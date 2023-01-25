ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes

Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
The Edge: An Oral History of Phoenix’s Iconic Alt-Rock Radio Station

Joe Maier’s collection of KEDJ memorabilia might be small, but its definitely heartfelt. Inside his Tempe home, the photographer, blogger, and local music booster who goes by Every Show Joe has various swag from the now-defunct alt-rock station known as The Edge. The collection includes a bottle opener, ticket stubs, and various CD comps.
A New Music Festival Is Coming to Metro Phoenix This Fall

A new music festival is coming to metro Phoenix. The inaugural Luna del Lago Festival will be held at Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant from Friday, November 3, to Sunday, November 5. The man behind the event is Brannon Kleinlein, owner of central Phoenix music venue Last Exit Live and...
Man jumps into Scottsdale canal to save another man and his dog

Rich Zuccarello was walking his dog in late 2022 in Scottsdale when both he and his dog fell into the Arizona canal. Thanks to some quick thinking by another man named Ryan Correa, both Zuccarello and his dog are safe, and from that day, a new friendship has emerged. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
Retired Sky12 reporter Jerry Foster takes his final flight

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — As the sun poured over the landing zone at Western Skies Helicopters in Scottsdale early Thursday morning, retired Sky12 reporter Jerry Foster was taking off for his final ride. Jerry has been living at Hospice of the Valley, privately battling an illness with his wife close...
The cold continues in the Phoenix area, snowfall in Flagstaff

A slight warmup around Phoenix with more winter weather on the way. Expect highs in Phoenix and the rest of the Valley to be around the mid-60s, but rain is in the forecast early next week along with snow for the High Country. A cool start to the morning around...
These 4 Arizona restaurants made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is no stranger to the foodie scene, and a handful of restaurants have been honored for their culinary creations. Four restaurants in the Grand Canyon State made Yelp’s annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country this year. Just making the Top 10 at No. 8 is Tumerico in Tucson. The restaurant features Latin-inspired vegan and vegetarian food with popular dishes like huevos rancheros and al pastor tacos. Yelpers also highlighted the breakfast burrito and the tasty salsa bar.
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Rocker Billy Idol Joins Impressive Lineup of Headliners at the RockYard Concert Series during Arizona Bike Week on Thursday, March 30th

Billy Idol Joins Other Big Acts Performing at AZ Bike Week. Plus Daily Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, On-Site Camping, and More!. For forty-five years, Billy Idol has been one of biggest faces and voices of rock’n’roll, so it was with a great honor that Arizona Bike Week 2023 announces Idol will headline one of the RockYard Concert Series nights when Arizona Bike Week returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale Wednesday, March 29th through Sunday, April 2nd, 2023.
