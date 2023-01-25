MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lucky For Life
19-22-29-41-43, Lucky Ball: 13
(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
MassCash
02-04-05-29-34
(two, four, five, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Megabucks Doubler
03-08-10-17-30-34, ST: 2
(three, eight, ten, seventeen, thirty, thirty-four; ST: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3,100,000
Numbers Evening
0-2-9-3
(zero, two, nine, three)
Numbers Midday
1-3-9-8
(one, three, nine, eight)
Powerball
09-17-20-38-40, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $572,000,000
Comments / 0