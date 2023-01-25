ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puppy's Precious Reaction to Seeing Dad Come Out of the Store Is Too Cute

As a parent, leaving your little ones to run errands or go to work is one of the hardest things you have to do. They look at you with the saddest eyes, begging you to stay. And they won't look away until the second you come back. Turns out animals are no different.
pethelpful.com

Great Pyrenees Deemed 'Bitter Baby Mama' for Not Letting Dad See His Babies

There’s no question that moms are very protective, especially animal moms. Unlike human moms, animal moms won’t even let the father see the babies sometimes. They keep the little ones close to them and most of the time, they do all the work themselves. Even if others offer to help, they won’t accept.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever Dances to Meet Newborn and It's Too Cute to Handle

When you typically hear of families bringing in new babies, you probably think of very jealous fur babies. But that’s not always true. Sometimes, our fur babies actually welcome in the newborns and look after them like they their own. In fact, one Golden Retriever couldn’t wait to meet the newest family member.
Upworthy

Loving husband sneaks family dog into dying wife's hospital room she could see her 'one more time'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 26, 2021. It has since been updated. Mankind has benefited from the companionship of dogs for centuries. From the days of hunting for food to the present day when studies have shown that they can be incredible sources of comfort during times of stress, these descendants of feral wolves have been man's best friend in every sense of the word. So much so that we've come to think of them as an irreplaceable member of our families who we often love more than our human relations. Reddit user Mellifluous_Username was aware that his wife shared such a bond with their family dog, Bella.
intheknow.com

Newborn baby leaves hospital staff in ‘disbelief’ when they look in his mouth and see teeth

A mom says even hospital staff were stunned when her son was born with teeth. TikTok mom Jordan Bloss shared footage of her newborn son with several bottom teeth. Stanford Medicine Children’s Health says natal teeth — i.e., teeth present at birth — usually aren’t fully developed and have weak roots. They’re also relatively uncommon and found in 1 in 2,000 births.
pethelpful.com

Foster Dog's Reaction to Getting Her Very First Bed Is a Tear-Jerker

Whether or not you're still in need of your daily dose of cuteness, this foster dog's reaction to her very first bed is sure to put a smile on your face. Fair warning, though--it might make you shed a tear, too! Bessie seems like the sweetest, happiest pup, and that's before she even sees her plushy, new Star Wars-themed bed!
The Independent

Woman dies after waiting seven hours in ER and telling husband she thought she was dying

A woman in Canada has died after waiting for almost seven hours to receive emergency care at a hospital on New Year’s Eve in what has been described as a “senseless death”.Allison Holthoff, 37, from the Nova Scotia province, was rushed to an emergency room on the morning of 31 December after her condition worsened from what was initially believed to be an upset stomach.Her husband, Gunter Holthoff, told CBS news, that she had to be carried on his back to reach the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Nova Scotia’s Amherst town at 11am local time before they spent...
pethelpful.com

Racing Horse's Tender Reaction to Tiny Baby Is Full of Love

Babies and animals have a special bond that we’ll forever be jealous of. We don’t know how, but animals are just so gentle with little ones. Our hearts will continue to flutter no matter how many times we see videos of animals being sweet with tiny humans. It seriously gets us every time and this video from TikTok user @greatbritishracing is no different.
