‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava

For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
'It's The Only China Stock I'd Buy': Cramer On This E-Commerce Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is the only China stock he would buy. "I think the stock is breaking out here, " Cramer said when asked about Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. "What the heck is that stock still doing under $20? I can’t make heads or tails of it."
Alphabet, Micron Technology And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Xi Jinping Won't Survive 'Botched' War Like Putin If China Invades Taiwan: Ex-Singaporean Diplomat

A former Singaporean diplomat said that Chinese President Xi Jinping wouldn't survive a "botched" war, like Vladimir Putin, if he decides to invade Taiwan. What Happened: Speaking at the 3rd Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture in New Delhi, Bilahari Kausikan said Xi would have to be successful to remain in power if they decide to invade the self-governed island – where Beijing claims sovereignty.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Alibaba, Salesforce, Delta And A Famous Professor Says Tesla Is Overvalued

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "China’s Big Comeback Is Just Getting Started. How to Play It," by Reshma Kapadia, explores the opportunities for investors as China stocks are up 50% since October, driven higher by the ending of the country's zero-Covid policy, with shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and other major Chinese companies moving higher.
Imagine The Shock Of Waking Up To Elon Musk Barefoot In Your Kitchen, It Happened To This Billionaire

The night before a major event for a company he founded, billionaire Richard Branson was woken up by Elon Musk. Here’s the strange but true story. What Happened: In July 2021, Richard Branson went to space at the age of 71, hitting the milestone aboard a spacecraft from Virgin Galactic SPCE. The flight beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos to space in a race between their respective space companies.
Apple Takes The Cake Again In China As Top Smartphone Seller Amid Odds

Apple Inc AAPL became the leading smartphone seller in China in Q4, despite Covid disruptions and economic slowdown. Apple accounted for nearly 24% of China's smartphone sales in the last three months of 2022, according to Counterpoint Research. In 2022, vivo retained the first spot with a 19.2% market share,...
