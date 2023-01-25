ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in slaying of woman who was tied up, burned alive in NYC: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
 3 days ago

Police arrested a suspect this week in the murder of a woman found burned to death inside a Brooklyn apartment more than two months ago.

Lashawn Duffie, 28, was charged with murder and kidnapping Tuesday in connection to the heinous Nov. 11 slaying of 40-year-old Sugerys Ramirez — with whom he was in an unspecified domestic relationship, authorities said.

Ramirez was discovered unconscious inside a second-floor apartment in a building on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street in Cypress Hills following an early-morning blaze , cops said.

Duffie is accused of tying her up and setting her on fire, burning her alive, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sd9ri_0kR763zJ00
Lashawn Duffie, 28, is accused of tying up 40-year-old Sugerys Ramirez and burning her alive, cops said.
Seth Gottfried for NY Post

She was pronounced dead by EMS workers.

A death certificate for Ramirez, released by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, revealed that she died of “homicidal violence, including thermal injuries,” police said Wednesday.

Police have described her as a squatter.

Another person suffered minor injuries in the blaze but refused medical attention, the FDNY said.

A dozen units, with 60 fire and EMS personnel, had responded to the inferno.

Duffie’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.

REALIFE
3d ago

I'm not deeply religious but I pray please God rest her soul and punish those responsible for their cold wickedness in her murder.

ZoAnn Sites
2d ago

Lashawn, Lashawn is a sore loser. She was probably ending their relationship and this thug couldn't take it like a man and walk away. Now he's going to prison, maybe that was his goal a cot, three meals and a TV. What a life goal.

Benny Brick
2d ago

And some bleeding hearts still think the Death Penalty is not warranted.🤔

