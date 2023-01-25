Read full article on original website
After Weiss firing, Michigan promotes Kirk Campbell to QB coach
Kirk Campbell has been elevated to Michigan’s quarterback coach, replacing Matt Weiss, the co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach who was fired last week. Campbell was an offensive analyst at Michigan in 2022. Sherrone Moore has been co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach for the last two seasons, and it remains unclear if he will be elevated to offensive coordinator.
Wojo: Wolverines threaten again, miss huge opportunity against No. 1 Purdue
Ann Arbor — You can stay close for just so long, and threaten a breakthrough only so many times. The Wolverines keep looking for a sign, preferably a signature, and keep coming up short. What they found Thursday night was the same frustration barrier, some of it their making,...
MSU women's basketball coach Merchant hospitalized after 'minor' crash
Michigan State women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant has been hospitalized after being in a one-car crash Saturday morning. According to a statement from Michigan State, Merchant “was involved in a minor one-car accident due to a medical incident on Saturday morning. She is currently at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing undergoing testing and is in stable condition.”
Malik Hall's return lifts Spartans to 63-61 win against Hawkeyes
East Lansing – Michigan State needed a win, making Thursday night a perfect time for the return of Malik Hall. Having lost three of the last four, the Spartans got their most important player back as Hall had missed three of those four games after aggravating the stress reaction injury in his left foot.
Four MSU football players from UM tunnel incident could have charges dismissed
Four Michigan State football players charged with assault stemming from their roles in an altercation in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium in late October took a step Friday toward having those charges dropped. Angelo Grose, Itayvion Brown, Brandon Wright and Justin White each entered a diversionary program during a hearing...
Leigha Brown scores 16, No. 13 Michigan falls to No. 10 Maryland, 72-64
College Park, Md. — Diamond Miller scored 21 points, and No. 10 Maryland closed the first quarter with a 13-2 run and led the rest of the way in a 72-64 victory over No. 13 Michigan on Thursday night. Abby Meyers contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds for the...
Familiar frustration: Michigan hangs with No. 1 Purdue, but falls short again
Ann Arbor — One marquee matchup after another this season, Michigan has come up short. It happened against Virginia in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It happened in neutral-site contests against Kentucky and North Carolina. It happened in the rivalry game at Michigan State. In its biggest game yet, it...
Friday's high school basketball: Saline hands unbeaten Bedford first loss
Saline – It’s rare that a team goes scoreless for a stretch of more than 12 minutes and goes on to beat a state-ranked unbeaten team but that’s exactly what Saline girls basketball team did Friday night in defeating Temperance Bedford 41-22. And, it was Kate Stemmer...
What cities got the most snow in Wednesday's storm
A winter storm delivered more than 8 inches of snow in some parts of southeast Michigan, a welcome change from an otherwise warm and rainy January. Storm totals sent to the National Weather Service show cities in Washtenaw County seemed to get the most snow — more than 8 inches in Ann Arbor and Saline ― while communities such as Holly and Ortonville in northern Oakland County only got 4 inches.
GM invests $20.5 million in customer care and aftersales plants
General Motors Co. is investing $20.5 million across three of its customer care and aftersales parts distribution centers, including two in Michigan. The Memphis Parts Distribution Center will receive a $14 million investment, the Ypsilanti Processing Center and Davison Road Processing Center a $3 million investment and the Davison Road Processing Center in Burton near Flint a $3.5 million investment.
Felons get $1.2M Washtenaw Co. contract despite suspect school claims
Ann Arbor — A nonprofit operated by felons was awarded a $1.2 million contract by the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners last year after the group's proposal touted its work in a school-affiliated mentoring program that county education officials said didn't exist. Washtenaw County Administrator Gregory Dill said board...
Woman dies in snowmobile crash Thursday in Michigan's U.P.
A Michigan woman died after she was thrown off of a snowmobile Thursday and crashed into a tree in the Upper Peninsula, state police officials said. The victim, identified as Alain Davis, 46, was from the Charlotte area, they said. Troopers from the Manistique Outpost and Gladstone Post were called...
MI Dream Home: Custom Independence Twp. house has 50 acres, pond
A custom-built, contemporary-style Oakland County home that has 50 acres of woods, trails and a pond is up for sale. The house is located at 7194 Pine Knob Road in Independence Township near Pine Knob Mountain, the Pine Knob Music Theater and the Pine Knob Golf Club. "The estate sits...
Illinois man, 18, charged in stabbing of Springfield Twp. girl, 14
An Illinois man accused of stabbing a 14-year-old Springfield Township girl multiple times after she refused to have sex with him has been charged with assault, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Friday. Julian Antonio Pinedo, 18, was arraigned Friday in 52-2 District Court in Independence Township on a charge...
Man, 61, dead after head-on crash in Oakland Twp. Thursday
An Oakland Township man is dead after his vehicle crashed head-on into another car Thursday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Officials said the crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township. According to a preliminary investigation, the 61-year-old man's 2000 Subaru...
