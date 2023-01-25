Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Man charged with Grooming, woman charged with Burglary, in separate grand jury cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury met this week, and filed charges in a number of cases. Among them, Aaron Cornwell (pictured above), 30, was charged with a Class-4 Felony count of Grooming. The indictment accuses Cornwell — who was originally arrested December 14th — of trying to start a sexual relationship with someone believed to be a child named “Emma” last November 28th. Cornwell was trying to do that via an internet profile.
1470 WMBD
Second suspect in November murder arrested; others arrested during traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have long said they believed more than one person was possibly responsible for a fatal shooting last November. Now, they say, a second suspect is in custody. Police say an 18-year-old they did not identify was arrested Thursday night on First-Degree Murder and other...
Central Illinois Proud
Knox County man found guilty of attempted murder
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– A Knox County jury found a man guilty of attempted first-degree murder. According to a Knox County Courthouse press release, Brandon Wilson was convicted in a March 3rd shooting last year in Galesburg. After a three-day trial, the jury deliberated for an hour before returning...
25newsnow.com
Bar owner sentenced to 30 days jail, conditional discharge following 2020 East Peoria hit-and-run
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Peoria bar owner has been sentenced to jail for hitting a woman with his car and leaving the scene at a casino three years ago. Martin Walgenbach was sentenced to 30 days in jail starting March 3 - giving him time to get his medications approved in the Tazewell County Jail.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police arrest juveniles in two separate cases
PEORIA, Ill. – Juveniles were arrested in two separate incidents in Peoria within the past 24 hours. Police say a 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday at around 5:40 P.M. in the area of East Ravine and North Peoria Avenues on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Handgun Under 21, and Obstructing/Resisting Police.
1470 WMBD
Another bomb threat at Pere Marquette
PEORIA, Ill. – The second bomb threat in as many weeks has been phoned in to the Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria. Peoria Police Saturday afternoon released details of the incident first reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Hotel guests were evacuated to what only police referred to as a “secure location,” until a police bomb unit could determine there was no threat.
25newsnow.com
Police: 14-year-old arrested for possessing a stolen motor vehicle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 14-year-old was arrested and released into the custody of his mother for allegedly possessing a stolen motor vehicle. Peoria Police say they responded at around 1:28 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of East Virginia for a single-vehicle crash that severed a utility pole from its base.
25newsnow.com
United for Peace: What Peoria’s shooting data says about community violence
PEORIA (25 News Now) - At a glance, all of Peoria’s shooting data shows a downward trend. Shooting incidents, shooting victims, and murders by guns are all down by at least 26%. Zooming out, 2022 isn’t so favorable compared to the past five years. From 2018 to the present,...
Central Illinois Proud
Planned Parenthood arson suspect has extensive criminal history
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe man accused of the Planned Parenthood arson in Peoria on January 15 has an extensive criminal history dating back 20 years, court and jail records show. Tyler Massengill has been arrested more than 25 times in Peoria County. Peoria County court records show...
Central Illinois Proud
WATCH: The many mugshots of Tyler Massengill
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man charged with being the Planned Parenthood arsonist has a lengthy rap-sheet and the mugshots to prove it. Peoria County court records show Massengill is on probation for aggravated assault and criminal trespass to a residence. He also served time in prison for theft in 2016.
Central Illinois Proud
Bomb threat clears out downtown Pere Marquette overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating a bomb threat made to the Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette building early Saturday morning. According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, police responded to the bomb threat just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers helped evacuate hotel guests and staff members.
starvedrock.media
Man Who Allegedly Charged At Streator Officer With A Knife Appears In Court
Bond has been set at $50,000 for the man accused of coming at a Streator police officer with a knife. Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Thompson of Streator was in front of judge Wednesday officially being charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer. Late Monday morning, a Streator police officer shot and injured Thompson who was allegedly armed with a knife while at a park. The shooting reportedly occurred after Thompson charged at the officer and pinned him against a squad car. The officer then allegedly shot Thompson in the right hip and below the right armpit.
1470 WMBD
Coroner identifies woman in fatal crash near Brimfield
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. – The Peoria County Coroner is identifying the woman from Galesburg who was on her way to work at a Peoria hospital when she died Thursday morning. Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Amanda Matuszyk, 42, show she died in the crash on Interstate 74 near Brimfield of multiple blunt force trauma injuries.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Arrest after shooting reported in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police in Peoria Heights are now saying one person is in custody in connection with an early morning shooting Tuesday. Peoria County Jail records indicate Benjamin Ely, 21, Peoria Heights, is facing five different felony weapons-related charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge, Possession of a Firearm with No Valid FOID card, Possession of Ammunition with No FOID Card, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Central Illinois Proud
Nine arrested in PPD’s latest directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Wednesday that they arrested nine individuals, impounded six vehicles, and seized illegal drugs and currency during a directed patrol Tuesday. According to a press release, officers also conducted 52 vehicle stops, issued numerous citations and warnings, and issued 13 tickets.
1470 WMBD
Anti-violence initiative detail results in nine arrests
PEORIA, Ill. – 52 traffic stops, and nine arrests. That’s the short version of results from Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria’s latest special patrol as part of his ongoing anti-violence initiative. The chief says the detail was held Tuesday, and he says there were also citations and...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County Jail holds Women’s health fair for female detainees
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Jail has partnered with the living to serve foundation and brought 10 vendors to the jail offering various resources for the soon-to-be-released inmates. Resources included information on jobs, mental health, healthcare, mammogram screenings, educational information, and even some guest speakers that had similar...
wglt.org
Jamie Snow's lawyers to copy VHS tapes in evidence review
Lawyers for Jamie Snow will begin what is expected to be a lengthy process of reviewing and copying 100 VHS cassette tapes next week as part of his ongoing effort to clear his name of murder charges in the 1991 shooting death of William Little. Chicago defense lawyer Karl Leonard...
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
