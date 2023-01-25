ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

White House Calls on Congress to ‘Step Up Its Efforts’ on Crypto Regulation

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Four senior U.S. officials in the Biden administration publisheda statement on Friday urging Congress to “step up its efforts” with respect to regulating the cryptocurrency market. The officials – Brian Deese, director...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Japan Embraces Web3 As Global Regulators Grow Wary of Crypto

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. “While many other countries are standing still and shrugging their shoulders in the face of the cold wind, Japan is positioned to play a unique role in the crypto industry.”. proposal by Japan’s...
CoinDesk

Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks Right to Transfer FTX's Crypto

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried have argued he should be allowed access to assets and crypto held by his former company FTX, saying there's no evidence he's responsible for previous alleged unauthorized transactions. Bankman-Fried, who...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Commingling Customer Funds? Binance Under Scrutiny for B-Token Wallet

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On today’s episode, NLW catches up on the continued fallout of Crypto 2022, including:. Scrutiny around wallet balances that suggest Binance has had commingled user funds and company reserves around B-tokens. The latest...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Banks Will Dominate Stablecoins, and 2 Other Predictions About the Future of Money

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. As blockchain technology continues to develop over the coming years, cross-border payments will prove to be a game-changing use case. In order to grow, the industry needs user adoption while users will embrace a technology that fills an actual need. In many respects, stablecoins are the most useful innovation to come from crypto to date.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

FTX Creditor List Features Netflix, Binance, Wall Street Journal

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. It's the list everyone has been waiting for, minus 9.7 million redacted customer names. But the 116-pageFTX creditor list, which names companies including Netflix (NFLX) and Apple (AAPL), still paints a comprehensive picture of the failed crypto enterprise's reach and the impact of its collapse.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

SEC Probing Investment Advisers Over Crypto Custody: Report

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is inquiring into registered investment advisers about whether they are following rules around custody of client crypto assets, according to a Reutersreport that cites three unnamed sources.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto Bank Silvergate Suspends Dividend on Preferred Stock

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto-focused bank Silvergate Capital (SI) suspended dividend payments on its preferred stock as it seeks to preserve capital. The suspension affects its 5.375% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, Silvergate said Friday....
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Elizabeth Warren Praises SEC Chief Gensler, Slams Crypto Lobby; Conflux Token Spikes 60%

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" hosts dive into today's top stories, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), praising SEC chief Gary Gensler's efforts to police the crypto industry; conflux, the native token of the layer 1 Conflux blockchain, soaring by 60.25% after announcing the integration of Little Red Book, China's version of Instagram; and a look at the best crypto policies in the world. Jeff Wilser discusses his findings as part of CoinDesk's "Policy Week."
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

What Crypto Legislation Could Look Like for the US, UK and Europe

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. What a difference a year makes. Towards the end of 2021, the crypto market was at an all-time high, reaching a market cap of $3 trillion. These soaring heights have been met in 2022 with painful lows because the crypto market has sunk to less than a third of its value from the previous year.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Regulatory Clarity? Financial Watchdogs Could Not Be More Clear

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. In settling a lawsuit in January with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the co-founder of crypto platformNexo stated that he is “confident that a clearer regulatory landscape will emerge soon, and companies like Nexo will be able to offer value-creating products in the United States in a compliant manner.”
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

DeFi Protocol Aave Clears Bad CRV Token Debt from Exploit Attempt

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Aave eliminated the bad debt of 2.7 million of curve dao tokens (CRV) from a botched November trade by Mango Markets exploiter Avi Eisenberg, blockchain data on Etherscan shows. The...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Why Real Regulatory Change In Crypto Has Not Happened

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. For years now, the compliance community has been consistently warned that a deluge of new regulation for all things crypto, which would see the industry forever changed, is coming. We are still waiting for even the slightest of rains.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Mango Markets to Resume Crypto Trading, SEC Be Damned

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Developers behind the shuttered decentralized crypto exchange Mango Markets say they’re pushing forward with a relaunch of the project – even as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleges the project’s native token, MNGO, is a security.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy