A winter storm delivered more than 8 inches of snow in some parts of southeast Michigan, a welcome change from an otherwise warm and rainy January. Storm totals sent to the National Weather Service show cities in Washtenaw County seemed to get the most snow — more than 8 inches in Ann Arbor and Saline ― while communities such as Holly and Ortonville in northern Oakland County only got 4 inches.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO