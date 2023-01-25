ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Darien teen selected as Regeneron Top Scholar, book drive under way and more

Gouri Krishnan has been selected as a Regeneron Science Talent Search Top Scholar for her research work in King School’s Advanced Science Program for Independent Research and Engineering. A senior at King School in Stamford, Krishnan was one of two students at the school selected for the scholarship, one...
DARIEN, CT
Community News: Shelton trails group hosting mid-winter hike

Open Enrollment for the 2023-24 school year for kindergarten registration will take place from Feb. 1 to March 1 at each elementary school. School officials ask parents to contact the elementary school their address is assigned to schedule a registration appointment. Street Listings can be found at https://shelton-public-schools.echalksites.com/transportation. Kindergarten registration...
SHELTON, CT
Stamford's Curaleaf dispensary to start recreational cannabis sales Saturday

STAMFORD ⁠— Curaleaf's newly hybrid cannabis retail on Stamford's east side is wasting no time getting started. The 814 East Main St. cannabis shop, which has been open as a medical dispensary since 2019, will start making recreational sales when it opens its doors Saturday morning. According to a company press release, they have received approval by the state Department of Consumer Protection to open their doors for the new use.
STAMFORD, CT
Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here

Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
CONNECTICUT STATE
UConn football gets commitment from Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year John Neider

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn football program has secured the Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Law's John Neider, this year's player of the year and the New Haven Register First Team All-State quarterback, announced on Friday that he will be joining his predecessor, running back Victor Rosa of Bristol Central, in the UConn locker room next fall.
MILFORD, CT
Police seek suspects in Hamden drive-by shooting on Dixwell Avenue

HAMDEN — Police are looking for those involved in a drive-by shooting near a local gas station early Sunday. A man told police he was in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Dixwell Avenue when a gold Ford Explorer almost backed into his vehicle. The back seat passenger then rolled down the Ford's window and pointed a gun at him, Hamden Police Sgt. Angela Vey said in a news release Thursday.
HAMDEN, CT
Five New Haven juveniles crash stolen car, Woodbridge police say

WOODBRIDGE — Five juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 14 crashed a stolen car Sunday, according to police. Two of the juveniles were 12, two were 13 and one was 14, Woodbridge police said Wednesday. They were all identified as New Haven residents, police said. Woodbridge officers responded...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Jury convicts New Haven man in fatal shooting of building superintendent

NEW HAVEN — A jury found a New Haven man guilty of murder this week in the fatal shooting of Michael Rosario in 2019, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice. Robert Parris, 56, was convicted Wednesday of murder, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was also convicted of criminal possession of a pistol or a revolver in a separate proceeding before Judge Jon M. Alander, the state agency said in a news release Friday.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Waterbury police: Man shot at Wolcott Street gas station

WATERBURY — A man is in the hospital after he was shot at a gas station Thursday morning, police said. Officers were called to the Valero on Wolcott Street just before 11:20 a.m. for a report of gunfire. At the gas station, officers found a 28-year-old man who "sustained gunshot wounds," Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email.
WATERBURY, CT
Stamford felon with long criminal history faces gun charge, officials say

STAMFORD — A local man with an extensive criminal record was caught with a firearm in May in violation of federal law, according to authorities. Ricardo Georges, 32, pleaded not guilty Thursday to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria E. Garcia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut said. Georges was charged after a federal grand jury in Hartford returned the indictment on Jan. 19, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
STAMFORD, CT

