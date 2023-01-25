Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
KULR8
Britney Spears is 'annoyed' with fans for calling the police on her
Britney Spears is "annoyed" with her fans for calling the police on her. The 41-year-old pop star caused concern when she changed her name to River Red on Instagram earlier this week before deleting the social media app on Monday (26.01.22), and a source has claimed to TMZ that she wasn't too happy when her online conduct prompted some followers to contact police and ask for a welfare check, resulting in officials from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office paying a visit to her California mansion.
KULR8
Nikki Bella wore wedding dress from John Cena engagement to marry Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Bella was "very honest" with Artem Chigvintsev about wanting to wear the wedding dress from her engagement to John Cena. The 39-year-old WWE legend - who tied the knot with the 'Dancing With The Stars' professional in August last year after making their relationship official back in March 2019 and announcing their engagement the following January.
KULR8
Julia Fox has a 'small mouse problem' in her apartment
Julia Fox has a "small mouse problem" in her apartment. The 32-year-old actress - who famously dated rap star Kanye West for two months in 2022 but has two-year-old son Valentino with ex-boyfriend Peter Artemiev - took to social media on Wednesday (25.01.23) to give fans a tour of her New York pad but revealed that she "appreciates" that they clean up dropped crumbs after explaining that she prefers to live in a smaller home because bigger properties are "wasteful.".
KULR8
Austin Butler: I owe a lot to Vanessa Hudgens
Austin Butler "owes a lot" to ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens. The 31-year-old actor started dating the 'High School Musical' star in 2011 but the pair called it quits in 2020 and now Austin has admitted the 34-year-old beauty was the one who inspired him to take on the title role of The King in new biopic 'Elvis.'
