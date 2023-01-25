ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

southdadenewsleader.com

DeSantis announces sweeping reforms that include 'Teacher Bill of Rights'

Plan includes pay raise and paycheck protection plus reduction in school board terms. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday to propose sweeping changes to education, including a Teacher's Bill of Rights which will empower educators to be leaders in their classrooms. In the proposed...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Matlow no longer in race for Florida Democratic Party Chairman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A little over two weeks after putting his name in the running to lead the Florida Democratic Party a Tallahassee city commissioner has now withdrawn his name. Jeremy Matlow, seat 3 on the city commission, said he got into the race initially after seeing “an abuse...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Andrew Warren writes Gov. DeSantis asking to reinstate him as State Attorney

'I respectfully request that you voluntarily reinstate me as Hillsborough County’s duly elected state attorney for the remainder of my four-year term without delay.'. Andrew Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney suspended by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, sent a letter to the Governor asking to rescind the suspension and reinstate him as a prosecutor.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Parental rights gives parents new tool to nix school library entirely

House committee hears how new legislation has given parents new ways to control library materials. A new tool that allows parents to keep inappropriate books out of their children’s hands has a small segment of parents opting out of their child’s entire school library, according to testimony to a House subcommittee.
POLK COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

Florida mail-in voters need to apply for new ballots

Due to a change in state law, Florida voters interested in voting by mail have to apply for new ballots. Since 2002, mail-in voting has soared in popularity. In 2022, the Florida Division of Elections reported more than 2.7 million Floridians voted by mail in November's general election. Another 1.5 million residents received ballots but did not return them.
FLORIDA STATE
pontevedrarecorder.com

Florida House is the only state embassy in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., is known for many things — the seat of power for the United States, amazing museums and monuments, and embassies representing nearly every country in the world. But did you know that Florida is the only state in America to have an embassy in our nation’s capital?
FLORIDA STATE

