Advocates Target ​“Food Apartheid” Rx

By Christopher Gilson
 3 days ago
"Municipal Voice's" recent interview with CitySeed, Sanctuary Kitchen leaders.

Food transcends boundaries. Everyone has to eat, and thanks to organizations like

and Sanctuary Kitchen, New Haveners have robust options for their plates.

CitySeed Executive Director Cortney Renton and Sanctuary Kitchen Program Director Naseema Gilson joined the Municipal Voice, a co-production of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities and WNHH 103.5 FM, to talk about how they support the community and the community supports them.

CitySeed has played a crucial role in New Haven’s food culture over the last two decades. The farmers markets have provided fresh, local food to New Haven residents in places that might have otherwise been called ​“food deserts.” Renton cautioned that the food policy world is moving away from that terminology, preferring to use the phrase ​“food apartheid” instead.

“Deserts,” she said, ​“are in and of themselves an abundant ecosystem. In the same way, labeling any particular neighborhood a ​‘desert’ is ignoring a lot of the life and vitality that isn’t captured by traditional forms of data.”

It also implies an intentionality in our systems. CitySeed aims to be part of the change by accepting food programs like SNAP, WIC and Senior Programs. As food insecurity rose through the pandemic, SNAP redemption rose at the markets, showing the economic reality of many in New Haven.

The farmers markets are no doubt a crucial lifeline in the city, but CitySeed’s programs extend to efforts that can help people find access to opportunity.

One such initiative is CitySeed Incubates, which aims to help new food-based businesses. The other is Sanctuary Kitchen at CitySeed, which just celebrated its 5th anniversary last year.

The idea for Sanctuary Kitchen was born out of supper clubs where a refugee or immigrant would prepare a meal and be able to tell their story. Today, that mission has expanded to include a culinary training program where refugees and immigrants learn culinary ESL and culinary arts to prepare them for jobs in New Haven’s diverse culinary tradition.

“New Haven’s a beautiful melting pot,” Gilson said, ​“and storytelling is a huge part of what we do because you can learn about somebody through their food.”

Gilson, who has recently earned a National Fellowship to work with other organizations that serve immigrants and refugees, said that this group is often overlooked after their arrival.

Two years ago, she had taken part in CCM’s Representation Matters two-day training held with the Campaign School at Yale. Gilson said that the training was helpful for her in being able to have the tools to help the chefs at Sanctuary Kitchen really be able to advocate for themselves and have a voice.

Thanks to this, Sanctuary Kitchen has counted people like Attorney General William Tong as supporters.

Last year, at their anniversary gala, Tong presented each of the chefs in the first cohort with a commendation from his office.

This isn’t the only recognition that the organizations have received. They’ve also recently been awarded one of the first Community Investment Fund grants for over $1 million dollars.

Renton said that that money will be put to good use.

“We’ve been busting at the seams at all of our different facilities,” she said, ​“we’ve built the programs, built the services, have this amazing team in place, and really need the hard infrastructure and physical space to make it happen.”

That growth is happening just in time.

Gilson reported that even despite COVID, they’ve been able to grow their team at Sanctuary Kitchen and are getting ready for a new cohort in February. Two of their chefs from the first cohort were promoted to leadership positions within the organization.

Renton said that it is an exciting time for not just CitySeed, but the City of New Haven.

“I feel like we are part of this boom that is happening right now of incredible organizations and projects – there’s just so much opportunity here.”

Click on the video above to watch the full interview on WNHH’s Municipal Voice” program.

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

