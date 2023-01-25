Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Elegantly Stomps Onto the Jimmy Kimmel Set in Oversized Mary Janes
The trendy, ultrahigh platform Mary Janes Jennifer Lopez Affleck wore to her January 18 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live were very on-brand for the megastar—unambiguously feminine with an intimidating edge. Mrs. Affleck paired her sky-high white heels with an immaculate white dress coat, a matching clutch, and hair worn soft and long.
Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event
Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Ben Affleck Joined By Both Jennifer Lopez & Ex-Wife Jenner Garner For Daughter Seraphina's Musical Performance
One big happy Hollywood family! On Sunday, January 23, Ben Affleck stepped out with wife Jennifer Lopez and stepchild Emme, 14, along with his former spouse Jennifer Garner and their children Violet, 17, and Samuel, 10, to attend his daughter Seraphina's musical event in Santa Monica, Calif. The Boston native, who wore a black jacket with a matching untucked shirt, dark jeans and leather boots, guided the Selena star, who looked casual and chic in a tweed coat, flared jeans and a tan Birkin bag, as she made her way into the music hall. They were also joined by Affleck's...
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Rom-Com Queens Jen Aniston & Reese Witherspoon 'Bent Out Of Shape' About Cameron Diaz's Acting Return: Source
There's something about Cameron Diaz that has all of Hollywood drooling over her comeback — except for rivals Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that Jen and Reese aren't welcoming the competition as the There's Something About Mary babe, 50, makes her acting return after an eight-year hiatus, starring opposite Oscar winner Jamie Foxx in Back to Action. "Cameron's got the movie world at her feet," an insider said. Producers are itching to offer her big bucks for starring roles, and actors like her Knight and Day co-star Tom Cruise are said to be lining up...
Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Is No Stranger to Hollywood Romances
Brad Pitt continues to be spotted with Ines de Ramon — who is no stranger to Hollywood romances.
Why Jennifer Lopez Said She Had 'PTSD' Before Marrying Ben Affleck
The 53-year-old opened up about the stress she felt leading up to the wedding.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Says “PTSD” Led to Her Last-Minute Las Vegas Wedding to Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck didn't make the decision to get married in Las Vegas until hours before the ceremony, the singer revealed in a new interview—and their 2003 wedding attempt had a lot to do with it. Lopez made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about...
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Harper's Bazaar
Mark Ruffalo on Why He and Jennifer Garner Grew Apart After 13 Going On 30
The film 13 Going On 30 is simply an iconic American rom-com. The coming-of-age story includes the unforgettable "Thriller" routine, many quotable moments, that colorful Versace dress we all wanted, and, of course, great onscreen chemistry between Mark Ruffalo's Matty and Jennifer Garner's Jenna. But while Ruffalo and Garner may have had a blast filming the memorable flick, apparently their friendship didn't continue on after the cameras stopped rolling.
Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
Elle
Why Jennifer Garner Isn’t Ready to Marry John Miller After 4 Years of Dating
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have tied the knot after a little more than a year of dating (again), but Jennifer Garner isn’t rushing down the aisle with her boyfriend of over four years, John Miller. A source explained to Us Weekly that while Garner is very committed to Miller, she is a little more reluctant to jump into another marriage. Affleck and Garner were married for 10 years, separating in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. Prior to that, Garner was married to Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004.
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her & Ben Affleck's Kids All 'Moved In Together': 'It's Been An Emotional Transition'
One blended family! After getting married twice in 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids are all living under one roof. “We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” the "Let's Get Loud" songstress, 53, shared during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true.”The actress gushed that 2022 “a phenomenal year," going on to say it was the “best year I think since my kids were born.”JENNIFER LOPEZ REVEALS HOW SHE & BEN AFFLECK'S 'BLENDED FAMILIES' CELEBRATED CHRISTMAS:...
Jennifer Lopez: ‘Shotgun Wedding’ star Josh Duhamel saved me from cliff fall
She could have been Jenny from the drop. Jennifer Lopez credits onscreen husband Josh Duhamel with saving her life in a stunt gone wrong. Speaking to BuzzFeed, the duo — along with fellow “Shotgun Wedding” stars Jennifer Coolidge, Cheech Marin, Callie Hernandez, D’Arcy Carden and Steve Coulter — were asked which cast member was the most likely to nail a stunt on the first take. The 53-year-old “Jenny From the Block” singer claimed that she and her 50-year-old hunky co-star “got pretty good” at stunt work for the film, which dropped Friday on Prime Video, especially when they were handcuffed together “to...
wmagazine.com
Ben Affleck and Both Jennifers Are Committed To Blended Family Harmony
No bad blood here. Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Garner showed off their blended family when the trio attended an event together over the weekend. On Sunday, both the Jens, as well as Affleck were seen heading into a performance hall in Santa Monica, California, seemingly to attend a musical concert presented by one of Affleck and Garner’s daughters.
themorninghustle.com
Nike Film ‘Air,’ Starring Ben Affleck & Matt Damon, Gets April Release Date
This spring, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will finally release the first project from their production company, Artist Equity: the highly anticipated film, Air. First announced in April of last year, the movie tells the story of how retired sports executive John “Sonny” Vaccaro enticed Michael Jordan to leave adidas and sign with Nike nearly four decades ago. The deal went on to become one of the most lucrative deals in sneaker history.
Jennifer Garner Celebrates Ed Helms' Birthday In Tiny Hat & Flashy Glasses As Sources Say She's Not Rushing To Marry John Miller
Jennifer Garner is a party animal! On Tuesday, January 24, the 13 Going on 30 star shared a silly video to her Instagram Story celebrating Ed Helms' birthday while rocking a tiny hat and shutter shade sunglasses. "We have a birthday to deal with here," Garner said in the clip as she pulled down the flashing aviators. The Juno actress also shared several snaps of The Office actor and his chocolate frosted birthday cake. JENNIFER GARNER SHOWS OFF HER TONED LEGS IN ALL-WHITE OUTFIT AT THE BIG NIGHT OUT GALA — SEE PHOTOS!The fun-filled event comes as insiders revealed Garner...
How ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Made Jennifer Lopez the Perfect Dress Built for Action
For most of Jennifer Lopez’s action rom-com, “Shotgun Wedding,” she’s wearing a wedding dress, and the challenge was finding the perfect color for her to wear in the new Amazon Prime film. The origin story of the dress is that it once belonged to Jennifer Coolidge’s character, Carol, her future mother-in-law. Costume designer Mitchell Travers, who worked with Lopez on “Hustlers,” said he looked at how vintage wedding dresses aged when he was settling on the perfect color for the gown. “I started looking at what happens to them over time. What a 20-year-old dress would look like, a 40-year-old dress, and...
