East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

After Weiss firing, Michigan promotes Kirk Campbell to QB coach

Kirk Campbell has been elevated to Michigan’s quarterback coach, replacing Matt Weiss, the co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach who was fired last week. Campbell was an offensive analyst at Michigan in 2022. Sherrone Moore has been co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach for the last two seasons, and it remains unclear if he will be elevated to offensive coordinator.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

MSU women's basketball coach Merchant hospitalized after 'minor' crash

Michigan State women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant has been hospitalized after being in a one-car crash Saturday morning. According to a statement from Michigan State, Merchant “was involved in a minor one-car accident due to a medical incident on Saturday morning. She is currently at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing undergoing testing and is in stable condition.”
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Malik Hall's return lifts Spartans to 63-61 win against Hawkeyes

East Lansing – Michigan State needed a win, making Thursday night a perfect time for the return of Malik Hall. Having lost three of the last four, the Spartans got their most important player back as Hall had missed three of those four games after aggravating the stress reaction injury in his left foot.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

What cities got the most snow in Wednesday's storm

A winter storm delivered more than 8 inches of snow in some parts of southeast Michigan, a welcome change from an otherwise warm and rainy January. Storm totals sent to the National Weather Service show cities in Washtenaw County seemed to get the most snow — more than 8 inches in Ann Arbor and Saline ― while communities such as Holly and Ortonville in northern Oakland County only got 4 inches.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

GM invests $20.5 million in customer care and aftersales plants

General Motors Co. is investing $20.5 million across three of its customer care and aftersales parts distribution centers, including two in Michigan. The Memphis Parts Distribution Center will receive a $14 million investment, the Ypsilanti Processing Center and Davison Road Processing Center a $3 million investment and the Davison Road Processing Center in Burton near Flint a $3.5 million investment.
BURTON, MI
Detroit News

Felons get $1.2M Washtenaw Co. contract despite suspect school claims

Ann Arbor — A nonprofit operated by felons was awarded a $1.2 million contract by the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners last year after the group's proposal touted its work in a school-affiliated mentoring program that county education officials said didn't exist. Washtenaw County Administrator Gregory Dill said board...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Woman dies in snowmobile crash Thursday in Michigan's U.P.

A Michigan woman died after she was thrown off of a snowmobile Thursday and crashed into a tree in the Upper Peninsula, state police officials said. The victim, identified as Alain Davis, 46, was from the Charlotte area, they said. Troopers from the Manistique Outpost and Gladstone Post were called...
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Man, 61, dead after head-on crash in Oakland Twp. Thursday

An Oakland Township man is dead after his vehicle crashed head-on into another car Thursday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Officials said the crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township. According to a preliminary investigation, the 61-year-old man's 2000 Subaru...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

