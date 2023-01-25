Read full article on original website
WCJB
‘That it’s scary:” Florida lawmakers request DEI documents and information from universities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida House lawmakers are requesting documents and information relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from colleges and universities. University of Florida Faculty Senate Chair Amanda Phalin said lawmakers have the right to request this information. “If the elected officials in the state of Florida need...
southdadenewsleader.com
DeSantis announces sweeping reforms that include 'Teacher Bill of Rights'
Plan includes pay raise and paycheck protection plus reduction in school board terms. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday to propose sweeping changes to education, including a Teacher's Bill of Rights which will empower educators to be leaders in their classrooms. In the proposed...
WCTV
Matlow no longer in race for Florida Democratic Party Chairman
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A little over two weeks after putting his name in the running to lead the Florida Democratic Party a Tallahassee city commissioner has now withdrawn his name. Jeremy Matlow, seat 3 on the city commission, said he got into the race initially after seeing “an abuse...
Local election officials in Florida call for scrapping new ID rules for mail voting
County election supervisors say the new restrictions will create significant election reporting delays and a slew of costs for local election offices, and could disenfranchise large numbers of voters.
DeSantis rolls out sweeping criminal justice package
The proposals include eliminating unanimous jury rulings in death penalty decisions.
WCJB
‘We’ve been heard’: Florida lawmakers are considering turning their attention to municipal utilities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, Florida House members raised the possibility of giving state regulators more oversight of municipal utilities. Those include Gainesville Regional Utilities and Ocala Electric Utility. State Sen. Keith Perry said high prices are a concern for those who are customers of municipal utilities but live...
WCTV
Florida D.O.E. investigating potential complaint against Leon County Schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Education is investigating the Leon County Schools Superintendent after a potential complaint was filed against him by a parent. In a statement to WCTV, Rocky Hanna said that on Christmas Eve on the way to church with his family he received a...
Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
floridapolitics.com
Florida leaders express outrage over Tyre Nichols’ murder by Memphis police
The global outrage over the murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police registered in Florida also, where Democrats and Republicans expressed emotions that haven’t been heard since the police murder of George Floyd nearly two years ago. Orlando Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, the youngest member...
Florida lawmaker introduces bill to penalize drivers in left lane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker wants to make it illegal to drive in the left lane in the state unless you're overtaking another car. Florida Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-District 78) introduced the bill, HB 421, which was filed in the House on Jan. 24. According to the bill...
Florida House Republican Targets ‘AOB’ In Auto Insurance
A House Republican on Friday filed a proposal that would prevent motorists from assigning auto insurance benefits to repair shops that can then pursue payments from insurers. The proposal (HB 541), filed by Rep. Griff Griffitts, R-Panama City Beach, came after lawmakers last month barred
floridapolitics.com
Andrew Warren writes Gov. DeSantis asking to reinstate him as State Attorney
'I respectfully request that you voluntarily reinstate me as Hillsborough County’s duly elected state attorney for the remainder of my four-year term without delay.'. Andrew Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney suspended by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, sent a letter to the Governor asking to rescind the suspension and reinstate him as a prosecutor.
Voting by mail is getting harder in Florida — all ballot requests made before the 2022 election have been canceled
Here’s how you can make sure to get your mail-in ballot
State Attorney says head of PAC in alleged ghost candidate case will not face charges
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — After a months-long investigation, prosecutors on Friday found the head of a political action committee involved in an alleged ghost candidate scheme will not face charges. In a statement, State Attorney Phil Archer said the investigation into the actions of Stephen Jones, head of the...
floridapolitics.com
Parental rights gives parents new tool to nix school library entirely
House committee hears how new legislation has given parents new ways to control library materials. A new tool that allows parents to keep inappropriate books out of their children’s hands has a small segment of parents opting out of their child’s entire school library, according to testimony to a House subcommittee.
10NEWS
Biden administration: More than 1M Floridians got approval for federal student debt relief
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For a short few weeks, millions of Americans making less than $125,000 a year were able to apply for up to $20,000 in federal student debt relief. In that time, more than 1 million Floridians had their applications fully approved and sent to loan servicers for debt forgiveness, according to new data released by the Biden administration.
wuwf.org
Florida mail-in voters need to apply for new ballots
Due to a change in state law, Florida voters interested in voting by mail have to apply for new ballots. Since 2002, mail-in voting has soared in popularity. In 2022, the Florida Division of Elections reported more than 2.7 million Floridians voted by mail in November's general election. Another 1.5 million residents received ballots but did not return them.
Andrew Warren calls on Florida Gov. DeSantis to reinstate him after federal court ruling
“Duty requires you to accept the court’s findings that the executive order is illegal, even if that finding is perhaps unwelcome."
pontevedrarecorder.com
Florida House is the only state embassy in Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C., is known for many things — the seat of power for the United States, amazing museums and monuments, and embassies representing nearly every country in the world. But did you know that Florida is the only state in America to have an embassy in our nation’s capital?
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 1.26.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis is endorsing Harmeet Dhillon’s campaign for Republican National Committee Chair. The Governor, who is widely expected to...
