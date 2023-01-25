ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

WPBF News 25

Commissioners vote against sale of Palm Beach Raceway

JUPITER, Fla. — Palm Beach County Commissioners voted not to allow the sale of the Palm Beach County raceway Thursday. This came after a lengthy meeting where dozens of fans spoke up about how much the track means to them and to the economy of the area. Your neighborhood:...
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Brightline will begin high speed testing at 110 mph in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline has announced it will begin high speed testing up to 110 mph in northern Palm Beach County. Brightline said testing should begin as soon as Saturday, February 11. Testing will occur throughout February and March and will span through Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, North Palm Beach, Lake Park, Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Nursing school in West Palm Beach named in fraudulent diploma scheme probe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Now closed Palm Beach School of nursing program is one of three nursing schools in South Florida named in a fraudulent nursing diploma scheme. In a news conference Wednesday, federal authorities announced 25 people have been charged for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

About that nightmare traffic ... fix still eluding Fort Lauderdale

Real quick, what are the top 10 problems plaguing Fort Lauderdale? We’re betting hellish traffic — the top gripe among residents and visitors — might be high on your list. It’s high on the city’s list, too. Every year, traffic gridlock and how to fix it comes up at Fort Lauderdale’s annual goal-setting workshop. This year’s half-day session, held on Thursday at the new YMCA center on Sistrunk ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Winning numbers drawn in Powerball

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Powerball jackpot is on the rise ahead of Wednesday night's drawing. The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami

ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
MIAMI, FL
WPBF News 25

Dog found stuck to the sidewalk in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog found glued to the ground in Boca Raton is now recovering at a local animal rescue. Staff at Tri County Humane Society have named the dog Trooper. Trooper was brought to the clinic by a Good Samaritan who found him on a sidewalk near Yamato Road.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Mechanic in fight for shop’s legal name

(WSVN) - A South Florida man spent years building his auto body business, but he says it was all taken from him after he got sick. 7’s Kevin Ozebek investigates. Repairing cars has always been in Julio Concepcion’s blood. Julio Concepcion, business owner: “My whole life, since I...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
cw34.com

Pair busted for cocaine possession in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are behind bars after being caught with bags of cocaine in Port St. Lucie. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter, both from Ft. Lauderdale, were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The pair...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents

FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
FLORIDA STATE

