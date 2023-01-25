KS Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lotto America

09-15-28-47-49, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2

(nine, fifteen, twenty-eight, forty-seven, forty-nine; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $34,420,000

Lucky For Life

19-22-29-41-43, Lucky Ball: 13

(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Pick 3 Midday

5-8-6

(five, eight, six)

Daily Pick 3

7-6-2

(seven, six, two)

Super Kansas Cash

17-22-23-25-30, Cash Ball: 16

(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty; Cash Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $220,000

2 By 2

Red Balls: 9-26, White Balls: 3-17

(Red Balls: nine, twenty-six; White Balls: three, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

09-17-20-38-40, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $572,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

