Kay (Glas) Dixon
Kay Glas Dixon, age 86, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Dogwood Bend Assisted Living. Kay was born January 31, 1936, in Wehringen, Germany, to the late Johann Glas and Magdalena Schmid. She was also preceded by her husband, William Dixon; one daughter, Karen Lena Dixon; and four siblings, Maria Voss, Amalia Hartmann, Josef Glas, and Johann Glas.
Van William Wall
Van William Wall, age 93, of Southside, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at his home. Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Revs Benton Jackson and Tim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow at Ryes Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Eddie Rorie
Eddie Marshall Rorie, age 76, of Indian Mound, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Tennova Healthcare. Eddie entered into this life on January 20, 1947, in Stewart County, TN to the late McKinley and Etta Mae Castille Rorie. As a young man, Eddie bravely served combat duty with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He went on to have a 50+ year in the Construction Industry. Eddie loved being outdoors and working on anything he was an avid tinkerer. Most of all he was a loving husband and father who will be greatly missed. Eddie attended Cross Creek Baptist Church most of his life.
Clarksville Fire Rescue welcomes 13 new firefighters
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Friday, Clarksville Fire Rescue held a swearing-in ceremony for 13 new firefighters at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center. Mayor Joe Pitts administered the oath to the new firefighters in front of family and friends. After the oath, family members had the honor of...
Beaver 100.3 Hunting & Fishing Expo 2023 kicks off in Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Featuring boat displays, animals, archery and classes by the Army Bass Anglers, the Beaver 100.3 Hunting & Fishing Expo kicked off Friday with fun for everyone in the family. The Beaver 100.3 Hunting & Fishing Expo is a three-day event that brings the top...
Montgomery Central High School band recognized with National Scholastic Music Education Advocacy award
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Montgomery Central High School band has been recognized with a National Scholastic Music Education Advocacy award. The award recognizes the commitment and dedication of Montgomery Central High School to music and the arts as innovative learning opportunities for a well-rounded education. Led by their Band...
News in Clarksville: Guilty verdict in double murder, Lowe’s Drive potholes, new Freddy’s, and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Man found guilty of 2010 murder of his elderly parents: The first stop Shawn Campbell, grandson of Bill and Ina Campbell, made after the guilty verdict came in was to their graves to deliver the long-awaited news. READ MORE.
Rossview boys beat Clarksville High to take first regional dual wrestling championship | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville High School hosted the Region 6 dual wrestling tournament on Thursday. Four schools qualified for this tournament: Clarksville, Rossview, Springfield and Station Camp. In the title match, Rossview defeated Clarksville, 40-11, claiming the first ever regional dual championship for the Hawks boys. At...
13 guns stolen from Clarksville vehicles in only 2 months, police urge locking doors
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Over the last two months, the Clarksville Police Department has responded to 99 reported stolen vehicles and 124 vehicle burglaries. Since Jan. 1, there have been 13 firearms stolen out of these vehicles. The common denominator in a majority of these reports is that the vehicles were left unlocked and the keys or key fob was left inside the vehicle, and in some instances, the vehicle was left running and unoccupied.
Family loses home to fire in New Providence
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A family lost their home to a fire in New Providence early Thursday morning. At about 1:22 a.m., Clarksville Fire Rescue Battalion 2 crews from Stations 5, 6 and 1 responded to the fire on Beech Street. Crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke...
‘It’s pretty bad:’ Lowes Drive pothole problem again plagues motorists in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – If you’ve driven down Lowes Drive lately, you’ve likely noticed the potholes along the road. While it looks like several have been repaired through the years, it’s still full of rough patches and looks to be below road standards. However, since...
135 soldiers with 101st Sustainment return from Europe to Fort Campbell | PHOTOS
FORT CAMPBELL, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell welcomed home 135 soldiers with the 101st Sustainment Brigade late Friday night as they returned from a six-month deployment with the U.S. European Command. The Screaming Eagle soldiers were greeted by family, friends, comrades and brigade leadership. The brigade assisted deployed...
Teenager arrested on gun charges after fleeing Montgomery County deputies in pursuit
Update, 4:20 p.m.: Batista is also being held on a fugitive from justice warrant related to a violation of community control in Seminole County, Florida. The original charges for 2019 placement on community control were burglary, aggravated assault with a weapon, battery on person 65 or older, and grand theft larceny. He will remain on active hold for Seminole County until the completion of charges in Montgomery County, Delaney said.
