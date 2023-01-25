Read full article on original website
New York Post
Nickelback is taking off on a huge 2023 tour. We found tickets.
Nickelback doesn’t take themselves as seriously as you might expect. In a video promoting their upcoming “Get Rollin’ Tour,” the Canadian rockers go behind the scenes to reveal they’re the deep voices behind the epic tour announcement. “Was that good?” lead singer Chad Kroeger asks...
REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour
REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
Stevie Nicks Adds Solo Arena Tour Dates for 2023 on Top of Stadium Gigs With Billy Joel
Stevie Nicks has extended her 2023 touring plans to include 14 solo dates across the US. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on March 15 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and make stops in Las Vegas, San Francisco and more, before concluding on June 27 in Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center. These dates are in addition to the eight previously announced joint headlining stadium dates with Billy Joel. Joel and Nicks are set to play their first co-headlining date at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on March 10 and their last appearance will...
Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco
Senators grilled Ticketmaster Tuesday, questioning whether the company’s dominance in the ticketing industry led to its spectacular breakdown last year during a sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, recalled piling into a friend's car in high school to go to concerts by Led Zeppelin, The Cars and Aerosmith. These days, she said, ticket prices and fees have gotten so high that shows are too expensive for many fans. Klobuchar said ticket fees now average 27% of the ticket...
Dave Matthews Band announces 2023 Summer Tour and new album: Get the details
While news of another Dave Matthews Band summer tour might not come as a big surprise, the announcement of a brand new album sure is. Set to crash into us on May 19, ‘Walk Around The Moon,’ marks DMB’s 10th studio album.
