Puppy's Precious Reaction to Seeing Dad Come Out of the Store Is Too Cute
As a parent, leaving your little ones to run errands or go to work is one of the hardest things you have to do. They look at you with the saddest eyes, begging you to stay. And they won't look away until the second you come back. Turns out animals are no different.
Great Pyrenees Deemed 'Bitter Baby Mama' for Not Letting Dad See His Babies
There’s no question that moms are very protective, especially animal moms. Unlike human moms, animal moms won’t even let the father see the babies sometimes. They keep the little ones close to them and most of the time, they do all the work themselves. Even if others offer to help, they won’t accept.
Watch Sleepy Dog's Hilarious Reaction to Baby Crying: 'Please Keep it Down'
The pit bull mix delighted TikTokers, as the dog's owner told Newsweek it was "the first time the baby had woken up crying so she was very confused."
German Shepherd's Reaction to His Owner at Daycare Melts Hearts: 'My Mama'
A dog's reaction in a viral video has delighted TikTokers, with some surprised the pet hadn't "jumped the fence" to get to its owner.
Dog's Reaction to Owner's Boss Returning to Office Delights Internet
"Can we give the boss a total round of applause for building relationships with employees' pets," commented one TikTokuser.
Golden Retriever Dances to Meet Newborn and It's Too Cute to Handle
When you typically hear of families bringing in new babies, you probably think of very jealous fur babies. But that’s not always true. Sometimes, our fur babies actually welcome in the newborns and look after them like they their own. In fact, one Golden Retriever couldn’t wait to meet the newest family member.
Mom and Dog Left Heartbroken After No One Shows Up to Their Puppy Playdate
Oftentimes parents will organize playdates for their children to hang out with other kids at the park. It allows the parents to socialize together while their kids play and get their energy out. A total win-win for everyone. But sometimes, it doesn’t always go as planned. TikTok user @rangersmomma11522...
Loving husband sneaks family dog into dying wife's hospital room she could see her 'one more time'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 26, 2021. It has since been updated. Mankind has benefited from the companionship of dogs for centuries. From the days of hunting for food to the present day when studies have shown that they can be incredible sources of comfort during times of stress, these descendants of feral wolves have been man's best friend in every sense of the word. So much so that we've come to think of them as an irreplaceable member of our families who we often love more than our human relations. Reddit user Mellifluous_Username was aware that his wife shared such a bond with their family dog, Bella.
Newborn baby leaves hospital staff in ‘disbelief’ when they look in his mouth and see teeth
A mom says even hospital staff were stunned when her son was born with teeth. TikTok mom Jordan Bloss shared footage of her newborn son with several bottom teeth. Stanford Medicine Children’s Health says natal teeth — i.e., teeth present at birth — usually aren’t fully developed and have weak roots. They’re also relatively uncommon and found in 1 in 2,000 births.
Foster Dog's Reaction to Getting Her Very First Bed Is a Tear-Jerker
Whether or not you're still in need of your daily dose of cuteness, this foster dog's reaction to her very first bed is sure to put a smile on your face. Fair warning, though--it might make you shed a tear, too! Bessie seems like the sweetest, happiest pup, and that's before she even sees her plushy, new Star Wars-themed bed!
Racing Horse's Tender Reaction to Tiny Baby Is Full of Love
Babies and animals have a special bond that we’ll forever be jealous of. We don’t know how, but animals are just so gentle with little ones. Our hearts will continue to flutter no matter how many times we see videos of animals being sweet with tiny humans. It seriously gets us every time and this video from TikTok user @greatbritishracing is no different.
