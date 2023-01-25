ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's The Only China Stock I'd Buy': Cramer On This E-Commerce Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is the only China stock he would buy. "I think the stock is breaking out here, " Cramer said when asked about Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. "What the heck is that stock still doing under $20? I can’t make heads or tails of it."
Benzinga

Alphabet, Micron Technology And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Benzinga

Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla

Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Benzinga

Mastercard, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Mastercard Incorporated MA to post quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares rose 0.4% to $383.98 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

Why Nemaura Medical Stock Is Getting Hammered

Nemaura Medical Inc NMRD shares are trading lower by 38.8% to $1.75 Friday morning after the company announced pricing of a roughly $8.4 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement. Nemaura Medical says the closing of the offering and the concurrent private placement is expected to occur on or...
Benzinga

Amazon Flies Higher On Break From This Pattern: Here's Why $109 Could Be In The Cards

Amazon broke up from a bull flag pattern on Thursday and was moving higher on Friday with momentum. The measured move of the bull flag pattern is about 20%. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN burst up through the important $100 psychological level of resistance on Friday with continued momentum, after breaking up from a bull flag pattern on Thursday. The move came in tandem with bearish price action in the general market.
Benzinga

Bill.com's Long Term Positives Outweigh Risks, Analyst Says

Citigroup analyst Andrew Schmidt initiates coverage on Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL with a Buy rating and a price target of $131. BILL is a scarce pure-play on B2B commerce digitization and intelligence for SMBs, per the analyst in a note titled " Buy BILL – King of the SMB Cash Conversion Cycle."
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Alibaba, Salesforce, Delta And A Famous Professor Says Tesla Is Overvalued

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "China’s Big Comeback Is Just Getting Started. How to Play It," by Reshma Kapadia, explores the opportunities for investors as China stocks are up 50% since October, driven higher by the ending of the country's zero-Covid policy, with shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and other major Chinese companies moving higher.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 15 stocks hit new 52-week lows. National Fuel Gas NFG was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Panbela Therapeutics PBLA. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA's stock came under the most pressure,...
Benzinga

MarineMax Poised To Gain Share In Marine Market, Analyst Says

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of MarineMax Inc HZO, reflecting the belief that the company should continue to gain market share in a generally healthy (albeit slowing) U.S. marine industry. Meanwhile, the analyst lowered the price target from $55 to $40 by applying...
Benzinga

Benzinga

