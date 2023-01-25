Read full article on original website
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Financial support for California crime victims been declining for yearsRobert J HansenMonterey Park, CA
Massive fire erupts at Westlake apartment building
Firefighters are engaged with a massive fire at a two-story apartment building in Westlake.
Apartment in LA's Westlake neighborhood completely on fire; 1 in custody
LOS ANGELES - Crews contained a massive fire in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood. SkyFOX was over the fire scene in the 2800 block of West 7th Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials did not say if anyone was hurt in the fire. Dramatic SkyFOX footage caught the moments where the...
Authorities ID cyclist fatally struck by driver near LA
POMONA, Calif. – Authorities Saturday identified a 38-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona. Adan Orozco was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Pomona Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near East...
Beverly Crest shooting: 3 killed, 4 injured during shooting outside rental property
LOS ANGELES - Three people were killed and four others were injured during a shooting Saturday morning in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, which borders Beverly Hills. Police were dispatched to a home on Ellison Dr. and Arby Dr. around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting with people down, Sgt. Bruce Borihanh with the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
A man was shot and killed in the unincorporated Athens community in South Los Angeles County, authorities said Saturday.
Police Investigate Stabbing of Victim in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, CA: At approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a possible cutting victim at the intersection of 7th and Francisco Streets in Downtown Los Angeles. Upon arrival, LAPD located a victim on the ground suffering from knife wounds...
Video: Someone throws lit firework at police cruiser in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - Tensions briefly rose in downtown Los Angeles as demonstrators and protesters took to the streets to demand justice for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died in police custody in Memphis, Tennessee. Late Friday night, hours after the Memphis Police Department released body camera videos of...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in California area early Saturday morning.
Authorities pursued reckless driver in Los Angeles County
Authorities pursued a driver in Los Angeles County on Friday night. The driver was originally wanted for reckless driving, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The pursuit began on 132nd Street near Long Beach Boulevard, authorities said. The driver was seen speeding and winding through streets and intersections, narrowly missing another vehicle at […]
Explosion at USC science building prompts evacuation
LOS ANGELES - An explosion at a science building on the campus of USC prompted an evacuation and left one person injured, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Fire crews were called to the Neely Petroleum Building at 923 Bloom Walk around 4 p.m. after reports of an explosion. One...
Stabbing suspect shot and killed by Huntington Park Police
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner's office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in...
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off cliff with family in car moved to jail
MONTARA, Calif. - The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was...
Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona. One victim was transported to Pomona Valley...
Bicyclist Fatally Struck By SUV in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A bicyclist was fatally struck by an SUV Thursday evening in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a bicyclist down in lanes at East First and San Lorenzo Streets just before 7:30 p.m., Jan. 26.
Drake’s Beverly Hills home burglarized, suspect arrested
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into Drake’s Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday night, reports say. TMZ reported officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the "Hotline Bling" rapper’s home after his security observed a stranger leaving the house.
Demonstrators Clash with LAPD After Video Release of Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols
Downtown Los Angeles, CA: Demonstrators gathered in Downtown Los Angeles Friday evening protesting outrage over the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police… Read more "Demonstrators Clash with LAPD After Video Release of Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols"
Authorities ID elderly man killed by deputies in Maywood
MAYWOOD, Calif. – An armed 70-year-old man who was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood was identified Friday. The shooting occurred at about 5:38 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2 teens arrested after man found dead in Long Beach
Two teenagers were arrested on Friday after a man was found shot to death in Long Beach. The suspects were identified as a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, according to Long Beach police. The victim was identified as Isaiah Saucedo, 20, from Long Beach. On Jan. 6, officers responded to the 5500 block of […]
Man Headed For Pasadena Reported Missing
A 23-year-old man who authorities say has been diagnosed with a learning disability and may have been en route to Pasadena was reported missing Saturday after last being seen in Temple City. Jacob Allen Costantino was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on the 9300 block of Daines Drive, said...
Drake's $75 Million L.A. Home Gets Robbed By Unidentified Burglar
The suspect was spotted by Drake's security.
