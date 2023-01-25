ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

wsiu.org

SIU students win national business competition

CARBONDALE, Ill. — National champions. That’s the title a Southern Illinois University Carbondale business student team claimed last weekend when competing for the first time ever in the Deloitte FanTAXtic Case Competition, which asks students to present solutions to a realistic business challenge and address business and tax implications.
dailyegyptian.com

Concussion protocols inconsistent at southern Illinois high schools

When you hear the word “concussion,” it’s easy to picture six-foot-tall juggernauts blasting across stadium fields, sending their opposition rag-dolling to the cheers of thousands of spectators. Previous coverage can have the effect of inuring audiences to the morbid realities of brain injuries in professional football, rendering news about the health of a select few millionaire athletes sterile and distant. The concussion reform efforts of years past have lost their novelty, even though new research continues to take place at accelerated rates. What many don’t see in the limelight of media coverage is the concussions in our own backyards, sustained by potentially vulnerable high school and college athletes who don’t have the resources and constant professional medical attention that professional athletes enjoy.
kbsi23.com

Carbondale Police Department taking applications for Citizens Police Academy

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Carbondale Police Department is taking applications for the Citizens Police Academy (CPA). The purpose of the Citizen’s Police Academy is to develop positive relations, and a better understanding and communication between the police and the community through education, according to the Carbondale Police Department.
wpsdlocal6.com

Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses

PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
wkms.org

Racist poem defending recently removed city commissioner hung in downtown Paducah

Flyers bearing a racist poem defending a recently removed local official were posted around downtown Paducah overnight Thursday. The poem – entitled “Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again” – characterizes the recent removal of white Paducah City Commissioner David Guess as a lynching, references several local officials and community members and includes a blank where the reader is meant to infer a racial slur.
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
KFVS12

Carbondale man accused of gun running

A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Mail carriers with the U.S. Postal Service are out in all sorts of weather. The snow delayed the start of classes at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on January 18. Man wanted in Calloway County...
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, January 28th, 2023

Four people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 32-year-old Dustin Marshall of Melrose Drive in Centralia was arrested for a drug court violation in a possession of methamphetamine case. The bond on the warrant is set at $100,000. Salem Police arrested 63-year-old Ray Adams...
KFVS12

2 arrested in connection with report of shots fired at Marion, Ill. hotel

Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested. New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, January 25. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Carbondale man accused of...
KFVS12

Carbondale receives nearly $2M to resurface South Wall Street

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will receive $1.8M in federal grant funding to resurface South Wall Street from Park Street to Walnut Street. The funding comes from the Highway Safety Improvement Program. In addition to resurfacing, the funding will allow the project to include a “Road Diet.” According to the Federal Highway Safety Administration, a “Road Diet” converts a four-lane roadway to a three-lane roadway consisting of two through lanes and a center two-way turn lane. This will allow reconfiguration to lower the potential for crashes and reduce vehicle speed.
kbsi23.com

Man faces gun, firearms charges in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KBSI) – A man faces drug and weapons charges in Mount Vernon after authorities found him hiding in a home. Roberto M. Roman, 34, faces charges of armed violence, armed habitual criminal, possession with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.
kbsi23.com

3 arrested after police search Carbondale home

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after police searched on home Tuesday on Lewis Lane in Carbondale. Carbondale police officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane on Tuesday, Jan. 24. During the search, officers arrested Darrion J. Clark,...
KFVS12

Paducah man accused of animal cruelty

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is facing animal cruelty charges. Latavious Frazier, 21, was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail on a charge of second-degree animal cruelty. On Friday, January 27, Frazier was served with an arrest warrant at the jail for an additional charge...
KFVS12

Man wanted in connection with assault at Paducah Waffle Hut

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut. The man is described as 30-40 years old, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and with a thin build. He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.
westkentuckystar.com

Chances of a light wintry mix of snow, ice this week

The National Weather Service in Paducah is looking at a slight chance for multiple rounds of potentially icy weather this week. Beginning Monday, nightly rounds of light snow and/or freezing rain could occur mainly overnight. The further south in our region will be the better chance for freezing rain, and the further north, sleet and snow is more likely.
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Arrests Carmi Man On White County Warrant

A Carmi man bonded out of the White County Jail after he was taken into custody on Thursday evening on a White County warrant. Officers with the Carmi Police Department went to The Carmi Motel and arrested 44 year old Jeremy Allen Scott on the warrant. Allen was wanted for Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, Resisting and Disorderly Conduct. Bond on the Warrant was $250.
