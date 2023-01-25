ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 6

Super Trooper
3d ago

Pray for all Large Cities. Only God can change them, no politician can or will.

Reply
5
 

FOX8 News

Drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem; man shot multiple times in ‘critical condition’: police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on the highway Saturday morning. At around 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting on US 421 Northbound. At the scene, police found the victim in his vehicle on the off-ramp of US 421 Northbound near Jonestown […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

1 person shot on Lyhaven Drive, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Lyhaven Drive in reference to a shooting at 3:56 p.m. While on the scene, they found one person shot. EMS took the victim to a nearby...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Highway 421

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Saturday morning. Just after midnight, patrol officers with the Winston Salem Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Highway 421 North. Officers found a 31-year old man in his vehicle on the off...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

2 shot, ‘seriously injured’ in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday. Officers came to the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road in Greensboro after getting a report of a shooting. Police at the scene found two gunshot victims suffering from “serious injuries.” Both victims were taken to a local hospital. There […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

8-year-old girl shot while sleeping in Greensboro home

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A little girl was shot Wednesday morning while sleeping in her room, WXII reports. She is now in critical condition. "My heart is really, really, really hurt that an 8-year-old is struggling for her life," said Atoinnete Lewis, a neighbor. "For her to have to suffer...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Missing 9-year-old boy found in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have found a missing 9-year-old boy, Friday night. He was last seen Thursday after leaving his home on Willow Road. He left his home wearing a black puffy coat with lettering on it and a smiley face on the back. Get the latest news...
GREENSBORO, NC
Queen City News

Woman charged with first-degree murder after shooting in NC

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Jamestown on Wednesday morning, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At around 4:58 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies came to Woodleigh Court after getting a report of a shooting, according to Sheriff Danny H. Rogers. Deputies at the scene found […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Former officer speaks on deadly Memphis traffic stop

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Body camera footage was released of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols. The videos are disturbing in many ways. They raise many questions about the state of policing and especially concerns about police brutality. We took questions to a former Greensboro police officer. WFMY News 2's...
