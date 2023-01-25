Read full article on original website
Related
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Rodney King's daughter on Tyre Nichols: 'People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where'
Rodney King's daughter weighed in on the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols earlier this month and the triggering parallels it draws to the brutality her father suffered at the hands of police officers more than 30 years ago. "People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where," Lora Dene...
KULR8
Sarah Michelle Gellar had 'nobody' to help her early on in her career
Sarah Michelle Gellar says she had "nobody" to help her when she was a child star. The 45-year-old actress started appearing on TV in her mid-teens before shooting to global fame in the title role of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ in her early 20s but is now producing and starring in 'Wolf Pack' for Paramount+ and explained that she and co-star Rodrigo Santoro wanted to make sure their young co-stars felt that they could talk to them if they needed to.
KULR8
Austin Butler: I owe a lot to Vanessa Hudgens
Austin Butler "owes a lot" to ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens. The 31-year-old actor started dating the 'High School Musical' star in 2011 but the pair called it quits in 2020 and now Austin has admitted the 34-year-old beauty was the one who inspired him to take on the title role of The King in new biopic 'Elvis.'
KULR8
Lauren Sanchez praises Jeff Bezos' 'goofy' humour
Lauren Sanchez loves Jeff Bezos' "goofy" sense of humour. The 53-year-old reporter admitted it is always easy to find the Amazon founder - who she has been dating since 2019 - if they get separated at parties because of his distinctive laugh and she's always found him "really funny". She...
KULR8
Paddy Considine and Mena Massoud to star in boxing drama Giant
Paddy Considine and Mena Massoud are to star in the boxing drama 'Giant'. The pair have signed up to star in the movie based on the British fighter 'Prince' Naseem Hamed and his ascent to world title glory under the guidance of his Irish-born trainer Brendan Ingle. The movie will...
KULR8
Britney Spears is 'annoyed' with fans for calling the police on her
Britney Spears is "annoyed" with her fans for calling the police on her. The 41-year-old pop star caused concern when she changed her name to River Red on Instagram earlier this week before deleting the social media app on Monday (26.01.22), and a source has claimed to TMZ that she wasn't too happy when her online conduct prompted some followers to contact police and ask for a welfare check, resulting in officials from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office paying a visit to her California mansion.
Comments / 0