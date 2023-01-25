ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID cyclist fatally struck by driver near LA

POMONA, Calif. – Authorities Saturday identified a 38-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona. Adan Orozco was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Pomona Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near East...
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

Beverly Crest shooting: 3 killed, 4 injured during shooting outside rental property

LOS ANGELES - Three people were killed and four others were injured during a shooting Saturday morning in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, which borders Beverly Hills. Police were dispatched to a home on Ellison Dr. and Arby Dr. around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting with people down, Sgt. Bruce Borihanh with the Los Angeles Police Department said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Video: Someone throws lit firework at police cruiser in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - Tensions briefly rose in downtown Los Angeles as demonstrators and protesters took to the streets to demand justice for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died in police custody in Memphis, Tennessee. Late Friday night, hours after the Memphis Police Department released body camera videos of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Authorities pursued reckless driver in Los Angeles County

Authorities pursued a driver in Los Angeles County on Friday night. The driver was originally wanted for reckless driving, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The pursuit began on 132nd Street near Long Beach Boulevard, authorities said. The driver was seen speeding and winding through streets and intersections, narrowly missing another vehicle at […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Explosion at USC science building prompts evacuation

LOS ANGELES - An explosion at a science building on the campus of USC prompted an evacuation and left one person injured, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Fire crews were called to the Neely Petroleum Building at 923 Bloom Walk around 4 p.m. after reports of an explosion. One...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Stabbing suspect shot and killed by Huntington Park Police

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner's office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in...
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
Key News Network

Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona. One victim was transported to Pomona Valley...
POMONA, CA
Key News Network

Bicyclist Fatally Struck By SUV in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A bicyclist was fatally struck by an SUV Thursday evening in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a bicyclist down in lanes at East First and San Lorenzo Streets just before 7:30 p.m., Jan. 26.
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

Drake’s Beverly Hills home burglarized, suspect arrested

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into Drake’s Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday night, reports say. TMZ reported officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the "Hotline Bling" rapper’s home after his security observed a stranger leaving the house.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID elderly man killed by deputies in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Calif. – An armed 70-year-old man who was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood was identified Friday. The shooting occurred at about 5:38 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
MAYWOOD, CA
KTLA

2 teens arrested after man found dead in Long Beach

Two teenagers were arrested on Friday after a man was found shot to death in Long Beach. The suspects were identified as a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, according to Long Beach police. The victim was identified as Isaiah Saucedo, 20, from Long Beach. On Jan. 6, officers responded to the 5500 block of […]
LONG BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Man Headed For Pasadena Reported Missing

A 23-year-old man who authorities say has been diagnosed with a learning disability and may have been en route to Pasadena was reported missing Saturday after last being seen in Temple City. Jacob Allen Costantino was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on the 9300 block of Daines Drive, said...
PASADENA, CA

