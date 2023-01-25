ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

9-6-8, FB:

(nine, six, eight; FB: zero)

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 3 Evening” game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
Virginia H.S. basketball highlights (1/27/23)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Highlights from our local girls’ and boys’ basketball teams in northern Virginia! No. 1 Paul VI at No. 2 Gonzaga (Boys) In our high school basketball game of the week, the top two teams in our boys’ basketball rankings squared off in the district. Paul VI, showing off their […]
New Poll Shows that Virginians Give Youngkin Solid Marks and Reflects they Think the State is Heading in the Right Direction

The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University today released the results of the Center’s latest survey of the Commonwealth, finding Virginians to be generally positive about their Commonwealth and their governor, but decidedly less so about their country and the president. And the split verdict continues in education, with Virginians feeling much better about their own schools as compared to the current state of public education nationally. Perhaps not surprisingly with those findings in mind, respondents to the latest survey also indicated they’d prefer the governor stay right here in Virginia with them.
Virginia Emergency SNAP benefit recipients will soon need to find other options for food

Virginia is one of a few states that have not yet stopped providing the extra Emergency SNAP Benefits. The stipend is expected to end in March and residents who depended on it will have to find other ways of supplementing their food. Virginians who were getting the extra funds each month will feel the loss of whatever the amount was. If someone had been getting say an extra $100.00 monthly they must now adjust their income and pay for the same amount of groceries out of their budgets, cut back on eating or find other methods of supplementation.
Virginia follows 17 states in ending emergency SNAP allotments post-COVID

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households will receive the final issuance of emergency allotment benefits in February. According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, in accordance with requirements of the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, the department is authorized to end the temporary federal program originally established in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
VIRGINIA STATE
