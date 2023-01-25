Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Dragon Ball: Yes, Goku Did Fight Doraemon Back in the Day
Dragon Ball is a series that needs little introduction. Over the decades, the IP has become one of the biggest in Japan, and it has amassed a global fandom. These days, you can find Goku everywhere, and he's not the only anime icon with such clout. There are tons of other mascots, and yes – Goku really did pick a fight with Doraemon back in the day.
How To Use Amiibo In Fire Emblem Engage (And What Rewards You Can Get)
"Fire Emblem Engage" had critics saying the same thing: the game's pretty awesome as far as a tactical RPG goes. While it may be lacking in some social aspects, there are features in the game that help fill the gaps, like online co-op play and Amiibo. God is a Geek...
It's No Secret Why Cyberpunk 2077 Lost Almost All Of Its Playerbase Within A Month
At one point in time, CD Projekt RED's "Cyberpunk 2077" was widely anticipated in all corners of the industry. And when it finally released in December 2020, that anticipation was reflected in the numbers, selling over 13 million digital sales in its first weeks of availability (via Bloomberg). Unfortunately, within a month, the game's player count — which at one point peaked at over 1 million concurrent players — completely tanked. And it's no secret as to why.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Dead Space Remake?
Ever since the "Dead Space" remake's launch trailer, people have been ready to get scared again. While the game is a remake of the 2008 title with the same name, many are wondering how long it will take to beat. Considering Motive Studio has already shown off some new content...
In a mad display of devotion, these gamers are fighting Souls series bosses over and over again until Elden Ring DLC is announced
Punking Malenia and Slave Knight Gael however many times it takes.
bleedingcool.com
Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Buu Super Rares
Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Power Absorbed will feature eighteen Super Rare cards, including these two newly reaveled Majin Buu cards. Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Majin Buu Saga-inspired Yellow-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.
Monster Hunter World gets a wholesome birthday party from fans for its 5-year anniversary
Capcom's most successful game celebrates another birthday
CNET
GoldenEye 007 Hits Nintendo Switch, Xbox on Friday
Load up your silenced PP7s and prime those remote mines: GoldenEye 007 is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass subscription services this Friday, Jan. 27. The James Bond first-person shooter originally hit the N64 in 1997. Online multiplayer will be exclusive to the Switch release, the...
Persona 3 Portable Vs. Persona 3 FES: What's The Difference?
A new version of "Persona 3 Portable" released on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in early 2023. This popular JRPG has seen several iterations over the years. The original "Persona 3" launched on the PlayStation 2 back in 2006. Then an enhanced edition called "Persona 3 FES" came out in 2007, followed by another variety initially made for the PSP called "Persona 3 Portable" in 2009. While they share the same name, 2023's "Persona 3 Portable" has a few upgrades not found in the older PSP version.
Dead Space Devs Reveal Where They Draw The Line With Gore
The space horror phenomenon "Dead Space" set a new standard for genre when it hit shelves back in 2008 with its creepy atmosphere and intriguing story. But what set "Dead Space" apart from other horror games is that it wasn't afraid to get gory, like really gory. Players could rip off creatures' limbs, bash their bodies to a bloody pulp, and even burn them alive. And for fans of the grotesque visuals of "Dead Space," they didn't have to wait long for sequels. Eventually, however, some of the "Dead Space" team would move on to create "Callisto Protocol," a spiritual successor to the "Dead Space" series — although it didn't blow critics away quite like "Dead Space" did.
Yo-Kai Watch Tried To Rip Off Pokémon And Failed
In 2021 Stastista named "Pokémon" the highest-grossing franchise of all time, and it has leaked into almost every facet of life, from fashion lines to Japan's "Pokémon" planes. So, it might be easy to see why other companies have attempted to imitate its success by creating similar franchises. One of the most notable examples is "Digimon," made shortly after "Pokémon" swept the world. But despite having similar worlds and gameplay, per 2021 results, "Digimon" isn't even in the top ten of the highest-grossing franchises. This didn't stop others from trying, though, as 2013 saw a new challenger emerge to take on "Pokémon," "Yo-kai Watch."
otakuusamagazine.com
Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO S.H.Figuarts Line Introduces Pan!
Pan from the movie Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO has come to the mighty S.H.Figuarts line!. Included with interchangeable face parts and hand parts, now you can recreate some of the most memorable poses from the smash hit anime movie!. You can even recreate her pose from when she was...
Fortnite X Dead Space Strange Transmissions Quest Pack Explained
Another day, another "Fortnite" crossover appears. This time around, it's Isaac Clarke of "Dead Space" fame. With the release of the "Dead Space" remake right around the corner, it makes sense that Isaac would appear to hype audiences for his return. As is often the case with "Fortnite" skins, this...
dexerto.com
Xbox Leaker warns Starfield and Redfall are being rushed out in “rough shape”
A reliable Xbox leaker, who originally predicted the release of the rhythm adventure game, Hi-Fi Rush has claimed that Redfall and Starfield are still in bad shape before their release, going on to say that Starfield could be delayed further, or risk being released unfinished. After predicting the surprise announcement...
Minecraft Kills Fans' Biggest Frustration With The Game
Microsoft won't release a sequel to "Minecraft," so players have to be satisfied with the main game. With constant updates, including quality-of-life changes and content additions, it's not hard to do. In fact, the developers listen to fans and have a public "Minecraft" feedback site so players can vote to add things that they'd like to see in the game. And, as "Minecraft" has recently proved, the developers really do listen to that feedback.
TrustedReviews
The Breath of the Wild sequel has already had a price cut
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel Tears of the Kingdom won’t be out until May, but you can already secure a discount on the forthcoming Nintendo Switch game. Hit.co.uk (formerly Base.com) is offering The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for just £48.85, which is a saving of £11.14 over the RRP of £59.99. The game comes out on May 12 2023.
Every Fire Type Pokemon Starter Ranked
Every new generation of "Pokémon" comes with its own set of starters, typically including Fire, Water, and Grass types. These three Pokémon provide players with the options on how to build their team, and also determines what sort of Pokémon their rival will pick. And for some gamers, there's a certain kind of Pokémon that calls to them each and every game: Fire type.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Persona 4 Golden?
It's been over a decade since "Persona 4 Golden" first hit the gaming scene, but buzz surrounding the game is just as active as ever. An enhanced version of the original "Persona 4" from the PlayStation 2, "Persona 4 Golden" has carved out a legacy as one of the most critically-beloved JRPGs of all time, winning fans over with its intriguing murder mystery premise, charming characters, and classic "Shin Megami Tensei"-style turn-based gameplay. In many ways, the game doesn't show its age either, as it features many of the trademark style and gameplay elements that fans of later entries in the series, like "Persona 5," hold so dear.
Everything You Need To Start Taxi Work In GTA Online
There are many ways to make money in "GTA Online." Most involve dangerous and illegal activities like taking on heists and high-level missions. However, there are some legal and mostly honest ways to make a buck too. Players can do more mundane jobs and even become the CEO of a business. Now, fans can even become taxi drivers and own a cab.
SVG
