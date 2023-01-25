KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lotto America
09-15-28-47-49, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2
(nine, fifteen, twenty-eight, forty-seven, forty-nine; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $34,420,000
Lucky For Life
19-22-29-41-43, Lucky Ball: 13
(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Pick 3 Midday
5-8-6
(five, eight, six)
Daily Pick 3
7-6-2
(seven, six, two)
Super Kansas Cash
17-22-23-25-30, Cash Ball: 16
(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty; Cash Ball: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000
2 By 2
Red Balls: 9-26, White Balls: 3-17
(Red Balls: nine, twenty-six; White Balls: three, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Powerball
09-17-20-38-40, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $572,000,000
