Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO