Davos 2023: Former Obama Appointee Discusses How Circle Defragments The Global Economy
Leaders in finance and government recently convened at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss tough issues (i.e., post-pandemic fragmentation and multipolarity). Benzinga attended the event and interviewed Corey Then, Vice President of Global Policy at Circle. Then began his career in law, where one of...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava
For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Bill Ackman Lauds Hindenburg's Scathing Report On India's Adani As 'Highly Credible' — But Adds This Caveat
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman was all praise for U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report on Indian conglomerate Adani Group, calling it "highly credible" and "extremely well researched." Hindenburg’s report on Wednesday accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stated it held short positions in the company...
Elon Musk Says Tesla's Closest EV Competitor Won't Emerge From US — But This Country
Tesla Inc. TSLA is the frontrunner in the electric vehicle race, although its global market share has eroded amid competition from upstarts and legacy automakers transitioning to EVs. What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Musk said he wasn't really able to look into the future and predict right now which...
Has $1,000 In Chevron Stock Been A Blowout For Investors Since Joe Biden Was Elected?
The 2020 presidential election featured President Donald Trump running against Joe Biden. At that time, investors and analysts pointed to several sectors that could benefit from each respective president winning the election. One sector that wasn’t seen as a likely benefactor of a Biden presidency turned into one of the...
Why The White House Is Urging Congress To Increase The Powers Of Cryptocurrency Market Regulators
Four senior officials from the White House released a statement calling on Congress to increase its efforts in regulating the cryptocurrency market and expand the powers of regulators to prevent misuse of customers' assets and conflicts of interest. What Happened: The statement also recommended Congress strengthen transparency and disclosure requirements...
Edward Snowden Asks Elon Musk To Take Risks To Avoid Twitter Bankruptcy: 'You Could Change The World In 12 Months'
Edward Snowden said Thursday that there are “solutions to the censorship problem” which will keep Twitter out of bankruptcy. What Happened: The former U.S. intelligence contractor said that Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk could “could change the world within twelve months.”. Snowden urged Musk to “take...
'It's The Only China Stock I'd Buy': Cramer On This E-Commerce Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is the only China stock he would buy. "I think the stock is breaking out here, " Cramer said when asked about Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. "What the heck is that stock still doing under $20? I can’t make heads or tails of it."
Germany Health Minister: 'No Reason To Doubt' Cannabis Will Be Legalized In 2023
Germany's plans to enact cannabis policy reform have been saddled with delays. But according to ICBC, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) said he is "certain" that the European Union (EU) will approve recreational cannabis legalization in the country by the end of March. "A formal introduction of the legalization...
Unexpected Twist In Tech Layoffs: New Unemployment Claims Drop Amid Positive Economic Growth
Indeed, sweeping layoffs in the tech sector over the last couple of months are troubling, but a curious phenomenon has emerged. The number of new first-time applications for unemployment benefits actually decreased, according to Thursday’s jobs report. What Happened: After seasonal adjustments, initial claims for unemployment insurance fell by...
Alphabet, Micron Technology And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Xi Jinping Won't Survive 'Botched' War Like Putin If China Invades Taiwan: Ex-Singaporean Diplomat
A former Singaporean diplomat said that Chinese President Xi Jinping wouldn't survive a "botched" war, like Vladimir Putin, if he decides to invade Taiwan. What Happened: Speaking at the 3rd Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture in New Delhi, Bilahari Kausikan said Xi would have to be successful to remain in power if they decide to invade the self-governed island – where Beijing claims sovereignty.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Alibaba, Salesforce, Delta And A Famous Professor Says Tesla Is Overvalued
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "China’s Big Comeback Is Just Getting Started. How to Play It," by Reshma Kapadia, explores the opportunities for investors as China stocks are up 50% since October, driven higher by the ending of the country's zero-Covid policy, with shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and other major Chinese companies moving higher.
Imagine The Shock Of Waking Up To Elon Musk Barefoot In Your Kitchen, It Happened To This Billionaire
The night before a major event for a company he founded, billionaire Richard Branson was woken up by Elon Musk. Here’s the strange but true story. What Happened: In July 2021, Richard Branson went to space at the age of 71, hitting the milestone aboard a spacecraft from Virgin Galactic SPCE. The flight beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos to space in a race between their respective space companies.
Apple Takes The Cake Again In China As Top Smartphone Seller Amid Odds
Apple Inc AAPL became the leading smartphone seller in China in Q4, despite Covid disruptions and economic slowdown. Apple accounted for nearly 24% of China's smartphone sales in the last three months of 2022, according to Counterpoint Research. In 2022, vivo retained the first spot with a 19.2% market share,...
Mobileye's Deal Wins Signal More Such Success Backed By Demand For SuperVision, Contributing To Higher Margins & FCF, Analysts Say
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Mobileye Global Inc MBLY with a Buy and raised the price target from $43 to $45. Mobileye's 4Q22 numbers beat across all the analyst's metrics, and management guided for a higher CY23 topline. ASPs jumped meaningfully in the quarter as demand for SuperVision proliferated. Indeed,...
