Read full article on original website
Related
Autoweek.com
The 2023 Lexus RX 500h Is Tech on Wheels
The Lexus RX entered its fifth generation with the introduction of the ’23 model. Topping the range, the RX 500h is packed with consumer tech, big screens, and a hybrid powertrain. This Lexus uses electric handles to release the doors, steering wheel controls for the multi-function HUD, and a big screen that relays all of your media.
Ford's Clever Magnetic EV Charger Eliminates Fussy Cables
Ford has filed a new patent application for a convenient magnetic EV charger that allows you to hook your vehicle up to a charger without budging from the driver's seat. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Green Car Reports was the first to report on this feature.
Toyota Considering Prius GRMN Performance Variant
A report from Japan claims that Toyota plans to launch a performance version of the all-new Prius under the GRMN brand. According to Japan's Best Car, which accurately predicted the existence of the GR Corolla a few years ago, the Japanese automaker is referring to the performance-focused Prius as a GRMN model. GRMN models are slotted above GR models, like the 86 and Supra, in the performance realm. A GRMN Supra is also rumored to be in the works.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Major Insurance Companies Refuse To Insure Kia and Hyundai Owners After Spate Of Thefts
Some major insurance companies have refused to issue new policies on many Kia and Hyundai models in St Louis, Missouri, following a surge in theft rates since a TikTok video went viral demonstrating how to break into and drive off in many of the brands' 2011-21 model year vehicles. Other cities, including Columbus, Ohio, are reporting similar outcomes.
Warren Buffett's favorite EV maker is poised for a major overseas expansion with talks to buy a Ford plant in Europe, report says
Warren Buffett-backed BYD is in early talks to purchase a Ford plant in Germany, the Wall Street Journal said. A deal would mark a massive overseas expansion for China's top maker of electric vehicles. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reduced its stake in BYD in 2022 but still owns 16% of the...
Aston Martin Valkyrie Owners Have To Rebuild Their Transmissions Every 31,000 Miles
We all know that hypercars are built differently, both figuratively and literally, but it's still shocking when you see things like the recommended maintenance for a car like the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie. This upcoming F1 car in road car guise unsurprisingly has a pretty rigorous maintenance schedule that, among other things, will require a full transmission rebuild at only 31,000 miles.
Tesla Drivers Exact Revenge On Owners Using Superchargers As Parking Spaces
Some electric vehicle owners are tired of the anti-social behavior some of their counterparts practice at charging stalls and are fighting back against this in a unique way. As reported by Teslarati, it appears some EV drivers have taken to occupying chargers even when they're not using the amenities. But a new trend may put a stop to this.
Kia EV9 Power, Range, And $56,000 Starting Price Leaked
A customer survey issued by Kia to Telluride owners appears to have leaked the specs, trims, and pricing structure of the upcoming Kia EV9, the brand's forthcoming electric mid-size SUV. The news comes to us via electrek, which was sent a copy of the customer survey. It gives us more...
Aptera Launch Edition EV Lets You Commute For Free Using The Sun
Aptera has announced the Launch Edition of its ultra-efficient electric vehicle. The Launch Edition is the first in a series of over 40,000 orders that will make solar-driven EVs a reality. As you can tell by just looking at it, this is different from your average EV. The Launch Edition...
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
United Airlines Has a Gift for Rewards Program Members
The airline has been steadily growing its rewards programs to the delight of its customers.
msn.com
Boeing Hints New Jet It’s Testing With NASA Could Replace 737 Max
(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is studying whether an innovative plane it’s developing with NASA could find a home in its lineup next decade, the company’s top executive said, offering a tantalizing glimpse into its product strategy. Most Read from Bloomberg. Later this decade, the US planemaker plans to...
Official: Suzuki Confirms Electric Jimny Off-Roader In The Works
Suzuki has teased an electric Jimny off-roader as part of the brand's European electrification program leading up to 2030. Also included were plans for four other BEVs and several new hybrids. Although the Jimny remains forbidden fruit in the USA, a version of the second-generation model was once sold here...
Tesla and Toyota Have a Surprising Edge Over Every Major Car Brand
Over a 10-year period, a BMW will cost 25.34% of its value to maintain.
Video: Rolls-Royce Celebrates 20 Years Of Producing Luxury Cars At Goodwood
Rolls-Royce, the world's preeminent purveyor of fine luxury automobiles, is celebrating 20 years at the iconic Goodwood manufacturing facility. The journey to Goodwood started with BMW, which, in 1997, got its hands on the British institution. Many feared the German brand would mismanage the brand, but, as we now know, this was not to be the case. With just a few years to find a location befitting the Rolls-Royce name, BMW looked for a place that would best reflect the newly-acquired marque's heritage and status.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Ranger: Here’s What’s New And Different
The 2023 Ford Ranger represents the fifth and final model year of the midsize pickup’s fourth generation. As such, it receives very minor changes, limited to an altered exterior color lineup and the addition of a new package, as it quietly makes way for a new generation in North America.
Toyota's First EV Is Finally Back On Sale
Toyota has finally put the bZ4X back on sale in America, following a recall for wheels that could detach that occurred mere months after its initial launch. But even though there's a fix for the problem Toyota Motors North America isn't holding out much hope for its first modern electric vehicle's success, reports Car and Driver (C&D).
Motley Fool
Better Buy In 2023: Amazon Stock vs. Tesla Stock
Both Amazon and Tesla face challenges that have caused their stocks to decline. The likely earnings trajectory of one of these stocks makes it more attractive right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Lexus Dealers Will Sell Home Chargers For The Upcoming RZ
Buyers who purchase a 2023 Lexus RZ will benefit from a new partnership between Lexus and home charger manufacturers and installers, ChargePoint and Qmerit. Participating Lexus dealerships will sell a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger directly to the customer or through ChargePoint online. This unit comes with a 23-foot charging cable for different parking configurations and can add up to 25 miles per hour to an EV such as the RZ 450e. That's plenty for an overnight charge.
CarBuzz.com
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0