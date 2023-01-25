Read full article on original website
The Verge
Smartphone sales are so bad even the holidays couldn’t help, says IDC
Smartphone shipments have dropped nearly 20 percent year over year during the recent holiday period, as consumer demand softens amid inflation and economic uncertainties. It’s the “largest-ever decline in a single quarter,” according to IDC, and it contributed to 2022 having the lowest annual shipment of smartphones since 2013.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CNET
2023 Tax Season: Should You File Your Taxes on a Phone or Tablet?
This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. You already use your phone to check your bank balance, pay bills and transfer money, so it's not farfetched to also consider filing your taxes with it.
Make Extra Money Without Sacrificing Your Time with These 25 Passive Income Apps
If you want to build wealth, you’ll need to earn money while you sleep. The only way to do this? Generate passive income. Sadly, passive income can seem overwhelming, since...
The Verge
Why are so many tech companies laying people off right now?
I do love a heavily lawyered statement that was clearly written by the public relations department! In fact, these are all so similar that they might as well have come from the same PR person. It kind of seems like tech firms are laying off workers because… other tech firms are laying off workers.
Motley Fool
The Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023 -- 5 Stocks Down 57% to 91% to Buy Before It Does
The Nasdaq Composite rarely falls two years in a row. It has only happened twice since its inception in 1971. The index soars by an average of 33% in the first positive year following a loss. That's potentially good news for 2023. These five beaten-down tech stocks could be among...
CNET
Venmo and Cash App: Do You Need to Pay Taxes on That Money?
This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. The new IRS requirements for reporting income over $600 from online payment services Venmo, Cash App, Zelle or PayPal have been delayed after the agency received a ""number of concerns regarding the timeline of implementation." Now the agencies will only have to report income over $20,000.
The Verge
The Samsung Galaxy S23 might be able to survive a waist-high drop on concrete
Samsung will officially announce its next Galaxy smartphones on February 1st, including a new Ultra — and Corning just revealed they’ll be the first phones to protect their screens with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Like I told you in November, Corning says its new cover class should be...
The Verge
OnePlus’ first tablet might share its upcoming smartphone’s ‘black hole’ camera bump
Unofficial renders from leaker OnLeaks and MySmartPrice have given us our best idea yet of what OnePlus’ debut tablet might look like when it’s announced alongside the OnePlus 11 next month. The Oppo subbrand has quietly confirmed that it’ll be launching the tablet at its February 7th event by listing the “OnePlus Pad” on the event’s landing page on its Indian website.
The Verge
The best deals on TVs for Super Bowl LVII
It’s almost time for the Super Bowl, the only game that functions more akin to an annual holiday in the US than a mere sporting event. This means there are bound to be not only good prices on chips and dip at your local grocery store but also great deals on some of our favorite TVs.
The Verge
Google’s new AI turns text into music
Google researchers have made an AI that can generate minutes-long musical pieces from text prompts, and can even transform a whistled or hummed melody into other instruments, similar to how systems like DALL-E generate images from written prompts (via TechCrunch). The model is called MusicLM, and while you can’t play around with it for yourself, the company has uploaded a bunch of samples that it produced using the model.
ETOnline.com
Save Big at Walmart With The Best Electronic Deals On TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More
Walmart always brings incredible savings on everyday essentials, especially when it comes to your favorite tech. Top-rated electronics from TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches are on sale at Walmart to upgrade all your gadgets for the year ahead. Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, an all-in-one home office printer, or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of best-selling items to shop this week.
CNET
Smartphone Shipments Saw Biggest-Ever Drop at the End of 2022
Global smartphone shipments experienced their largest-ever decline at the end of 2022, dropping almost 20% in the fourth quarter, according to market research firm International Data Corporation, which released its latest Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report on Wednesday. Smartphone shipments dropped 18.3% year over year last quarter, representing the...
Engadget
LG, Samsung and TCL TVs drop ahead of the Super Bowl, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Right around the...
The Verge
Google’s expanding Chrome’s Incognito lockdown on mobile and Safety Check
Google is rolling out access to a feature that lets you lock your Chrome Incognito sessions behind biometric authentication, making it so someone using your phone won’t be able to open your browser and see what you were looking at privately, according to a Thursday blog post. The feature has been available in the iOS version of Chrome for a while now, but now it’s becoming more widely available on Android (read: won’t require activating via a flag).
Phone Arena
Verizon’s new Home Internet deal includes a major freebie
Verizon has just announced a new promotion aimed at customers in need of internet services. Starting January 26, customers who switch to Verizon Home Internet will receive up to 12 months of Walmart+ for free, an estimated value of $155 per year. This is the first time that Verizon is...
The Verge
Google 101: how to format text in Google Docs
Google Docs has become a very useful word processing tool — a lot better than it was only a few years ago — but some of its more useful features may not be immediately obvious. For example, you would think that all the ways available to provide specialized text, such as underlining, italicizing, and strikethroughs, should be easy to find among the icons on the top of the page.
The Verge
Now Google Search results for cars include what’s on the lot at nearby dealerships
Google isn’t just useful for helping research your next car; it can also help you shop for one while you search. SearchLab initially reported that the search giant has opened up access to a vehicle listings feature that lets dealerships advertise inventory right beside search results (via 9to5Google and Search Engine Land).
The Verge
God of War Ragnarök on PS5 just received its first big discount
Winter is an ideal time for many things — gaming included. And if you’re currently looking for a PlayStation 5 title to carry you through the cooler months, God of War Ragnarök is on sale via CDKeys for just $47.99, a $22 discount and the title’s steepest price cut to date.
The Verge
Friday’s top tech news: a remake and a remaster
Today sees the return of not one but two classic games, albeit in very different forms. First up is Goldeneye 007, the 1997 Nintendo 64 classic which is releasing on Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch today. Second is Dead Space, a remake of the 2008 sci-fi horror game. The former is a traditional remaster that makes more or less the same game playable on modern systems, while the latter is a complete rebuild. Both are worth checking out if you get the chance.
