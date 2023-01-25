Read full article on original website
Sarah Michelle Gellar had 'nobody' to help her early on in her career
Sarah Michelle Gellar says she had "nobody" to help her when she was a child star. The 45-year-old actress started appearing on TV in her mid-teens before shooting to global fame in the title role of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ in her early 20s but is now producing and starring in 'Wolf Pack' for Paramount+ and explained that she and co-star Rodrigo Santoro wanted to make sure their young co-stars felt that they could talk to them if they needed to.
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids
A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
Julia Fox has a 'small mouse problem' in her apartment
Julia Fox has a "small mouse problem" in her apartment. The 32-year-old actress - who famously dated rap star Kanye West for two months in 2022 but has two-year-old son Valentino with ex-boyfriend Peter Artemiev - took to social media on Wednesday (25.01.23) to give fans a tour of her New York pad but revealed that she "appreciates" that they clean up dropped crumbs after explaining that she prefers to live in a smaller home because bigger properties are "wasteful.".
Nikki Bella wore wedding dress from John Cena engagement to marry Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Bella was "very honest" with Artem Chigvintsev about wanting to wear the wedding dress from her engagement to John Cena. The 39-year-old WWE legend - who tied the knot with the 'Dancing With The Stars' professional in August last year after making their relationship official back in March 2019 and announcing their engagement the following January.
Britney Spears is 'annoyed' with fans for calling the police on her
Britney Spears is "annoyed" with her fans for calling the police on her. The 41-year-old pop star caused concern when she changed her name to River Red on Instagram earlier this week before deleting the social media app on Monday (26.01.22), and a source has claimed to TMZ that she wasn't too happy when her online conduct prompted some followers to contact police and ask for a welfare check, resulting in officials from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office paying a visit to her California mansion.
Austin Butler: I owe a lot to Vanessa Hudgens
Austin Butler "owes a lot" to ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens. The 31-year-old actor started dating the 'High School Musical' star in 2011 but the pair called it quits in 2020 and now Austin has admitted the 34-year-old beauty was the one who inspired him to take on the title role of The King in new biopic 'Elvis.'
