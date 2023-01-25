Read full article on original website
Ukraine Mulls Olympic Boycott If Russia, Belarus Compete
Ukraine could refrain from participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete. “Our position is unchanged: As long as there is a war in Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be in international competitions,” Ukraine sports minister Vadim Guttsaid wrote. “Work is currently underway on further possible steps and first steps to continue sanctions.”
