Brendon Urie, frontman and final member of Panic! At The Disco, announces the band's official disbandment
Panic! At The Disco debuted as a four-piece pop rock act in 2005, but has served as a solo vehicle for Brendon Urie in recent years.
Aly & AJ Preview ‘With Love From’ Album With New Song ‘Baby Lay Your Head Down’
Aly & AJ are swapping the summer sunshine for the haze of midnight on their newly announced fifth studio album With Love From, set for release on March 15. Introducing the album, the sister duo has shared the breezy new single “Baby Lay Your Head Down.” “Bringing you your next breakup anthem for the ex who’ll only see you in their dreams from now on,” Aly & AJ wrote on Instagram. “Baby Lay Your Head Down” recounts the duo coming to the realization that a relationship may not have been what it seemed. “Handled you like broken porcelain/Really I’m...
tvinsider.com
‘Fire Country’: Details on That Sizzling Love Triangle & a Major Tragedy Ahead
What draws viewers to CBS’s rookie drama Fire Country like a moth to a flame? Well-drawn characters with everything to lose. Nail-biting action. Thrilling sequences that put you at the center of danger. And a unique conceit: Two groups of courageous hose-toting Northern California firefighters—the local Cal Fire squad and the Three Rock inmates who are part of an uncommon prison work-release program — battle blazes together to save lives. It makes for first-responder broadcast TV at its best.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Heidi Gardner Asks Michael B. Jordan to be Her Valentine but Lil Baby Accepts in New ‘SNL’ Teaser
This week’s Saturday Night Live will be hosted by Michael B. Jordan, and Lil Baby will be the musical guest. Ahead of the episode, the two stars appeared with cast member Heidi Garnder for some promo. In the clip, Hardner is shooting her shot at Michael B. Jordan, who...
People rally behind a 12-year-old actress who was 'humiliated' with a 'Razzie' nomination
Since the early 80s, the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the "Razzies," has offered a lighthearted alternative to the Oscars, which, though prestigious, can sometimes dip into the pretentious. During the parody ceremony, trophies are awarded to the year’s worst films and performances as a way to "own your bad," so the motto goes. However, this year people found the Razzies a little more than harmless fun when 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong was nominated for "Worst Actress" for her performance in the 2022 film "Firestarter." She was 11 when the movie was filmed.Sadly, this is not the first time a child has received a Razzie nom. Armstrong joins the ranks of Jake Lloyd, who played young Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," as well as Macaulay Culkin, who was nominated three times.Armstrong's nomination resulted in a flood of comments from both industry professionals and fans who felt the action was cruel and wanted to show their support for the young actress.
Kenny Chesney Mourns Death of Close Friend in Heartbreaking Post
On Saturday (January 21st), country music superstar Kenny Chesney took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his island friend, Seddy Callwood. “Goodbye to my island friend Seddy Callwood,” Chesney wrote. “Seddy, thank you for your friendship, the beers, the lobsters, the laughs, and the years of card tricks. Rest in peace, my friend. One Love!”
Harper's Bazaar
Beyoncé's Exclusive Dubai Concert Was a Rousing Display of Her Evolving Artistry
By now, everyone has found out about the internet's worst kept secret: Beyoncé would return to the stage for the grand opening of the ultra luxurious resort, Atlantis The Royal Dubai. What fans didn't know was what to expect from the global superstar for not just her first performance in front of a live audience in almost five years, but also her first since releasing her groundbreaking album Renaissance last summer.
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Ava Max Says New Album Will Make You 'Cry' & 'Dance': Watch the Interview
Ava Max Says New Album Will Make You 'Cry' & 'Dance': Watch the Interview
Watch Sam Smith Perform “Unholy” with Kim Petras on SNL
Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, performing “Unholy” and the title track from their forthcoming LP Gloria, due out next week. The episode was hosted by Aubrey Plaza. Check it out below. During “Unholy,” Smith wore a voluminous hot pink dress, which...
