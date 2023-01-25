Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration, Oregon Truffle Festival kicks off this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Experience the Wonders of the Oregon Coast: A Day Trip from Portland!Travel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Eater
This New Tigard Restaurant Specializes in Donburi
For the better part of a decade, if not longer, “bowl restaurants” have proliferated the United States. Restaurants have opened topping piles of rice or other grains with poke, salad fixings, and burrito fillings, often at deli-esque fast-casual counters where diners pick and choose their accoutrement. In Portland, restaurants like Wild Thing, the Whole Bowl, and Feel Good have cornered this market, as well as the city’s various poke bars.
thatoregonlife.com
An Old-Time General Store Has One Of Oregon’s Best Bakeries
Over the past 30 years, Apple Valley Country Store has served the Hood River community. They offer a wide variety of goods that prove how diverse and creative this region of Oregon is. Small batch jams, syrups, pie fillings, pepper jellies, and more are available – all made from locally sourced ingredients. This was once the sight of a lumber mill around the turn of the 1900s, and is now the sight of a few homes and the Apple Valley Country Store.
foodgressing.com
Duck House Chinese Restaurant Portland [Takeout Review]
Duck House Chinese Restaurant is a popular Chinese restaurant in Downtown Portland. The restaurant is chef-owned and operated by Chef Ivan Liu who specializes in Sichuan cuisine. Their menu is quite extensive and appears to have dishes of Sichuan, Shanghai, Cantonese and American-Chinese style. You will find pork soup dumplings;...
Downtown Portland eyesore about to get makeover
One of downtown Portland’s worst eyesores, O’Bryant Square at Southwest Park Avenue and Harvey Milk Street, is about to get a makeover.
KGW
Portland native's film receives six Oscar nominations
PORTLAND, Ore. — Inside a home in Southeast Portland's Centennial neighborhood, you will find one proud mom. "I'm really, really proud of him," Candy Field said. Candy adores all of her children, but right now it's all about the third of her four kids, Todd Field. Todd is an actor-turned-director, and his latest project is the film "Tar."
jesuitnews.com
Big’s Chicken Review
Winter Break is the time for trying new restaurants so when I heard about a place with a creative menu, an individual style, and a distinctive atmosphere, I had to check it out. Big’s Chicken is a fried chicken spot with 2 locations, one in Portland, and one right up...
WWEEK
Winter Waters Is a New Seafood-Focused Festival Coming Your Way in February
Feast may be dead, but fans of multiday festivals centered on eating have a new option on the horizon. Winter Waters is a new dining series scheduled to take place throughout February in both Portland and locations along the Oregon Coast. The seafood-focused program is the work of three women who are passionate about what is perhaps one of the less glamorous ocean-dwelling edibles: algae.
These local eateries make Yelp’s top 100 US restaurants, but one is closing
For many years, Portland has been a hotspot for the food scene. Whether you want traditional fare, or something a little more experimental, Portland runs the gamut when it comes to restaurants.
thatoregonlife.com
This Walkable Stretch Of Restaurants And Shops In Oregon Makes For The Perfect Day
If you’re looking for a place to spend the day where you can just park your car and see where your feet take you. A place where you can stay busy for hours, then consider the cute downtown of Oregon City. Main Street is located just off the 205 interstate and one block from the Willamette river waterfront. Between the cute shops, restaurants, bars, live music in the summer months and parks you won’t run out of things to check out!
Portland Golf Club sediment bag graphic
This rendering of the southern portion of the Portland Golf Club's southern property shows the placement of 30-40 sediments bags along the wetland area (in green), in addition to the gravel staging area to the right, all along the Fanno Creek Trail.
iheart.com
Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland
Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
kptv.com
These Portland restaurants made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat for 2023
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Yelp on Wednesday announced its Top 100 Places to Eat list for the 10th consecutive year and three Portland restaurants made the cut. Yelp compiles its annual Top 100 Places to Eat list by analyzing millions of reviews as well as recommendations from its user base. This list includes everything from fine dining restaurants to food trucks, and everything in between.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘What is Bend?’: Central Oregon highlighted on ‘Jeopardy!’
If you, like millions of other people around the country, were watching “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, you may have noticed that Central Oregon was the answer — er, question — to a clue. In the first half of the show, one of the categories was called “The...
Former Trail Blazer Norman Powell’s Lake Oswego chateau for sale at $6.5 million
When the Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022, they lost a player who brought intensity and toughness to the court, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive reporter Aaron Fentress. The high-powered scorer and solid defender, who was only on the team for a year, left...
Kohr Explores: Portland theater offers unique movie experience
With the Oscar nominees recently announced, you might be planning a trip to the theater to see a top contender. Well, why not take your movie-watching experience to the next level?
The richest person in Portland is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
earnthenecklace.com
Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?
The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture
Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kptv.com
Portland restauranteur suffers stroke while catering company party
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man in Sellwood is on the road to recovery after he had a stroke at work earlier this month. “He is incredibly upbeat and given what’s taken place, has optimism towards the future is very high.”. Akhil Kapoor was preparing food for a company...
Comments / 1