Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Shocking Video Footage of Tyre Nicholls' Fatal Encounter with Memphis Police ReleasedSara IrshadMemphis, TN
He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis: "You’re Going to See a Disregard for Life"April McAbeeMemphis, TN
What is the scorpion unit of the Memphis Police DepartmentSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
Tyre Nichols death: Incident similar to 1971 case involving 17-year-old Elton Hayes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were no police body cameras or cellphone videos when Elton Hayes died after an encounter with the Memphis Police Department more than a half-century ago. But the similarities between Hayes’ death and that of Tyre Nichols in early January are striking. On Oct. 15,...
actionnews5.com
2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
localmemphis.com
Former sheriff captain calls for an end to Memphis Police SCORPION Squads
Bernie Cobb served in the Shelby County Sheriff's Department. Now, he's calling for an end to the SCORPION Squads and similar units.
Police dispatch from the moments of Tyre Nichols’ confrontation with officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 News has obtained police dispatch audio from the day investigators said officers had two confrontations with Tyre Nichols, 29. Here is a transcript of the dispatch audio:. “2933, we have one black male running.”. “2938, you still have eyes on that subject?”. “Any other Scorpion...
Woman fires shots near 201 Poplar, picks up shell casings, deputy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after shooting into the air near the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar on Thursday, January 26, according to a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The deputy said he heard shots fired in the 200 block of Poplar...
New details released in Texas plane crash that killed four members of Germantown church
YOAKUM, Texas — New details were released Wednesday about a Texas plane crash that killed four members of a Germantown church earlier this month. In a preliminary report by the National Transporation Safety Board (NTSB), the pilot, co-pilot and two passengers died after a small plane crash near Yoakum, Texas.
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from man on Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
Fight isn’t over after officers in Tyre Nichols’ arrest charged with murder, city leaders say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Relieved and pleased.”. That was how community leaders described their reaction after learning about the charges against the five former Memphis Police officers. Memphis NAACP chapter president Van Turner told FOX13 that he believes the charges were appropriate for the former officers. Turner said that...
Nashville pastors reflect on Tyre Nichols case ahead of video release
Nashville pastors are deciding if they want to watch the video of Tyre Nichols' Memphis traffic stop when it is released Friday.
From Elton Hayes to Tyre Nichols: Examining the history of police brutality and reform within MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis attorney and civil rights leader Walter Bailey can’t help but notice the similarities between the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols and the 1971 death of 17-year-old Elton Hayes. “(In both cases) you’ve got pursuit by law enforcement officers against alleged traffic violators and the...
Man with one leg steals car, burglarizes home, breaks into MPD car within 24 hours, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A one-legged man had a busy 24 hours, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that 36-year-old Christopher Swearengen first broke into a woman’s home on South Rembert on January 22, 2023. That woman told police that she returned home to find a...
One critical after Berclair shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
19 cars broken into, guns stolen outside newly-opened Memphis Sports & Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into 19 cars outside the Memphis Sports and Events Center and stole three guns during the Memphis Challenge volleyball tournament. The break-ins happened Saturday, Jan. 21, while the victims were inside the $56 million facility, which opened Dec. 10.The facility is a major pillar in the city's Liberty Park project, featuring 16 basketball courts and 32 volleyball courts.
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
bartlett-express.com
Five former MPD officers charged with murder in death of Tyre Nichols
Five former Memphis Police Department officers face murder charges after being indicted and arrested Thursday, Jan. 26, in connection with the beating death of Memphian Tyre Nichols, who died on Jan. 10. The indictments and second-degree murder charges follow an independent use-of-force investigation conducted by special agents with the Tennessee...
Young and the Restless Jan. 27 time change
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to Young and The Restless being preempted on Friday, January 27 by breaking news coverage, it will air at a later time. The show will air at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, January 28. Viewers are advised to set their DVRs to record.
actionnews5.com
South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Works Incorporated and others will celebrate its redevelopment of the new Lincoln Park Subdivision at the end of January. They will hold a short program for the redevelopment of its new subdivision in South Memphis on January 30 at 11 a.m. It will be at...
localmemphis.com
'It has no teeth' | Memphians calling on the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) to have more power to hold MPD accountable
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — As the Memphis Police Department leadership announces an "independent review" of all special units within the city’s police department, many who want to hold MPD more accountable are questioning the current power of the Memphis Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, also known as "CLERB." CLERB...
‘I don’t want us burning up our city’: Tyre Nichols’ mom calls for peaceful protests
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The mother of Tyre Nichols is calling for peaceful protests after the video of her son’s confrontation with Memphis police is released Friday. Nichols’ stepfather said Monday he saw the video of his stepson’s arrest. During a candlelight vigil for Nichols Thursday night in Midtown, his mother Rowvaughn Wells said she […]
Comments / 0