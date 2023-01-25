ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hills, MO

Kevin Lee Dobbins — Service 1/30/23 11 A.M.

Kevin Lee Dobbins of Hillsboro passed away Wednesday, January 25th, he was 57 years old. The funeral services will be Monday (1/30) morning at 11 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Interment in the Sandy Baptist Cemetery in Hillsboro. The visitation for Kevin Dobbins will be Sunday(1/29) afternoon...
HILLSBORO, MO
Dorothy Jean Schoelhamer — No Service

Dorothy Jean Schoelhamer of Festus passed away Tuesday, January 24th, she was 78 years old. To honor Dorothy’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
FESTUS, MO
Bonne Terre Chamber Celebrates Another Year and Its Members

(Bonne Terre) The Bonne Terre Chamber celebrated another year of growth and success with its annual awards banquet Friday night at the Bonne Terre Knights of Columbus. J-98 and KREI was proud to present the 110% award to T.J. Isgrig who has served as a fire department volunteer and paramedic. He helped to start the haunted fire house and has service on the boards of backstoppers, the women’s shelter and helps with Shop With A Cop. We asked him where his focus on serving the community comes from…
BONNE TERRE, MO
Mary Kelley – Service 11am 2/1/23

Mary Kelley of Annapolis died Tuesday at the age of 88. A graveside service will be 11:00 Wednesday at Kelley Cemetery. Arrangements by Follis and Sons Funeral Home of in Fredericktown.
ANNAPOLIS, MO
House Fire Brings Out 8 FDs

BLOOMSDALE, Mo. — Nearly all area volunteer fire departments from 2 counties (Ozora to Weingarten to Hematite and in between) plus Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s deputies and Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance District responded late last night (Thurs.1.26.2023) to a house fire at 11066 Pleasant Heights. off U.S. Highway...
BLOOMSDALE, MO
Thursday Sports Preview

–9TH ANNUAL BRUCE THOMAS TOURNAMENT IN HERCULANEUM– — ROUND ROBIN:. –BIG SPRINGS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS—
FARMINGTON, MO
Ste. Genevieve Boys Beat Potosi In Incredible Finish

Kaden Flye’s and-one layup with two seconds remaining gave the Ste. Genevieve boys a thrilling 73-71 win over Potosi. The first half featured constant frenetic, back-and-forth energy. Potosi used the quick pace to lead by as much as 10, although Ste. Genevieve gradually crawled back into the game to take a 38-37 halftime lead.
POTOSI, MO
County Council denies Kimmswick river port amenities…for now

(Hillsboro, Kimmswick) The Jefferson County Council recently voted against adding a pavilion to an area near the Kimmswick river port. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says the council decided to vote against it for a few reasons. Gannon believes the council will look at this again and likely move the...
KIMMSWICK, MO
Jeffco 911 Dispatch 2022 calls for service review

(Cedar Hill) Jeffco 911 Dispatch had another busy year in 2022. One of their big projects which began last year is still continuing this year. Chief Travis Williams says it has to do with radios. Williams says emergency calls were down a bit from last, but overall calls increased. Jeffco...
CEDAR HILL, MO
Love’s truck stop coming to Herculaneum

(Herculaneum) It’s official, a Love’s truck stop is coming to Herculaneum. During its regular monthly meeting on January 17th, the Herculaneum Board of Alderman voted 6-0 to approve the truck stop company’s request to construct and manage a 24 hour convince store and gas station. The truck...
HERCULANEUM, MO
Two Injured In Jefferson County Car Accident

(Jefferson County) Two individuals were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:10 p.m. on Highway 141 at Highway 21, when a Ford Taurus driven by 25-year-old Lacey Snow of Park Hills changed lanes directly into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a minor. Snow suffered minor injuries while her passenger, 75-year-old Rita Flores of Mineral Point, suffered moderate injuries. Both Snow and Flores were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. No one in the other car was injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 27th, 2023

(Farmington, MO) -- All five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back behind bars. Four of the prisoners were captured late last week in Ohio. The fifth inmate was arrested in Poplar Bluff. All five are facing numerous additional charges because of their escape.
MISSOURI STATE
De Soto man arrested after allegedly breaking into home south of Festus

(Festus) A De Soto man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home south of Festus, damaging the inside of the residence before getting into a scuffle with sheriff’s deputies. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says deputies responded to the home break in on January 20th...
FESTUS, MO
Potosi At Ste. Genevieve Boys On J-98

Two hot teams will face off on Friday when the Potosi boys’ basketball team (16-3) travels to Ste. Genevieve (13-4) for a Class Four matchup. Both teams have been doing well in the new year. Since 2023 started, Potosi is 6-1 while Ste. Genevieve has gone 5-1. Potosi head...
POTOSI, MO

