Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Ohio State Women Post A Pair of Top 2 Relay Times; Buckeyes Sweep Tim Welsh Classic
Both the Ohio State men and women dominated the Tim Welsh invite, with the Buckeye women putting up a pair top two times nationally in the free relays. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Tim Welsh Classic. January 27-28, 2023. Rolfs Aquatic Centre, Notre Dame, IN. Notre Dame. SCY. Results...
swimswam.com
Erica Sullivan Swims 4:35.88 500 Free for #1 in NCAA this Season
SCY (25 yards) Texas sophomore Erica Sullivan swam a 4:35.88 in the 500 free tonight suited up on day one of the two-day dual meet between Texas and NC State. Sullivan led from start to finish, out in a 1:48.58 at the 200 mark, flipping in a 2:16.54 at the 250 mark, and coming home in a 2:19.34 on the second 250. She won the event by over six seconds.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 38.2% Pick Big Ten As Most Wide Open Men’s Conference This Season
Indiana is coming in as the defending Big Ten champions after topping OSU by 93 points last season, giving the Hoosiers their fourth title in six seasons. Archive photo via Michael Ringor. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You...
swimswam.com
NC State Men Rip 1:22.73 Medley Relay, But Texas Men Win By Ten On Day One
SCY (25 yards) Just when you thought it was safe to get back into the water…or at least expect “normal” dual meet times, Texas and NC State decided to suit up for the first day of what their media indicates will be two separate meets on back-to-back days in Austin. The results?
swimswam.com
Kacper Stokowski Clocks 44.79 100 Back for #1 Time in the NCAA This Season
NC STATE VS. TEXAS – DAY 2. Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center – Austin, Texas. Live results on Meet Mobile (search “Austin”) Over the last week, we’ve seen multiple swimmers put up NCAA leading times during their January dual meets. Kacper Stokowski is the newest addition to that list, swimming 44.79 in the 100 backstroke at the Texas vs. NC State dual meet to take over the top time in the nation this season.
swimswam.com
WATCH: Texas Pro Leah Smith Exhibition’s 1:44.29 200 Free
During the first break on day 2 of the Texas vs NC State dual, a couple of the Texas Pros suited up and got races in themselves. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. During the first break on day 2 of the Texas vs NC State dual, a couple of...
swimswam.com
Kelly Pash Swims NCAA-Leading 1:42.73 200 Free At Texas-NC State Dual Meet
SCY (25 yards) On Friday at the Texas vs. NC State dual meet, Texas senior Kelly Pash swam a massive time of 1:42.73 in the 200 free, which overtakes Taylor Ruck‘s 1:43.11 as the fastest time in the NCAA. Pash is the first woman to break 1:43-point in the 200 free and one of the seven swimmers to go an NCAA-leading time in January (alongside Erica Sullivan, Kate Douglass, Kristen Stege, Leon Marchand, Grant House, and Gretchen Walsh).
swimswam.com
With Emma Sticklen’s 49.79, The Women’s 100 Fly Just Got A Lot More Competitive
SCY (25 yards) Coming into today, did you think that the women’s 100 fly would only be a race between Kate Douglass, Maggie MacNeil, Torri Huske, Claire Curzan, and potentially Gretchen Walsh? Well, you thought wrong, because Texas’s Emma Sticklen just dropped a 49.79 in the event at a dual meet between the Longhorns and NC State.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam’s Top 100 For 2023: Men’s #40-31
Back with Bob Bowman, Chase Kalisz is coming off his fastest 400 IM showing in five years and will be tough to keep off the medal stand in Fukuoka. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. After the action-packed year that was 2022, we’re gearing up for another exciting year over...
swimswam.com
Top-Ranked Drury Removes Former Pac-12 Champion Cameron Craig From Roster
Craig no longer appears on the Panthers’ roster, and he hasn’t competed for them since the SMU Invitational last November. Former Pac-12 champion Cameron Craig’s comeback at Drury University appears to have been cut short, leaving the top-ranked team in Division II without one of its best swimmers as championship season approaches.
swimswam.com
Leon Marchand is First Man Since Michael Phelps to Hold Both 200 & 400 IM SCY Records
Leon Marchand is the first man since Michael Phelps in 2006 to simultaneously hold the fastest all-time marks in both the 200 and 400 yard IMs. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. On Saturday at the Arizona State versus Cal dual meet, 20-year-old Leon Marchand of ASU smashed the NCAA and U.S. Open Records in the 400 yard IM, posting a 3:31.84, taking over a second off of Hugo Gonzalez‘s mark set at the 2022 NCAA Championships. This swim was remarkable for a myriad of reasons, which are discussed on the SwimSwam podcast.
swimswam.com
Isabelle Stadden Swims 1:52.81 200 Back as Cal Women Narrowly Defeat USC
SCY (25 Yards) The Cal women narrowly defeated the USC women by 11 points Friday afternoon. Notably, Cal was ranked #9 and USC was ranked #14 in our most recent power rankings. Leading the way was Isabelle Stadden who swept the backstroke events. Stadden swam a 52.39 in the 100...
swimswam.com
Ryan Hoffer, the #2 Pick in the 2021 ISL Rookie Draft, Retires from Swimming
Ryan Hoffer, a 7-time NCAA event champion at Cal, has moved on to a career in medical sales after retiring from swimming following the 2021 ISL season. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. American swimmer Ryan Hoffer, an NCAA Champion and the #2 overall pick in the 2021 International...
swimswam.com
North Baltimore Aquatic Club Swimmers Shine at 2023 ISCA National Club Championships
SCY (25 yards) Results on MeetMobile: “2023 ISCA National Club Championships”. The North Baltimore Aquatic Club (NBAC) totaled 20 gold medals at last weekend’s 2023 ISCA National Club Championships in Hampton, Virginia. Among the NBAC standouts was 14-year-old Daniel Branon, who collected six individual titles and clocked a...
swimswam.com
WATCH: Texas Pro Shaine Casas Exhibition’s 45.48 100 Back
During the first break on day 2 of the Texas vs NC State dual, a couple of the Texas Pros suited up and got races in themselves. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. During the first break on day 2 of the Texas vs NC State dual, a couple of...
swimswam.com
See 25 Swim Camps You Might Love In 2023
These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.
swimswam.com
Lee Tops Sloman In Thrilling Men’s 5K at Aussie Open Water Championships
The 2023 Australian Open Water Championships concluded today with a thrilling finish in the men's 5k event leaving Kyle Lee with his first national title. Current photo via Adam Crane/Salt Diaries. 2023 OCEAN SWIM FESTIVAL/AUSTRALIAN OW CHAMPIONSHIPS. Wednesday, January 25th – Saturday, January 28th. Busselton Jetty, Western Australia. Open...
swimswam.com
Drury Men, Nova Southeastern Women Hold #1 Spots In CSCAA Division II January Ranks
The Nova Southeastern women returned to the top spot by taking home 75 percent of the first-place votes, edging out Colorado Mesa. Current photo via Nova Southeastern Athletics. Courtesy: CSCAA. The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the January edition of the 2022-23 Division II Swimming...
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Lindsay Looney Hits Back-To-Back 1:53s In 200 Fly
Looney has flown under the radar given the success of the ASU men, but is quietly establishing herself as a bonafide NCAA title contender in the 200 fly. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of...
swimswam.com
2023 Penn State Swim Camps – Sign Up Today
Penn State Swim Camp will emphasize the skills, in and out of the water, that will allow swimmers to improve their competitive swimming experience. Current photo via Penn State. Who Should Attend. Penn State Swim Camps are open to students entering grades 4-12 next fall. It is preferred, but not...
Comments / 0