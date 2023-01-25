ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 3 Day” game were:

8-7-6

(eight, seven, six)

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 3 Evening” game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WTAJ

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket claimed

(WTAJ) — Someone just won $1,000,000 from a $20 Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off, the lottery announced Wednesday. The ticket was sold at Puff Tobacco Products on Mill St. in Danville. $1,000,000 Game is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App. The […]
DANVILLE, PA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware

If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Seal season in Delaware may see some changes moving forward

Seal season starts in Delaware in the winter, and last year the MERR Institute, responsible for seal monitoring and rescue, had 185 reported sightings. Delaware’s seal population is migratory, but in the last decade MERR has been monitoring an emerging colony of seals. Rather than seals being born in...
DELAWARE STATE
Gallego holds first events of Arizona Senate campaign

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Ruben Gallego held the first public events of his U.S. Senate campaign Saturday, taking aim at independent incumbent Kyrsten Sinema and casting his candidacy in a patriotic appeal to the American dream. The fifth-term congressman recounted his journey from a poor family in Chicago to cleaning toilets as a Harvard student and a tough combat deployment as a U.S. Marine in Iraq. “I knew if I worked hard and I kept my nose clean, this Latino kid was going to succeed in America. And I did,” Gallego told a crowd of several hundred supporters in Grant Park, a Central Phoenix hub of Latino political organizing. Gallego began his campaign on Monday with a video posted to social media and embarked on a national media tour before returning to Arizona. In addition to his Phoenix rally on Saturday, he made similar appearances in Tucson and Casa Grande, and he planned stops Sunday in Flagstaff, the Navajo Nation and the reservation for the White Mountain Apache Tribe.
ARIZONA STATE
WBOC

Delaware Governor to Present Recommended Budget Thursday

DELAWARE- Delaware's governor is expected to announce his proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Gov. John Carney give his presentation starting at 11 a.m. at the Delaware Public Archives building in Dover. You can watch a live stream of the announcement here.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them.  Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term

The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Latino groups in Delaware protest pilot program they say would limit their ability to get state contracts

With signs up in the air, Latino groups protested inside and outside Legislative Hall in Dover this week to protest against the Community Workforce Agreement Act. The state Senate this week approved a pilot program that’s designed to improve diversity and inclusion on projects funded by the state. A similar effort last spring failed to get off the ground.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Protests planned as Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis expected in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dozens of people gathered outside of The Union League of Philadelphia's headquarters on Broad Street to protest the arrival of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He's being honored with the league's top award.It appears his first stop was grabbing a cheesesteak at Delassandro's in Roxborough.Black community leaders came out Tuesday in objection to the award because they say the award known as the Gold Medal of Honor sends the wrong message. Which some argue is divisive and detrimental to Black and brown communities.The ceremony is a members-only ticketed event and is said to be sold out.The Union League...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
