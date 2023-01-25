Eddie Marshall Rorie, age 76, of Indian Mound, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Tennova Healthcare. Eddie entered into this life on January 20, 1947, in Stewart County, TN to the late McKinley and Etta Mae Castille Rorie. As a young man, Eddie bravely served combat duty with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He went on to have a 50+ year in the Construction Industry. Eddie loved being outdoors and working on anything he was an avid tinkerer. Most of all he was a loving husband and father who will be greatly missed. Eddie attended Cross Creek Baptist Church most of his life.

INDIAN MOUND, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO