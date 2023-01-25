Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT DAY: Periods of heavy snow today
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Day as we’re tracking yet another wintry system to impact the region. We’ve seen a few smaller systems over the past few days, but this one will pack more of a punch. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Road conditions are getting worse
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday Everyone!!. As of this afternoon, our First Alert Weather Day is in full gear. Snow began here in Dane Country this morning, earlier out toward the west, and will be with us for the rest of the day and into the overnight hours. All...
ALERT DAY today for accumulating snow, then bitterly cold by Monday night - Greg
An ALERT DAY is in the forecast through tonight for snow accumulations of three to seven inches, with some locally higher amounts possible. Much colder temperatures are expected to follow this winter event. PLANNING YOUR NEXT 24 HOURS:. Snow will continue through this evening, with two to four inches likely...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 am on Saturday until 3 am on Sunday
RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 pm and will last until 3 am on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Winter Weather Advisory affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth counties.
City of Madison releases plowing update as snow continues
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In an update Saturday afternoon, the City of Madison said all streets will be plowed starting at midnight. The city said no snow emergency still be in effect tonight and asked that drivers choose off-street parking options overnight so there are fewer obstructions in the road for plow drivers.
City of Madison dispatches 32 plows, warns of slippery roads
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Madison is dispatching 32 plows to the city’s main roads today amidst cold temperatures and accumulating snow. The Streets Division’s crews are working to plow snow and spread sand where extra traction is needed. Since salt will not be used, the city warns residents that roads will remain slippery for several days until salt can be applied.
Cross country skiers celebrate long-awaited snowfall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warmer temperatures and lower snowfall totals have kept cross country skiers from hitting the slopes. But now with several inches of snow falling this week across southern Wisconsin, skiers are having snow much fun. Bill Rattunde has been skiing his whole life, which means he’s been...
Weekend snowfall prompts snow emergencies in south central Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of several inches of snow predicted to fall over the weekend, cities across south central Wisconsin are preparing by issuing snow emergencies. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.
Madison plowing main roads, warns of slick driving this weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Thirty-two plow trucks are winding through Madison’s main roads Friday, clearing them and leaving a layer of snow in their wake. In an update, the Streets Division explained the drivers are focusing on about 800 of the city’s 1,800 total miles of roadways. Additionally, other crews are laying sand along hills, curves, and intersections on other Madison roads.
Accumulating Snow Likely Tomorrow
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift away from us today and more cloudiness is expected to return. There are expected to be some breaks in the clouds at times, but not as much sun is expected as yesterday. Low pressure and a cold front will drive in from the northwest over the next 24 hours. A second area of low pressure will push by to south during the same time period.
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
City warns it won't be able to use salt while trying to keep streets clear Saturday
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison's Streets Division says temperatures will be too cold to put down salt as they try to keep streets clear during Saturday's storm, meaning roads will be especially slippery if you try to travel during the day. With snowfall potential between three and six inches expected in...
Sun Prairie Frozen Fest kicks off Friday, adding more days of family events
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Frozen Fest in Sun Prairie begins Friday with a full seven days of outdoor events. A winter egg hunt will kick off the week Friday at 10 a.m. taking place at multiple Sun Prairie parks. “We introduced the event to Sun Prairie last year as...
Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV...
More snow on the way
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, one survivor's memory still lives on in Madison. Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss of over 20 animals following weekend fire.
Frozen Assets benefiting Clean Lakes Alliance returns with nine-day lineup
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An open invitation is being extended to the community for the return of Frozen Assets 2023 benefiting Clean Lakes Alliance. The family-friendly festival has upped the ante this year, adding an additional five days of outdoor winter activities for a nine-day stretch beginning Saturday Jan. 28 and running through Feb. 5.
Lake Monona waterfront proposals debut Thursday night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The city of Madison showed off the top three plans for the future of the Lake Monona shoreline in a series of presentations Thursday night. The city’s Parks Division explained the three design teams that came up with the proposals for the 1.7 miles of shoreline and showcased the work at the Madison Central Library. The winning master plan is intended to guide future improvements along the lake, a selection the Lake Monona Waterfront Ad-hoc Committee will make at the end of April.
Nearly 2,000 Madison residents without power Friday night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 2,000 residents were without power Friday night and Saturday morning following a utility pole crash on Madison’s west side. At around 9:40 p.m. Friday night, a car struck a utility pole near Monroe Street near Westfield, according to Madison Gas and Eclectic. The accident broke the pole.
More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway
More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
