Jennifer Aniston Takes Off Her Makeup And Shocks Fans With Her Face At 53 In New Photos
Jennifer Aniston went makeup-free during a recent trip to the airport, and fans are once again in awe of her agelessly radiant and glowing skin. In new paparazzi-snapped pics of the Morning Show star, 53, she can be seen hugging and chatting with longtime friend and Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman.
Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event
Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Jennifer Lopez Chopped Her Hair Off For An ‘Old Hollywood Glamour’ Look And Fans Are Going Crazy
Jennifer Lopez, 53, really embraced the “new year, new me” mantra. The “Jenny from the Block” singer recently cut off her signature long locks for a new cropped ‘do to ring in the new year. Fans couldn’t help but note that this cut was really d...
Kate Hudson Shows Us How Barbiecore Is Done In A Plunging Pink Dress—She Looks Amazing!
Kate Hudson just nailed the ‘Barbiecore‘ trend in a stunning, low-cut pink gown while gracing Variety‘s Directors to Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress, 43, turned heads at the event in the rosy Huishan Zhang gown that featured a deep v-shaped neckline, a Grecian-esque silhouette, ruffle detailing, a cinched belt around her tiny waist, and breathtaking, flowing fabric.
Harper's Bazaar
Mark Ruffalo on Why He and Jennifer Garner Grew Apart After 13 Going On 30
The film 13 Going On 30 is simply an iconic American rom-com. The coming-of-age story includes the unforgettable "Thriller" routine, many quotable moments, that colorful Versace dress we all wanted, and, of course, great onscreen chemistry between Mark Ruffalo's Matty and Jennifer Garner's Jenna. But while Ruffalo and Garner may have had a blast filming the memorable flick, apparently their friendship didn't continue on after the cameras stopped rolling.
Fans Are Disgusted With Ellen Degeneres’ ‘Humiliating’ Comments About Taylor Swift’s Dating Life In Resurfaced Video
Over the past week, a controversial 2012 clip of Ellen Degeneres interviewing Taylor Swift resurfaced and went viral on social media, with thousands of fans (including famous names like Emily Ratajkowski) coming to Swift’s defense and criticizing Degeneres. In the video (which was uploaded onto TikTok by user @thatnostalgicgirl)...
Check out Ivanka Trump’s best workout looks: Fitness inspiration
Ivanka Trump is known for looking stylish no matter the occasion. The former first daughter is always keeping up with her fitness, commiting to a healthy lifestyle. She has been spotted multiple times keeping herself active in Miami, hitting the gym, going for a run by the beach...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
She’s a Natural! Shiloh Jolie Pitt Loves Dancing: See Photos of the Teen’s Best Dance Moments
She’s got moves! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt can bust a move like there’s no tomorrow, and fans have noted that her dancing skills are incredible. Although she is the daughter of two of Hollywood’s most famous names — Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt — the teen is paving her own way in the entertainment industry.
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Meghan Markle Glows In A Scalloped Swimsuit For Beach Date With Prince Harry
It’s no secret that Meghan Markle has timeless, elegant and effortlessly chic style, and as seen in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, she is just as stylish when relaxing at home with her fam as she is on the red carpet. In one episode of the Duke and...
We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
Prince Harry ‘Snapped’ at Meghan Markle During Blowout Fight: I Was ‘Sloppily Angry’
Writing about the good times — and bad. Prince Harry recalled a blowout fight with wife Meghan Markle in his Spare memoir, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. “Maybe the wine went to my head. Maybe the weeks of battling the press had worn me down. For some reason, when the conversation took an unexpected turn, I became touchy,” the […]
These Eye Makeup Tricks Immediately Make You Look Years Younger, According To MUAs
Makeup can be an essential tool for underplaying your age and enhancing your natural (and beautiful!) features. Well-applied makeup can smooth over imperfections and offer a glow to your face that can take your appearance to the next level, and there are certain hacks you can integrate into your daily routine. Specifically, there are lesser-known eye makeup tips that not only highlight your natural beauty but also eliminate dark circles and draw attention to your best assets so you can feel great in your skin.
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Shares it 'Hurts' Knowing One of William and Kate's Children Will Be the Spare Like Him
Prince Harry is thinking of the future "spares" in his family. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex shared the one worry he has for his brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton’s, kids. "As I know full well, within my family, if it’s...
The Low-Cut Red Dress Jennifer Lopez Wore On New Year's Eve Was An Absolute Dream
Jennifer Lopez rang in the new year in a drop-dead gorgeous vintage gown from Gucci’s pre-fall 2017 collection. The Selena star, 53, gave her 230 million followers on Instagram a look into her private celebration on New Year’s Eve so soon after her festive Christmas party–which was equally as stylish.
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
