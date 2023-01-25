Read full article on original website
Super Trooper
3d ago
Pray for all Large Cities. Only God can change them, no politician can or will.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
WXII 12
Two people with serious conditions after shooting on Pinecroft Road, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that happened at Pinecroft Road Saturday. Officers said they found two gunshot victims with serious injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital. No word on their condition. The investigation is ongoing.
Drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem; man shot multiple times in ‘critical condition’: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on the highway Saturday morning. At around 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting on US 421 Northbound. At the scene, police found the victim in his vehicle on the off-ramp of US 421 Northbound near Jonestown […]
WXII 12
1 person shot on Lyhaven Drive, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Lyhaven Drive in reference to a shooting at 3:56 p.m. While on the scene, they found one person shot. EMS took the victim to a nearby...
WXII 12
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Highway 421
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Saturday morning. Just after midnight, patrol officers with the Winston Salem Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Highway 421 North. Officers found a 31-year old man in his vehicle on the off...
2 shot, ‘seriously injured’ in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday. Officers came to the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road in Greensboro after getting a report of a shooting. Police at the scene found two gunshot victims suffering from “serious injuries.” Both victims were taken to a local hospital. There […]
Man injured after drive-by shooting on US-421 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for the people responsible for injuring a man during a shooting on US-421 Saturday. Officers arrived at US-421 North near Jonestown Road shortly before 1 a.m. to find Charlios R. Fletcher, 31, on an off ramp with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
WXII 12
'It's going to be the hardest day of my life': Family prepares for court appearance of man charged in Greensboro woman's 2012 murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been 11 years since a woman was found dead behind a Greensboro church. Now, her family is traveling over a thousand miles for the court appearance of a man accused in her murder. Thirty-three-year-old Paula Nicks was found dead in May 2012 behind a church...
WRAL News
Greensboro mother charged after her three young children died in a house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Friday, Greensboro police charged a mother with child abuse after her three children died in a house fire in December 2022. All three children were younger than five years old. The Greensboro Police Department initiated a death investigation and a child abuse investigation. As a...
wfmynews2.com
Who killed Mark? | Greensboro police offering a $5K reward for information about his murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crime Stoppers are searching for information about the shooting death of a Greensboro man. 40-year-old Mark Anthony Dickerson, Jr. died on Halloween in 2021 and police still don't know who pulled the trigger. According to Greensboro police, the shooting happened after 1 a.m. on Edwards...
WRAL News
8-year-old girl shot while sleeping in Greensboro home
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A little girl was shot Wednesday morning while sleeping in her room, WXII reports. She is now in critical condition. "My heart is really, really, really hurt that an 8-year-old is struggling for her life," said Atoinnete Lewis, a neighbor. "For her to have to suffer...
Greensboro neighbors react to shooting that left 8-year-old in critical condition
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many community members are praying for an 8-year-old girl who didn’t get to sleep in her own bed Wednesday night. Instead, she’s in the hospital after being shot while sleeping. It happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday on Autumn Drive in Greensboro. People who live in the neighborhood told FOX8 […]
WXII 12
Missing 9-year-old boy found in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have found a missing 9-year-old boy, Friday night. He was last seen Thursday after leaving his home on Willow Road. He left his home wearing a black puffy coat with lettering on it and a smiley face on the back. Get the latest news...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man dies after being shot while standing in front of his home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 20-year-old has died after a late-night shooting in Winston-Salem in front of his home. It happened Wednesday around 11:35 p.m. on the 2600 block of Stockton Street, near Interstate 40 and Highway 52. Officers responded to reports of shots fired and, upon arrival, they found...
8-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot while sleeping, Greensboro Police Department
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An eight-year-old girl was shot while sleeping in her bed in Greensboro. Police say that just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday they were called to Autumn Drive about a shooting, where they found an eight-year-old girl who had been asleep when she was hit by gunfire from outside of her home. […]
Woman charged with first-degree murder after shooting in NC
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Jamestown on Wednesday morning, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At around 4:58 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies came to Woodleigh Court after getting a report of a shooting, according to Sheriff Danny H. Rogers. Deputies at the scene found […]
Community seeks answers after 8-year-old Aacuria Hinton shot while sleeping in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A community is seeking answers after an 8-year-old girl was shot while sleeping in her bunk bed in Greensboro. On Thursday, the victim’s family, via Greensboro police and Guilford County Crime Stoppers, released the name and a photo of the young victim as investigators continued searching for the culprit or culprits […]
Former officer speaks on deadly Memphis traffic stop
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Body camera footage was released of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols. The videos are disturbing in many ways. They raise many questions about the state of policing and especially concerns about police brutality. We took questions to a former Greensboro police officer. WFMY News 2's...
NC woman charged with murder after man stabbed, killed, police say
A Winston-Salem woman was charged with murder after a man was stabbed and killed on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.
20-year-old shot in front of his home in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was sitting outside his home on Stockton Street in Winston-Salem when he was shot Wednesday night, police say. Officers received a call about shots being fired just after 11:30 p.m. They couldn't find a victim in the area. Later, they were told that family...
Comments / 6