POS Giant Clover Teams Up With Strike To Bring Bitcoin’s Lightning Network To Millions Of Merchants
Strike CEO Jack Mallers has taken to Twitter to announce that Strike is now an integrated partner with payments giant Fiserv, parent company of Clover. Subsequently, Strike has launched a pilot integration with Clover allowing merchants to accept bitcoin over the Lightning Network. According to his announcement, the integration is...
BitPay Announces Partnership With MoonPay, Removes Bitcoin Trading Fees For Limited Time
BitPay and MoonPay, leading bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments infrastructure providers, have partnered “to provide BitPay users with significantly increased ways to buy cryptocurrency instantly, and at great rates.”. “BitPay’s unique marketplace experience also presents multiple rates for buyers, ensuring they receive the best possible price for their cryptocurrency purchases,”...
Fiat Debases Belief, But Bitcoin Makes Us Human
This is an opinion editorial by Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin developer, educator and entrepreneur and programmer with over 20 years of experience. We need beliefs. Belief is something that we live for, something that informs our morals, something that defines our metaphysical existence. We need belief because we need purpose. Belief is a necessary part of a fulfilling life and, traditionally, people valued their beliefs more than anything else. Sadly, fiat money debases our beliefs the same way Nickleback debases music and Joel Osteen debases Christianity.
The Five Lessons I Learned From Ignoring Bitcoin For Years
This is an opinion editorial by Konstantin Rabin, a finance and technology writer. I am one of those who was fortunate enough to find out about Bitcoin more than a decade ago before it gained mainstream attention. Sadly, I am also one of the morons who saw this opportunity, didn’t think too much of it at first and let it fly by.
Bitcoin Sellers Exhausted, Accumulators HODL The Line
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine PRO, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Analyzing On-Chain Bottom Indicators. In this week’s dashboard release, we highlighted...
