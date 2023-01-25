ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lucky For Life

19-22-29-41-43, Lucky Ball: 13

(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

MassCash

02-04-05-29-34

(two, four, five, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Megabucks Doubler

03-08-10-17-30-34, ST: 2

(three, eight, ten, seventeen, thirty, thirty-four; ST: two)

Estimated jackpot: $3,100,000

Numbers Evening

0-2-9-3

(zero, two, nine, three)

Numbers Midday

1-3-9-8

(one, three, nine, eight)

Powerball

09-17-20-38-40, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $572,000,000

