 1961
With the Sarasota Sailing Regatta's flagship annual event coming up on Feb. 10, and the Venice Yacht Club's Windjammer Regatta this weekend, this photo of the regatta from 1961 reminds us that sailing is part of our region's DNA—a pastime for some and a way of life for others. With clubs for women, for young people and even the more adventurous solo sailor setting off from our shores, the local sailing culture draws folks near and far.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Sarasota Performing Arts Center Foundation receives $10 million
The Sarasota Performing Arts Center Foundation (also known as the Van Wezel Foundation), in Florida has announced a $10 million contribution from the Paul Seed Fund at KBF Canada. The lead gift to the foundation’s multimillion-dollar capital fundraising campaign to build a new performing arts center will support the architect...
Mysuncoast.com
Fire Fest set for Saturday at Carlton Reserve
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Fire Fest returns Saturday, Jan. 28 to educate the community about the importance of prescribed burns to the ecosystem. Throughout the event at Carlton Reserve, staff from Sarasota County’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Emergency Services departments will demonstrate why the county schedules prescribed burns, the benefits of fire to native habitats and wildlife and how the county manages wildfire.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Treasure Island resort, Clearwater penthouse sell
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Treasure Bay Resort and Marine Club has sold for over $10.88 million. Sunset Bay Properties LLC sold the 83-room resort at 11125 Gulf Blvd. in Treasure Island to an LLC connected to Largo-based Equity Management Partners, which is headed by business mogul Ben Mallah.
Tzeva opens in Sarasota on February 8
Tzeva (1255 North Palm Avenue) is pleased to announce that it will open its doors on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The 74-seat restaurant features modern Mediterranean cuisine with Israeli influences that shine in beautifully plated dishes full of bright colors, unique flavors, and global spices that combine cultural traditions and modern touches. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced the dates for the 2023 Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice MainStreet announced this week that the Venice Sharks Tooth Festival is back and taking place in Historic Downtown at Centennial Park on April 22 and 23. Offerings will include music and vendors selling shark teeth and other fun items.
cltampa.com
A rare midcentury 'Bird Cage' home in St. Petersburg is back on the market
Only a few exist, but a rare midcentury Florida home designed specifically for our state's balmy climate, is once again for sale in South Pinellas Point. Known as Vision-Aire homes, and nicknamed "Bird Cage houses" for their unique airey design, this home is just one of 13 built by the late celebrated Florida architect Glenn Q. Johnson, whose work can still be found at the St. Pete Beach Library, the North Shore Aquatic Center, and the Pinellas County Judicial Building, among other well-known structures.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key fights for its independence
For the first 50 years or so of his life, no one would accuse retired construction executive Tim Hensey, 66, of being a beach bum. Hensey and his wife lived in rural east Sarasota for many years, raising two kids. They bought a house on Siesta Key in 2006, he says, when the kids were grown, to “live the island life.”
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & Gardens
Listen, I get it: when you think of Florida, the first things that might come to mind are gorgeous beaches, natural springs, and theme parks. However, I'm here to tell you about some amazing sights in Florida that you may be missing out on: our stunning museums and gardens. Take a look at the following list of Florida museums and find one that fits your style.
Longboat Observer
Answers to the most-asked questions on affordable housing in Sarasota
For some two decades, Sarasota city leaders have talked about the need for more workforce and affordable housing. Beyond efforts by the Sarasota Housing Authority, though, little brick-and-mortar progress has been made. Even creating an overlay in the Rosemary District to include affordable housing in new developments yielded no results after two-plus years.
Longboat Observer
No fire found at Main Street church
Police and fire department units blocked off a segment of Main Street on Friday morning following a report of a fire in an air conditioning unit at First Baptist Church, in the 1600 block. A spokesperson for Sarasota County Fire-Rescue said first responders were alerted around 9:38 a.m., though an...
businessobserverfl.com
Battles between neighborhoods, developers are growing bigger — and louder
When Larry Premak first learned that a developer was planning to build a hotel on a piece of property he believed impinged on the Harbour Island neighborhood he’d called home for years, he got to work. The former maritime executive and president of Harbour Island’s South Neighborhood Association began...
995qyk.com
St. Pete Restaurant Is One Of The ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ In America
A St. Pete restaurant is on the the ‘Top 100 Places To Eat” in America. This is according to Yelp. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats, which is in downtown St. Petersburg, at number 21 on their list. Firstly, here is what Yelp says on the website about Uptown Eats....
Red Tide lurking in SWFL
The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 69 samples collected from and offshore of Southwest Florida over the past week.
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
