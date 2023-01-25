ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Montana Grizzlies' offense disappears in blowout loss at Sacramento State

Montana couldn't grab a defensive rebound to save its life early in the second half Thursday at Sacramento State. Trailing 44-42, the Griz allowed the Hornets to snag three offensive boards in a single possession that lasted exactly one minute. The last of those three led to a Zach Chappell 3-pointer, the first of four consecutive triples for the Hornets.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Billings Central girls rebound with 53-36 win over Hardin

BILLINGS — The conventional wisdom is teams are supposed to put losses in the rearview mirror. Billings Central senior Lily Bland said the Rams didn’t exactly do that Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. With the season’s first loss “in the back of their minds,” the...
BILLINGS, MT

