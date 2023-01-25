Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Steelers could need 2 new quarterbacks in 2023
Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a heated battle for the starting quarterback spot. Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph all wanted the starting job but in the end, it was Pickett who won out. Now, with the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, this is Pickett’s team and...
Tri-City Herald
Colts Add Depth at WR with Latest Signing
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday they had signed wide receiver Ethan Fernea to a reserve/futures contract. Fernea spent the 2021 season with the Colts' practice squad and was flexed to the active roster for the October 23rd loss at the Tennessee Titans. He contributed nine plays on special teams.
Ravens OT Morgan Moses expresses hope that QB Lamar Jackson will return to Baltimore in 2023
The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round by the final score of 24-17, ending their year after a 10-7 season. They now enter the 2023 offseason with plenty of questions to answer, especially about the future of quarterback Lamar Jackson. The former league-MVP is...
Yardbarker
Chiefs' WR headlines potential Browns free-agent additions
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The Browns disappointed in 2022, finishing 7-10 after acquiring franchise QB Deshaun Watson last offseason. Cleveland must make splashy moves to contend in the AFC North. Daron Payne, DT, Washington Commanders. Signing Payne to a multi-year deal could solidify a longtime...
Commanders, Ravens interested in Eric Bieniemy for OC
A key talking point each January, Eric Bieniemy‘s head coaching candidacy has tapered off in recent years. Despite Matt Nagy and Doug Pederson landing HC jobs from Andy Reid‘s Chiefs staff, Bieniemy has been stuck at the coordinator level. Only one team — the Colts — has interviewed him for its HC post this year.
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson to Falcons 'Just Feels Right', Says ESPN Analyst
Will the Atlanta Falcons finally escape their quarterback troubles this offseason?. The Falcons struggled in their first year without Matt Ryan under center for the first time since 2008. While Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder filled the void, there is room for improvement. And many believe disgruntled Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be the answer, including ESPN's Chris Canty.
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers
The Bengals listed TE Hayden Hurst as limited with a calf injury on their post-practice injury report, which is notable given he missed some time with a calf issue earlier this seaosn. (Paul Dehner Jr.) Ravens. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta denied that Lamar Jackson missed their Divisional Round game because...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Bills, Chiefs, Ravens
Bills GM Brandon Beane said that their loss in the Divisional Round showed that they need improvements on the offensive and defensive lines. “Up front we didn’t get it done on either side of the ball, and that starts with me,” Beane said, via ProFootballTalk. Beane said they...
Ravens interview national championship-winning coordinator
As the Baltimore Ravens look to replace offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who the organization recently parted ways with, it appears that head coach John Harbaugh is yet again dipping into the college ranks. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Ravens interviewed the University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their Read more... The post Ravens interview national championship-winning coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta optimistic about trajectory of team's 2022 rookie class
The Baltimore Ravens selected 11 players in the 2022 draft with high hopes that they could contribute both in the present and future. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta gave a lengthy explanation of his feelings on his 2022 rookie class in comments to the media during the team’s end-of-season press conference.
