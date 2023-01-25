AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 3 Evening
3-0-5
(three, zero, five)
Cash 3 Midday
4-2-3
(four, two, three)
Cash 4 Evening
3-5-9-7
(three, five, nine, seven)
Cash 4 Midday
8-2-2-5
(eight, two, two, five)
LOTTO
03-07-17-21-29-36, Bonus: 25
(three, seven, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Bonus: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1,376,000
Lucky For Life
19-22-29-41-43, Lucky Ball: 13
(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
16-21-30-32-37
(sixteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Powerball
09-17-20-38-40, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $572,000,000
