Leon Marchand is the first man since Michael Phelps in 2006 to simultaneously hold the fastest all-time marks in both the 200 and 400 yard IMs. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. On Saturday at the Arizona State versus Cal dual meet, 20-year-old Leon Marchand of ASU smashed the NCAA and U.S. Open Records in the 400 yard IM, posting a 3:31.84, taking over a second off of Hugo Gonzalez‘s mark set at the 2022 NCAA Championships. This swim was remarkable for a myriad of reasons, which are discussed on the SwimSwam podcast.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO