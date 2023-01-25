Read full article on original website
NECN
An Eastie ‘Pub' With Great Grub, From Pizza to Pasta to Steak Tips
It’s no secret that heading south of Boston will bring you to bar pizza country, while heading north of the city will get you into areas known for roast beef sandwiches. But the cities, towns and neighborhoods immediately north of Boston also have a common thread of another kind.
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled Prince
A future king of France lived on the second floor in 1776. In 1771 Printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building ‘The Massachusetts Spy,’ long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States.
NECN
Inside Boston's Changing Commute: How Traffic's Changed at Rush Hour and More
Traffic is back in Boston, alright. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says 95% of all drivers are now on the roads, which means that on any given day there are roughly 750,000 people commuting into the city. But since the pandemic, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said, we're seeing shifts in...
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
universalhub.com
Woman pulled out from under Green Line trolley at BU Central
The Boston Fire Department reports firefighters and Transit and Boston police officers worked to free a woman who somehow wound up trapped under a trolley at BU Central around 11:40 p.m. on Friday. NBC Boston reports the woman suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive; adds officials did not say how she got under the trolley but that it does not appear to be due to an fault by either a T worker or the trolley.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Dorchester Reporter
After Wu's speech, Walsh defends his time in City Hall
Days after Mayor Michelle Wu used part of her “State of the City” speech to critique the past decade of development in the city, her predecessor appeared to offer a defense of his administration’s time inside City Hall. Appearing before the business-backed New England Council on Friday,...
nbcboston.com
Trailer Detaches From Cab, Blocks Part of Washington Street in Jamaica Plain
A portion of Washington Street in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood was closed down on Thursday morning, after a trailer came apart from its truck and blocked part of the road. The trailer, seen shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in the middle of the road, came apart from the truck cab...
universalhub.com
Could be a whole lotta shakin' goin' on near the East Boston entrance to the Sumner Tunnel this weekend, state cautions
MassDOT says people living and working near the entrance to the Sumner Tunnel in East Boston can expect "vibration and noise" this weekend as workers demolish the current tunnel ceiling as part of the ongoing tunnel repair project. Heavy construction activities, which account for the most disruptive aspect of ceiling...
MBTA announces slew of changes that will impact service on subway lines, commuter rail
BOSTON — A slew of upcoming service changes will impact riders who rely on the Orange, Green, and Red lines, as well as one heavily trafficked commuter rail line, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced Thursday. Orange and Green line service changes will be implemented in downtown Boston area...
Tyre Nichols Death: Boston protestors demanding justice after deadly police beating video released
BOSTON — Memphis and other cities, including Boston, are preparing for possible protests after video from the arrest of Tyre Nichols was released. Five former Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with murder after Nichols, a Black man, died three days after a violent traffic stop on Jan. 7.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
Hyperallergic
What Do Bostonians Think of the New MLK Monument?
BOSTON, Mass. — On January 13, Boston officials unveiled “The Embrace,” the 20-by-40-foot bronze memorial honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, at the 1965 Freedom Plaza. The artwork by Hank Willis Thomas and MASS Design Group was met with nearly immediate backlash online and in the national media, with many likening the monument’s intertwining arms, based on a photograph of the Kings after he won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize, to various sex acts. Others argued that by abstracting the Kings, the sculpture reduced what was a complex and radical fight to end white supremacy to a symbol that White America finds safe and palatable.
universalhub.com
When kids just used to hang out in the street
Based on the look of the buildings, I'm guessing East Boston. The single trolley track is a big clue for narrowing down the location. BERY operated a loop line running one way each on Lexington and Bennington streets. This looks too narrow for Bennington. The building at the end of the street indicates that either the street is turning to the left, or is ending at another street as a T intersection. If I'm right that it's Lexington St., then the end of the block is where it hits E. Eagle St.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts Latinos worry about high cost of living, significant housing expenses
Massachusetts' sizable Latino population is feeling a disproportionate impact from racial and economic disparities, particularly when it comes to housing. Almost three in four Latino residents in Greater Boston are renters, according to The Boston Foundation’s research center Boston Indicators, and they're feeling the burden of ever-increasing rents. Latino home owners are also struggling with high costs of living.
Unusual Facts About Boston You Never Knew
Boston, Massachusetts, is a historic city known for its role in American history and its contributions to education and culture. But did you know that Boston has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Storms cause sewer overflows in Boston, public advised to avoid nearby waters
The Boston Public Health Commission advised the public to avoid waters near the sewer overflows for at least 48 hours. After experiencing two major storms which brought snow and rain to the Boston area this week, some of the city’s sewers have overflowed. The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC)...
WCVB
Coyote concerns prompt community meeting in Malden, Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — Officials in Malden, Massachusetts, are holding a meeting Thursday to address concerns about coyotes in the city. Wildlife experts are expected to discuss coyote behavior and concerns as the animals are becoming more common in the area. A Mass Wildlife Biologist will discuss how people can...
MBTA to shut down parts of Orange, Green Line this weekend
BOSTON — Parts of the MBTA’s Orange and Green Lines will temporarily shut down on January 28 and 29. The transit agency announced that it will close the Green Line between Government Center and North Station on Saturday and Sunday. The Orange Line will be shut down between Ruggles and North Station. The two-day shutdown is due to work on the Government Center Garage.
universalhub.com
Food fight: McDonald's sues Boston Market over back rent at turnpike rest areas
McDonald's today sued Boston Market, for the second time, over rent it says the chicken chain owes for subleases at Massachusetts Turnpike rest areas in Framingham, Westborough and Ludlow. Boston Market closed its outlets in the three rest areas in 2020 during the pandemic and stopped paying rent to McDonald's,...
