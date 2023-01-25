ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Kansas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

5-8-6

(five, eight, six)

South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
