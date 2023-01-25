ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Nickelback is taking off on a huge 2023 tour. We found tickets.

Nickelback doesn’t take themselves as seriously as you might expect. In a video promoting their upcoming “Get Rollin’ Tour,” the Canadian rockers go behind the scenes to reveal they’re the deep voices behind the epic tour announcement. “Was that good?” lead singer Chad Kroeger asks...
Variety

Stevie Nicks Adds Solo Arena Tour Dates for 2023 on Top of Stadium Gigs With Billy Joel

Stevie Nicks has extended her 2023 touring plans to include 14 solo dates across the US. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on March 15 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and make stops in Las Vegas, San Francisco and more, before concluding on June 27 in Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center. These dates are in addition to the eight previously announced joint headlining stadium dates with Billy Joel. Joel and Nicks are set to play their first co-headlining date at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on March 10 and their last appearance will...
KENTUCKY STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco

Senators grilled Ticketmaster Tuesday, questioning whether the company’s dominance in the ticketing industry led to its spectacular breakdown last year during a sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, recalled piling into a friend's car in high school to go to concerts by Led Zeppelin, The Cars and Aerosmith. These days, she said, ticket prices and fees have gotten so high that shows are too expensive for many fans. Klobuchar said ticket fees now average 27% of the ticket...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy