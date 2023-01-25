Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
White House Calls on Congress to ‘Step Up Its Efforts’ on Crypto Regulation
Four senior U.S. officials in the Biden administration publisheda statement on Friday urging Congress to "step up its efforts" with respect to regulating the cryptocurrency market. The officials – Brian Deese, director...
Japan Embraces Web3 As Global Regulators Grow Wary of Crypto
"While many other countries are standing still and shrugging their shoulders in the face of the cold wind, Japan is positioned to play a unique role in the crypto industry.". proposal by Japan's...
Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks Right to Transfer FTX's Crypto
Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried have argued he should be allowed access to assets and crypto held by his former company FTX, saying there's no evidence he's responsible for previous alleged unauthorized transactions. Bankman-Fried, who...
Commingling Customer Funds? Binance Under Scrutiny for B-Token Wallet
On today's episode, NLW catches up on the continued fallout of Crypto 2022, including:. Scrutiny around wallet balances that suggest Binance has had commingled user funds and company reserves around B-tokens. The latest...
Banks Will Dominate Stablecoins, and 2 Other Predictions About the Future of Money
As blockchain technology continues to develop over the coming years, cross-border payments will prove to be a game-changing use case. In order to grow, the industry needs user adoption while users will embrace a technology that fills an actual need. In many respects, stablecoins are the most useful innovation to come from crypto to date.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
FTX Creditor List Features Netflix, Binance, Wall Street Journal
It's the list everyone has been waiting for, minus 9.7 million redacted customer names. But the 116-pageFTX creditor list, which names companies including Netflix (NFLX) and Apple (AAPL), still paints a comprehensive picture of the failed crypto enterprise's reach and the impact of its collapse.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Mother and Brother Not Cooperating With Financial Probe, FTX Lawyers Say
At least some of Sam Bankman-Fried's immediate family aren't cooperating with the probe into the collapsed crypto exchange FTX and should be cross-questioned in court, the company's lawyers have said in alegal filing made Wednesday.
SEC Probing Investment Advisers Over Crypto Custody: Report
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is inquiring into registered investment advisers about whether they are following rules around custody of client crypto assets, according to a Reutersreport that cites three unnamed sources.
Crypto Bank Silvergate Suspends Dividend on Preferred Stock
Crypto-focused bank Silvergate Capital (SI) suspended dividend payments on its preferred stock as it seeks to preserve capital. The suspension affects its 5.375% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, Silvergate said Friday....
Elizabeth Warren Praises SEC Chief Gensler, Slams Crypto Lobby; Conflux Token Spikes 60%
"The Hash" hosts dive into today's top stories, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), praising SEC chief Gary Gensler's efforts to police the crypto industry; conflux, the native token of the layer 1 Conflux blockchain, soaring by 60.25% after announcing the integration of Little Red Book, China's version of Instagram; and a look at the best crypto policies in the world. Jeff Wilser discusses his findings as part of CoinDesk's "Policy Week."
What Crypto Legislation Could Look Like for the US, UK and Europe
What a difference a year makes. Towards the end of 2021, the crypto market was at an all-time high, reaching a market cap of $3 trillion. These soaring heights have been met in 2022 with painful lows because the crypto market has sunk to less than a third of its value from the previous year.
Ex-UK Chancellor Philip Hammond Urges Accelerated Efforts to Become Crypto Hub: FT
Former U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond says the country has allowed itself to fall behind some of its neighbors in establishing itself as a crypto hub. In an interview with the Financial...
Regulatory Clarity? Financial Watchdogs Could Not Be More Clear
In settling a lawsuit in January with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the co-founder of crypto platformNexo stated that he is "confident that a clearer regulatory landscape will emerge soon, and companies like Nexo will be able to offer value-creating products in the United States in a compliant manner."
Coinbase’s $3.6M Dutch Fine Shows Crypto Will Hit Road Bumps as It Goes Mainstream
Coinbase'sfine for "very serious" breaches of Dutch crypto registration procedures reveals some of the many pitfalls the industry faces as it works towards operating within the regulatory fold. The charge sheet...
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin, Ether Trading Activity Lessens as Investors Await FOMC’s Next Interest Rate Hike
After surging for three weeks to start the year, bitcoin and ether quieted down. BTC, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has risen 6.4% in value over the past seven days, while ETH, the...
DeFi Protocol Aave Clears Bad CRV Token Debt from Exploit Attempt
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Aave eliminated the bad debt of 2.7 million of curve dao tokens (CRV) from a botched November trade by Mango Markets exploiter Avi Eisenberg, blockchain data on Etherscan shows. The...
Why Real Regulatory Change In Crypto Has Not Happened
For years now, the compliance community has been consistently warned that a deluge of new regulation for all things crypto, which would see the industry forever changed, is coming. We are still waiting for even the slightest of rains.
Bitcoin Miner Gryphon to Go Public Via All-Stock Merger With Cannabis Firm Akerna
Private bitcoin miner Gryphon Digital plans to go public with a merger with publicly traded cannabis company Akerna (KERN) in an all-stock deal. The new company will assume Gryphon's name and be headquartered in...
Mango Markets to Resume Crypto Trading, SEC Be Damned
Developers behind the shuttered decentralized crypto exchange Mango Markets say they're pushing forward with a relaunch of the project – even as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleges the project's native token, MNGO, is a security.
