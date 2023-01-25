ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett, TN

Five former MPD officers charged with murder in death of Tyre Nichols

Five former Memphis Police Department officers face murder charges after being indicted and arrested Thursday, Jan. 26, in connection with the beating death of Memphian Tyre Nichols, who died on Jan. 10. The indictments and second-degree murder charges follow an independent use-of-force investigation conducted by special agents with the Tennessee...
