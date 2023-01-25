ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, WV

Woman, juvenile killed in West Virginia house fire

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EG8KE_0kR6x0hb00

BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman and a juvenile male were killed in a Berkeley County house fire this week, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The WVSFMO says the fire happened around 12:50 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23 on Cottage Road in Martinsburg. Authorities say the initial call stated at least one person may have been trapped in the home.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

According to the Fire Marshal’s office, firefighters found one person in the home, got the victim out out and attempted extensive life-saving measures, but the person did not survive. The WVSFMO says firefighters then found a second victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims, described as an adult woman and a juvenile male, were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for autopsies and positive identification, the Fire Marshal’s office said.

The Fire Marshal’s office says investigators believe the fire began in the home’s master bedroom, but the cause is still under investigation at this time.

Fire departments from Bedington, Martinsburg and Berkeley County responded to the scene, and the Loudoun County, Virginia, Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Fire departments from Bedington, Martinsburg and Berkeley County

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
theriver953.com

W.VA. Fire Marshal’s Office confirms 2 were lost in a fire

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office reports that one adult female and a male juvenile were lost in a fire in their home in Martinsburg Jan. 23. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 23 with units from Bedington, Martinsburg and Berkeley County responding to a home at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
MARTINSBURG, WV
wfmd.com

Frederick Man Indicted For Shots-Fired Incident

It was one of three indictments returned on Friday by the Grand Jury. Frederick, Md (KM) Three indictments were returned by the Frederick County Grand Jury on Friday. The panel charged Kyeron Zaimere Cottingham, 26, of Frederick with three counts of 1st-degree assault; one count each of use of a firearm in a crime of violence; possession of a firearm with a felony conviction; illegal possession of a regulated firearm; possession of a magazine with ten rounds or more; having a loaded handgun on his person, illegal possession of ammunition; two counts of malicious destruction of property of $1,000 or greater; one count of malicious destruction of property less than $1,000; discharging a firearm in the city, and reckless endangerment.
FREDERICK, MD
Lootpress

Two dead in Berkeley County house fire

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An adult female and a juvenile male were the victims of a fire at their home in Martinsburg on Monday. The fire occurred around 12:50 A.M. in the early morning of January 23rd. Fire departments from Bedington, Martinsburg, and Berkeley County responded to the home, located at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
MARTINSBURG, WV
abc27.com

Car crashes into back of truck in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crashed into the back of a truck on Interstate 81 in Franklin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Franklin Fire Company, crews were called around 5:45 a.m. and alerted to a vehicle accident with possible entrapment on Interstate 81 north around exit 17.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WUSA

Volunteers get high to help train officers in Maryland

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Call it 420 with the 5-0? "Smoking with the police," said Khiry Maxberry. Thursday night, he and a dozen or so other medical marijuana card holders volunteered to consume cannabis at the Montgomery County Police Department Training Center to help train officers how to spot what it looks like when someone is stoned.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Charges Filed In Pennsylvania Against A Frederick Man For Rape

He play football for St. Francis University.. Cambria County, Pa. (KM) A Frederick man who plays football for Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania is charged with raping a woman last year. Authorities say Marcel Mami, 20, is charged with rape, conspiracy to commit rape and unlawful restraint. Also charged in this sexual assault is fellow football player Duante White, 20, who is from New Jersey.
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Woman, boy die in fire in Martinsburg community

Editor’s Note: In this updated story, posted a day after we published the original version, information has been corrected to reflect the outcome of the fire. MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they were working to determine how a fire that killed two people Monday morning started. The fire was at a home […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
theriver953.com

Winchester Police investigate potential stabbing

The Winchester Police Department is investigating a possible stabbing that occurred on Thursday around 4:30 pm in the 300 block of East Piccadilly Street. Officers responded to a report of an altercation where they spoke with a 27 year old female victim who claimed she was in a verbal altercation that turned physical.
WINCHESTER, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29

A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Cause Of House Fire In Carroll County Is Accidental

House Fire on Grave Run Rd. In Lineboro, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Lineboro, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Carrroll County Wednesday morning. At around 10:04 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Grave Run Road in...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
FOX 43

Man sentenced to nine years in jail for obstructing Franklin County triple-murder investigation

A Maryland man was sentenced to over nine years in prison Wednesday for obstructing a federal investigation into a Franklin County triple homicide. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mark Johnson, 36, from Baltimore, was sentenced to 110 months in jail after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Third alarm wood pile fire rips through business in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Crews are currently on scene working to put out a raging fire that grew after a wood pile caught fire inside a large commercial building. According to emergency dispatch, the fire, which was initially a first alarm fire that was quickly upgraded to a third alarm, started from a wood pile that had been burning.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

Man attacked, knocked unconscious in Gaithersburg Giant says attacker made anti-Semitic statements; 19-year-old arrested

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A grocery store customer who was assaulted during an encounter with a group of people in Gaithersburg said one person in the group made anti-Jewish comments towards him before hitting him and causing him to pass out. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested 19-year-old Eugene […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
PennLive.com

Fire affecting I-81 traffic in Franklin County

Part of Interstate 81 was closed Thursday morning in Franklin County because of a vehicle fire. Southbound lanes were shut down, but have since partially reopened, between exit 3 to the Molly Pitcher Highway and the Maryland border, according to 511PA. Delays should continue to be expected. PennDOT cameras show...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

62K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy