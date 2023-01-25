Berkshire East busy with skiers despite mild winter temperatures

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westernmassnews.com
A Mainly Dry And Mild Last Weekend Of January
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a few early flurries, it is all about a breezy wind with mild temperatures to start the weekend. The last weekend of January will feature above normal temperatures. Midday sun is expected on Saturday but clouds likely increase through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 40′s. Another system with a bit more moisture will move through western Mass late in the day on Sunday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s with a few afternoon and evening showers. There may be a few hill town flakes.
westernmassnews.com
Amherst Railway Society Railroad Hobby Show hits Eastern States Expo. this weekend
Greenfield city leaders discuss a proposal to eliminate the overnight police shift. Greenfield city leaders discuss a proposal to eliminate the overnight police shift. Holyoke 7th grader who collapsed two weeks ago, surprised her friends at school. Updated: 23 hours ago. Holyoke 7th grader who collapsed two weeks ago, surprised...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: BHN Wellbeing Center opening and Railroad Hobby Show
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and West Springfield. Springfield leaders celebrated the opening of a new program, aimed at shortening the wait times for individuals seeking behavioral health treatment. On Friday morning, a ribbon cutting was held for the Behavioral...
westernmassnews.com
Rain and snow causes power outages for few residents in Franklin County
(WGGB/WSHM) - Utility companies are still working hard to restore power after Monday’s storm left many in the dark. As Wednesday’s storm started to wind down in Greenfield, there was still a mix of snow and rain. Western Mass News checked in with folks in Franklin County about...
westernmassnews.com
Car drives into Westfield martial arts studio, leaves hole in the wall
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Westfield responded to New England Martial Arts Training Center on Mainline Drive Saturday morning after a car struck the building, leaving a large hole. According to Westfield Police Sergeant Seth Florek, police and fire crews answered the call around 9:50 a.m. He added that...
westernmassnews.com
Palmer crews respond to brush fire on Mass. Pike roadside
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Palmer responded to the Mass. Pike Saturday morning for reports of a brush fire along the side of the road. According to the Palmer Fire Department, they received the call around 11:20 a.m. Officials said that the fire broke out around mile marker 59.4...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield owl in running to be ‘Superb Owl’ of 2023
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An owl in Springfield is in the running for ‘Superb Owl’ of the year. It’s a competition inspired by the accidental internet searches that come every year leading up to football’s biggest game. Clint Screechwood, a one-eyed screech owl from The Zoo...
westernmassnews.com
Garage opening new store at Holyoke Mall
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A clothing store aimed at creating inclusive fashion is opening in Holyoke. There is some good news for the Gen Z-ers of western Massachusetts. The Holyoke Mall is adding a new place to shop the latest trends. Local fashion icons will no longer have to cross the border to Connecticut to experience Garage’s inclusive designs.
westernmassnews.com
Soaring egg prices having impact on local bakeries
Longmeadow man sentenced for taking naked photos of girls without consent. Western Mass News was in Springfield Superior Court Friday morning for the sentencing of 22-year-old James McColley. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A community is coming together to help a Chicopee family in need after losing their five-year-old boy...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Freemasons organize program to provide medical equipment free of charge
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Westfield, the local Freemason chapter put together the Hospital Equipment Loan Program to help people find the equipment they need, free of charge. “We have transfer chairs, we have shower benches, we just have anything and everything you could possibly need in that category of...
westernmassnews.com
Thunderbirds prepare for sold-out home games over the weekend
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds and gearing up for another eventful weekend. Between Friday night’s match-up and Saturday’s sellout hometown heroes’ game, parking and traffic are on many people’s minds. Friday night games are commonly known to bring in large crowds and lots of...
westernmassnews.com
Power outage impacting parts of Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, Holyoke Gas and Electric responded to a power outage in Ward 1. The cause of the outage is unknown. Western Mass News will keep you updated as HG&E work to restore power. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Community coming together for Chicopee family after deadly fire
Longmeadow man sentenced for taking naked photos of girls without consent. Western Mass News was in Springfield Superior Court Friday morning for the sentencing of 22-year-old James McColley. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Massachusetts lawmakers have introduced a bill to make free school lunches permanent in the Bay State. Westhampton...
westernmassnews.com
Monson crews respond to a house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews in Monson responded to a reported house fire. According to the Monson Fire Department, they received the call about the incident at 12 Pinnacle Road. When Assistant Chief Miller arrived on scene, he extinguished the fire briefly. Officials remained on-scene for approximately...
westernmassnews.com
Greenfield city leaders discuss a proposal to eliminate the overnight police shift
Holyoke 7th grader who collapsed two weeks ago, surprised her friends at school. Holyoke 7th grader who collapsed two weeks ago, surprised her friends at school. Student turned instructor describes opportunities at Westfield flight school. Updated: 16 hours ago. Learning to fly a plane might seem like a daunting task,...
westernmassnews.com
State lawmakers looking to make free school lunches permanent
Longmeadow man sentenced for taking naked photos of girls without consent. Western Mass News was in Springfield Superior Court Friday morning for the sentencing of 22-year-old James McColley. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A community is coming together to help a Chicopee family in need after losing their five-year-old boy...
westernmassnews.com
Threat prompts cancelation of classes at Longmeadow middle school
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Classes at Glenbrook Middle School in Longmeadow were canceled Friday after a student found a threat Thursday in a bathroom that threatened future school violence. Western Mass News obtained the notice sent to parents Thursday night from Longmeadow Public School Superintendent Marty O’Shea, which said, in...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car repair shop fire in Ashfield
ASHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, several crews were dispatched to Route 112 for a 2-alarm fire at a car repair shop. Officials say the fire started around 3:15 A.M. Route 112 between Adamsville Road and Route 2 was shut down while crews were working but that lane has since reopened.
westernmassnews.com
Palmer firefighter credited with saving choking dog
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local firefighter is being credited with helping save a dog in distress on Wednesday. Palmer fire officials said that around 6:30 p.m., a dog was brought to the fire station in respiratory distress and was met by firefighter Pat Jessop. Jessop found that the dog...
westernmassnews.com
St. Thomas CYO reveals investigation from team involved basketball incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News spoke with the director of the St. Thomas Catholic Youth Organization announcing the results of their investigation after the alleged rough play during last Saturday’s game. Wilshire Spirits girls’ basketball team alleged being called derogatory names by the St. Thomas (CYO) team...
Comments / 0