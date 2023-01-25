Read full article on original website
'It's The Only China Stock I'd Buy': Cramer On This E-Commerce Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is the only China stock he would buy. "I think the stock is breaking out here, " Cramer said when asked about Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. "What the heck is that stock still doing under $20? I can’t make heads or tails of it."
Alphabet, Micron Technology And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Meta Dumped, Nvidia Boosted — Here's How Baillie Gifford Adjusted Its Tesla Holdings Amid EV Stock's 53.6% Plunge In Q4
Independently-run global asset manager Baillie Gifford trimmed its Tesla Inc. TSLA stake in the fourth quarter amid the pullback in the stock, according to a recent 13-F filing by the company. What Happened: U.K.-headquartered Baillie Gifford held 26.81 million shares of Tesla at the end of the fourth quarter, down...
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla
Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
Is Apple Stock Headed To $250? Why Gene Munster Says 'One Of The World's Greatest Companies' Is Poised To Double
Apple Inc AAPL was the last to feel the effects of the tech wreck. The stock fell out of the $2 trillion club to start the year, but one analyst saw a resurgence on the horizon. "This should be a $250 stock," Loup Funds' Gene Munster said Wednesday (Jan. 4)...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Mastercard Is Long-Term Compounder Trading At Discount To Defensive Sectors, Analysts Say Post Q4 Beat
Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained Mastercard Inc MA with an Outperform and raised the price target from $406 to $450. The analyst highlighted double-digit+ revenue growth with mid-teens+ EPS growth at a discount to historical multiples (defensive sectors trading at a premium), with estimates biased higher. Moreover, the analyst...
Why This BuzzFeed Analyst Remains Bearish After Stock Skyrockets On Meta Platforms, OpenAI Partnerships
After ripping higher by more than 150% on Thursday, the Buzzfeed Inc BZFD rally continued on Friday with the stock up another 85% in afternoon trading. One Wall Street analyst said BuzzFeed's new deal with OpenAI may not be as lucrative as the market seems to believe — and investors should consider cashing out on the stock's big gains.
3 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred To Mysterious Wallet After Kusama Confirms Massive Burn Ahead Of Shibarium Launch
Over 3 trillion of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD worth $34.2 million was moved to an unknown wallet late on Thursday. What Happened: This comes just hours later SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed in a discord channel that one goal of Shibairum is to burn trillions of SHIB. Shibarium is a layer-...
Mastercard, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Mastercard Incorporated MA to post quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares rose 0.4% to $383.98 in after-hours trading.
Why Nemaura Medical Stock Is Getting Hammered
Nemaura Medical Inc NMRD shares are trading lower by 38.8% to $1.75 Friday morning after the company announced pricing of a roughly $8.4 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement. Nemaura Medical says the closing of the offering and the concurrent private placement is expected to occur on or...
Amazon Flies Higher On Break From This Pattern: Here's Why $109 Could Be In The Cards
Amazon broke up from a bull flag pattern on Thursday and was moving higher on Friday with momentum. The measured move of the bull flag pattern is about 20%. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN burst up through the important $100 psychological level of resistance on Friday with continued momentum, after breaking up from a bull flag pattern on Thursday. The move came in tandem with bearish price action in the general market.
Bill.com's Long Term Positives Outweigh Risks, Analyst Says
Citigroup analyst Andrew Schmidt initiates coverage on Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL with a Buy rating and a price target of $131. BILL is a scarce pure-play on B2B commerce digitization and intelligence for SMBs, per the analyst in a note titled " Buy BILL – King of the SMB Cash Conversion Cycle."
Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts Say Buy These 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Alibaba, Salesforce, Delta And A Famous Professor Says Tesla Is Overvalued
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "China’s Big Comeback Is Just Getting Started. How to Play It," by Reshma Kapadia, explores the opportunities for investors as China stocks are up 50% since October, driven higher by the ending of the country's zero-Covid policy, with shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and other major Chinese companies moving higher.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 15 stocks hit new 52-week lows. National Fuel Gas NFG was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Panbela Therapeutics PBLA. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA's stock came under the most pressure,...
Bullish On Semiconductor Stocks? Trading Stratagies For This 3X Leveraged ETF (SOXL)
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares SOXL was trading down Friday, consolidating a recent rise, which saw the ETF surge almost 70% since Dec. 28. The semiconductor sector suffered a steep most of last year, which caused SOXL to plummet almost 90% in 2022. SOXL’s recent reversal — paired with...
MarineMax Poised To Gain Share In Marine Market, Analyst Says
Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of MarineMax Inc HZO, reflecting the belief that the company should continue to gain market share in a generally healthy (albeit slowing) U.S. marine industry. Meanwhile, the analyst lowered the price target from $55 to $40 by applying...
