wsiu.org
SIU’s Tenney lecture to focus on interdisciplinary teaching of math, art and science
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Sujan Shrestha, an associate professor at the University of Baltimore who is known for his research on teaching through games and interactive digital technology, will deliver the University Honors Program Charles D. Tenney Distinguished Lecture next month at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Shrestha’s lecture, “Touchy-Feely: The...
wsiu.org
SIU students win national business competition
CARBONDALE, Ill. — National champions. That’s the title a Southern Illinois University Carbondale business student team claimed last weekend when competing for the first time ever in the Deloitte FanTAXtic Case Competition, which asks students to present solutions to a realistic business challenge and address business and tax implications.
dailyegyptian.com
Concussion protocols inconsistent at southern Illinois high schools
When you hear the word “concussion,” it’s easy to picture six-foot-tall juggernauts blasting across stadium fields, sending their opposition rag-dolling to the cheers of thousands of spectators. Previous coverage can have the effect of inuring audiences to the morbid realities of brain injuries in professional football, rendering news about the health of a select few millionaire athletes sterile and distant. The concussion reform efforts of years past have lost their novelty, even though new research continues to take place at accelerated rates. What many don’t see in the limelight of media coverage is the concussions in our own backyards, sustained by potentially vulnerable high school and college athletes who don’t have the resources and constant professional medical attention that professional athletes enjoy.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale Police Department taking applications for Citizens Police Academy
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Carbondale Police Department is taking applications for the Citizens Police Academy (CPA). The purpose of the Citizen’s Police Academy is to develop positive relations, and a better understanding and communication between the police and the community through education, according to the Carbondale Police Department.
wpsdlocal6.com
Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses
PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
wkms.org
Racist poem defending recently removed city commissioner hung in downtown Paducah
Flyers bearing a racist poem defending a recently removed local official were posted around downtown Paducah overnight Thursday. The poem – entitled “Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again” – characterizes the recent removal of white Paducah City Commissioner David Guess as a lynching, references several local officials and community members and includes a blank where the reader is meant to infer a racial slur.
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
One of the Best Bakeries in Kentucky is Hiding Inside this Old-Time General Store
Sorry to the New Year’s resolutioners, but let's be serious, there's nothing better than a good old-fashioned bakery. When you step inside and smell the fresh-baked pies, donuts, and cookies, all those thoughts of a diet immediately start to vanish.
KFVS12
Carbondale man accused of gun running
A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Mail carriers with the U.S. Postal Service are out in all sorts of weather. The snow delayed the start of classes at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on January 18. Man wanted in Calloway County...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 28th, 2023
Four people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 32-year-old Dustin Marshall of Melrose Drive in Centralia was arrested for a drug court violation in a possession of methamphetamine case. The bond on the warrant is set at $100,000. Salem Police arrested 63-year-old Ray Adams...
920wmok.com
Name Released in Monday Night’s Pedestrian Fatality – Chief Masse talks with WMOK about the Negative Effects of Social Media when these types of events occur
(WMOK – Metropolis, IL) Illinois State Police Troop 10 has identified Amiee L. Davis, age 32 of Metropolis as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a jeep near the US45 / I24 interchange around 7:30 on Monday evening. A release from Illinois State Police Troop 10 advises...
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with report of shots fired at Marion, Ill. hotel
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested. New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, January 25. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Carbondale man accused of...
KFVS12
Carbondale receives nearly $2M to resurface South Wall Street
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will receive $1.8M in federal grant funding to resurface South Wall Street from Park Street to Walnut Street. The funding comes from the Highway Safety Improvement Program. In addition to resurfacing, the funding will allow the project to include a “Road Diet.” According to the Federal Highway Safety Administration, a “Road Diet” converts a four-lane roadway to a three-lane roadway consisting of two through lanes and a center two-way turn lane. This will allow reconfiguration to lower the potential for crashes and reduce vehicle speed.
kbsi23.com
Man faces gun, firearms charges in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KBSI) – A man faces drug and weapons charges in Mount Vernon after authorities found him hiding in a home. Roberto M. Roman, 34, faces charges of armed violence, armed habitual criminal, possession with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.
kbsi23.com
3 arrested after police search Carbondale home
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after police searched on home Tuesday on Lewis Lane in Carbondale. Carbondale police officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane on Tuesday, Jan. 24. During the search, officers arrested Darrion J. Clark,...
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of animal cruelty
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is facing animal cruelty charges. Latavious Frazier, 21, was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail on a charge of second-degree animal cruelty. On Friday, January 27, Frazier was served with an arrest warrant at the jail for an additional charge...
KFVS12
Man wanted in connection with assault at Paducah Waffle Hut
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut. The man is described as 30-40 years old, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and with a thin build. He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.
westkentuckystar.com
Chances of a light wintry mix of snow, ice this week
The National Weather Service in Paducah is looking at a slight chance for multiple rounds of potentially icy weather this week. Beginning Monday, nightly rounds of light snow and/or freezing rain could occur mainly overnight. The further south in our region will be the better chance for freezing rain, and the further north, sleet and snow is more likely.
wsiu.org
The City of Carbondale receives $1.8 million in federal funding to resurface S. Wall Street
The City of Carbondale will receive nearly two million dollars in federal grant funding from the Highway Safety Improvement Program to resurface South Wall Street from Park Street to Walnut Street. City officials say in addition to resurfacing, the project will include a "Road Diet" reconfiguration to lower the potential...
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Arrests Carmi Man On White County Warrant
A Carmi man bonded out of the White County Jail after he was taken into custody on Thursday evening on a White County warrant. Officers with the Carmi Police Department went to The Carmi Motel and arrested 44 year old Jeremy Allen Scott on the warrant. Allen was wanted for Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, Resisting and Disorderly Conduct. Bond on the Warrant was $250.