Metallica are launching their new album 72 Seasons with a worldwide listening party in cinemas
Listen to Metallica’s new album 72 Seasons in cinemas a full day before it comes out
Van Conner, co-founder and bassist of the grunge band Screaming Trees, dies at age 55
His brother Gary Lee Conner announced the death, revealing Conner had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time before ultimately losing a battle with pneumonia.
Polo Polo Dies: Mexican Stand-Up Comedian Was 78
Leopoldo Roberto Garcia Pelaez Benitez, the Mexican comedian known as Polo Polo, died today in Mexico City. He was 78. The comedian’s son Paul García confirmed the news to Ventaneando where he said that his father had died in his home at about 5:15 a.m. (local México City time). García said his father had been suffering from vascular dementia following multiple strokes. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story 'Rat In The Kitchen' Canceled At TBS Related Story 'The Venery Of Samantha Bird': Finn Jones, Embeth Davidtz, Brenda Strong & Others Join Cast For Starz Series “He had been with family,...
Justin Bieber Sells 291-Song Catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a Reported $200 Million
"Justin is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and that is reflected and acknowledged by the magnitude of this deal," Bieber's manager Scooter Braun said Justin Bieber has received a yummy, yummy payday after selling his 291-song catalog for a reported $200 million. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old Grammy-winning musician sold the rights to every song he's released, or had interest in, up until the end of 2021 to Hipgnosis Songs Capital — the same company to which artists including Kenny Chesney and Justin Timberlake have recently sold their catalogs. The sale includes...
ComicBook
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Rules Over With Pharaoh Atem
Yu-Gi-Oh is still one of the most beloved manga, anime and game franchises of all time, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate who kicked everything off by ruling over with Yugi Muto's Pharaoh Atem! Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series has launched a number of differing sequels and spin-offs since it first kicked off all those years ago, but there are many fans who still hold the original run of the franchise in high regard above everything else. It's hard to deny why because the Pharaoh's journey back then was quite the hook early on.
guitar.com
Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal
Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
Get To Know Cicely Tyson’s Unknown Daughter, Joan Tyson
Cicely Tyson was a versatile performer who earned an Oscar nomination as well as Emmy and Tony Awards throughout her career. Although she was a Hollywood legend, the late actress was notoriously private about her personal life. Tyson, who died on January 28, 2021, at the age of 96, opened...
Chlöe Bailey’s Debut Solo Album Will Finally Be Out Soon
Chlöe Bailey has officially announced her long-awaited debut solo album, In Pieces, which is set to arrive in March. The R&B star confirmed the album’s imminent arrival with a short teaser video that featured a snippet of a new song. In the clip, Bailey appears in a striking red dress, holding scales in each hand, one of which appears to contain a gold heart, the other a large gold sphere. Despite the confirmation of In Pieces, Bailey did leave out a few crucial details, such as an exact release date and a track list. Bailey has released a steady stream of singles over...
Guy Fieri Shares News of Dog's Death the Day Before His Birthday: 'Today Is the Saddest Day'
The Diners, Drive-ins and Dives host called the late family dog "one-of-a-kind" on Twitter Guy Fieri and his family are mourning the loss of their dog, Cowboy, who died shortly before the Food Network star's 55th birthday on Jan. 22. "Today is the saddest day in the Fieri family," Fieri posted, alongside a photo of the pup, on Twitter Saturday. "We lost our COWBOY today. He was one-of-a-kind and brought so much love and energy to our family." The restaurateur's heartbreaking post garnered support from famous friends such...
‘Young and the Restless’ Star Tracey Bregman Surprised With New Emmy After Hers Was Destroyed
The Talk honored Tracey Bregman‘s 40th anniversary on The Young and the Restless in the sweetest way. During Tuesday’s (Jan. 24) episode, the actress was surprised with a replacement Emmy after hers was destroyed in a fire. Bregman, who has played Lauren Fenmore on the soap opera since 1983, won the Emmy in 1985 for what is now known as the award for Outstanding Younger Actress — back then, the category was called Outstanding Ingenue in a Drama Series. However, the award became “damaged beyond repair” when she lost her home in the Woolsey Fire in 2018. To commemorate her longtime gig on the show,...
