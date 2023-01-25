ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Midday” game were:

1-3-9-8

(one, three, nine, eight)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
QUINCY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman hits it big on Mega Millions ticket, $1 million prize yet to be claimed

A Massachusetts woman has one mega bucks after purchasing a winning Mega Millions ticket. Another big prize won in Massachusetts has gone unclaimed. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery Davena Allen is the winner of a $1 million Mega Millions prize after the first five numbers on her Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the multi-state game’s drawing held Tuesday, January 10.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts

BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts

In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPFO

Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
PEABODY, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy