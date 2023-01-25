Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Fun facts, history, people, and things from The Bronx you probably didn't knowWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Darien teen selected as Regeneron Top Scholar, book drive under way and more
Gouri Krishnan has been selected as a Regeneron Science Talent Search Top Scholar for her research work in King School’s Advanced Science Program for Independent Research and Engineering. A senior at King School in Stamford, Krishnan was one of two students at the school selected for the scholarship, one...
Community News: Shelton trails group hosting mid-winter hike
Open Enrollment for the 2023-24 school year for kindergarten registration will take place from Feb. 1 to March 1 at each elementary school. School officials ask parents to contact the elementary school their address is assigned to schedule a registration appointment. Street Listings can be found at https://shelton-public-schools.echalksites.com/transportation. Kindergarten registration...
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
New Canaan investment banker dies in fall from New York City rooftop, police say
New York police have identified a man who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan Wednesday night as an investor from New Canaan. The New York Police Department on Friday confirmed the man who died was Dale Cheney, 46, of Old Stamford Road in New Canaan. The...
Darien schools struggle to hire for special education as officials worry existing staff will 'burn out'
DARIEN — After losing another special education teacher in January, Darien Public Schools and the Board of Education are grappling with how to fill ongoing gaps in special education staffing during a nationwide shortage. “Just to be clear, the resignation of this special ed teacher is strapping a department...
Woog's World: Westport helped war-torn France after WWII, now they're helping Ukraine
It was just after D-Day, in 1944, Bob Loomis — a gun sergeant from Westport — was in the small town of Marigny-le-Lozon, 25 miles from Utah Beach. Two weeks later another Westporter — heavy machine gunner Clay Chalfant — moved through Marigny with his company, on their way to Belgium.
New Canaan man died in NY rooftop fall week after facing criminal charges, police say
NEW CANAAN — A local investment manager died after police say he plunged from a rooftop bar in midtown Manhattan two days after filing for divorce from his wife, who had obtained a restraining order against him, records show. The New York Police Department said 46-year-old Dale Cheney, a...
Stamford's Curaleaf dispensary to start recreational cannabis sales Saturday
STAMFORD — Curaleaf's newly hybrid cannabis retail on Stamford's east side is wasting no time getting started. The 814 East Main St. cannabis shop, which has been open as a medical dispensary since 2019, will start making recreational sales when it opens its doors Saturday morning. According to a company press release, they have received approval by the state Department of Consumer Protection to open their doors for the new use.
Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here
Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
Stamford man charged in West Side stabbing in August to undergo a competency evaluation
STAMFORD — A 30-year-old city man is facing a felony assault charge after police said he stabbed another man in the arm during an encounter on Stamford’s West Side in August 2022. Robert Elie, 30, was arrested on a first-degree assault charge following the stabbing of a 20-year-old...
Troubled CT officer sued again after K9 took ‘significant piece of flesh’ from man who crashed, lawyer says
OLD SAYBROOK – Moments after crashing his truck one November 2019 night on Interstate 95 in Old Saybrook, Edward Riccio walked toward a police cruiser pulled over a short distance away alongside the busy highway. An officer spotted Riccio, jogged toward him and immediately gave a warning: “Get on...
UConn football gets commitment from Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year John Neider
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn football program has secured the Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Law's John Neider, this year's player of the year and the New Haven Register First Team All-State quarterback, announced on Friday that he will be joining his predecessor, running back Victor Rosa of Bristol Central, in the UConn locker room next fall.
Police seek suspects in Hamden drive-by shooting on Dixwell Avenue
HAMDEN — Police are looking for those involved in a drive-by shooting near a local gas station early Sunday. A man told police he was in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Dixwell Avenue when a gold Ford Explorer almost backed into his vehicle. The back seat passenger then rolled down the Ford's window and pointed a gun at him, Hamden Police Sgt. Angela Vey said in a news release Thursday.
New Haven man convicted of killing woman in front of their child gets 35 years in prison
NEW HAVEN — A man convicted of killing the mother of his child in a 2021 shooting was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice. Rashod Newton, then 29, of New Haven, pleaded guilty to murder in connection with Alessia Mesquita’s...
Five New Haven juveniles crash stolen car, Woodbridge police say
WOODBRIDGE — Five juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 14 crashed a stolen car Sunday, according to police. Two of the juveniles were 12, two were 13 and one was 14, Woodbridge police said Wednesday. They were all identified as New Haven residents, police said. Woodbridge officers responded...
Jury convicts New Haven man in fatal shooting of building superintendent
NEW HAVEN — A jury found a New Haven man guilty of murder this week in the fatal shooting of Michael Rosario in 2019, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice. Robert Parris, 56, was convicted Wednesday of murder, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was also convicted of criminal possession of a pistol or a revolver in a separate proceeding before Judge Jon M. Alander, the state agency said in a news release Friday.
Waterbury police: Man shot at Wolcott Street gas station
WATERBURY — A man is in the hospital after he was shot at a gas station Thursday morning, police said. Officers were called to the Valero on Wolcott Street just before 11:20 a.m. for a report of gunfire. At the gas station, officers found a 28-year-old man who "sustained gunshot wounds," Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email.
Stamford felon with long criminal history faces gun charge, officials say
STAMFORD — A local man with an extensive criminal record was caught with a firearm in May in violation of federal law, according to authorities. Ricardo Georges, 32, pleaded not guilty Thursday to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria E. Garcia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut said. Georges was charged after a federal grand jury in Hartford returned the indictment on Jan. 19, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
