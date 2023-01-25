Berkshire East busy with skiers despite mild winter temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a few early flurries, it is all about a breezy wind with mild temperatures to start the weekend. The last weekend of January will feature above normal temperatures. Midday sun is expected on Saturday but clouds likely increase through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 40′s. Another system with a bit more moisture will move through western Mass late in the day on Sunday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s with a few afternoon and evening showers. There may be a few hill town flakes.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO